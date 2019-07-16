Best Radar Detectors: Stay Ahead of Radar Guns
Get a heads up on speed traps with these top devices
TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Radar detectors are excellent tools for helping you stay protected from speeding tickets. They’re designed to alert you to police officers actively using radar nearby, giving you enough time to respond accordingly.
Not every radar detector is created equal and they all have their strengths and weaknesses. Everyone wants to know which radar detector is the “best.” However, while some are definitely better than others, there is no one radar detector that is universally the best for every person in every situation.
In the same way, the Toyota Prius, Ford Raptor, and Ferrari 488 GTB are all great at what they do, but they’re very different vehicles designed for different purposes and so deciding which vehicle is “best” for you actually depends a lot on your specific needs. The same thing applies to high-performance radar detectors. Let’s look at all the best radar detectors, along with their different specialties, features, and price points, and help you choose which one would best suit your specific needs.
- Best OverallUniden R7SummarySummaryThe best radar detector with the longest detection range available.ProsProsGreat long-range detection. Comes with a number of useful features like an integrated GPS and false alarm alert source detection.ConsConsGood amount of false alerts with blind spot monitoring systems.
- Best ValueUniden DFR9SummarySummaryA great budget radar detector that offers decent performance at a great price.ProsProsGood GPS lockout that can mute the alerts around certain points as you drive around.ConsConsLacks some of the advanced capabilities of other Uniden detectors like MultaRadar detection.
- Honorable MentionEscort Max 360cSummarySummaryA high-end radar detector that is just a tad under the best options in terms of range and capabilities.ProsProsGood plug-and-play design that is great for beginners. Great autolearning capabilities to decrease the number of false alerts.ConsConsDoesn’t have the level of performance of other similarly priced radar detectors.
Benefits of Radar Detectors
- Detect radar guns from afar. The main point of a radar detector is to detect them before they detect you. While a radar detector doesn’t always need to be used to avoid the police, they do give you a decent idea of where common speed traps are to adjust your driving.
- Drive safer. Beyond just driving safely to avoid speeding tickets, many radar detectors can also detect other common hazards and radar signal sources.
- Integrate other devices. It’s easier than ever to actually use a radar detector and get accurate, in-depth information. Many detectors feature built-in GPS, Bluetooth compatibility, W-iFi connectivity, and smartphone connectivity.
Types of Radar Detectors
Corded
Corded radar detectors make it easy to supply power to the device anytime the car is on. Most corded options plug right into the car’s 12-volt power outlet. These can be difficult to install since the cord adds some extra bulk to secure and get out of the way if you want to maximize the space inside the vehicle.
Cordless
Cordless radar detectors make it easier to install the device inside a vehicle without worrying about cord management. You can mount the detector nearly anywhere in the vehicle for the best results. Given the battery power, however, you will need to keep the device charged. The device may also remain on when the car turns off.
Mounted
A few rare radar detectors actually mount to the car via permanent installation. These tend to be hidden from view and mounted in the position for the best detection results. Unfortunately, installation usually requires a professional. Power is also taken straight from the vehicle instead of a power outlet or battery.
Key Features
Radar Type Detection
The main part of a radar detector is the actual detector. Using a superheterodyne receiver, radar detectors can pick up the radio frequencies radars use when they bounce waves off an object to determine the speed (known as the Doppler effect). Police radar devices tend to use different types of radar bands that use different frequencies: X-band (10.5 to 10.55 GHz), Ku-band (12 to 18 GHz), K-band (24.05 to 24.24 GHz), and Ka-band (34.2 to 35.2 GHz). The best detectors have the ability to detect and identify all four types.
Sensitivity and Selectivity Modes
False alerts are always a common issue with radar detectors. Essentially, the radar detector can detect something it things is a radar source but is actually another signal source. That is why most detectors come with different modes that change the sensitivity and selectivity of the receiver. City modes, for example, adjust the receiver in urban environments to filter out more common signal sources, reducing false alerting. Highway modes, on the other hand, decrease the selectivity. A detector with GPS tagging can automatically change the modes, depending on the vehicle’s location (in addition to remembering camera locations). Some modes can also detect other things like red light cameras.
Alerts
The best radar detectors communicate signal detections in a clear and safe way. Most feature a simple set of flashing lights, directional arrows, or even an OLED display to let you know when a signal has been detected. Voice alerts make it easy to get a notification without taking your eyes off the road as well. Extra detection capabilities can feature alerts for red lights and red light speed cameras.
Other Considerations
- Legality: It’s important to note that radar detectors aren’t always legal in all states and cities. Local law enforcement tends to treat radar detectors differently. While some radar detectors do have radar detector identification capabilities or stealth protection, we recommend obeying local ordinances to stay on the right side of the law.
- Laser Detector: Speed detectors are always getting more sophisticated in their detection methods. Lasers beams have replaced radio waves as a popular detection method in many areas, which standard radar detectors can’t actually detect alone. Instead, a radar detector also needs laser detection to cover both types. A 360-degree protection laser detection setup, using two sensors to look for laser pulses, tends to be the most reliable.
Best Radar Detectors Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best Radar Detector Overall: Uniden R7
Easily one of the best radar detectors on the market is the Uniden R7. It offers the longest range out of any windshield mount radar detector, period. It’s, for this reason, that for any drivers who demand the highest level of protection take a good look at the R7. Uniden detectors are known both for their all-out performance on their high-end detectors as well as their bang for the buck on their low-end detectors.
Additionally, the R7 comes packed with a bunch of other useful features that make for a better driving experience. It offers arrows to help you locate the threats around you. This way when it goes off, you’ll know immediately if the officer is ahead of you, when you pass him, and when the threat is behind you. The integrated GPS allows you to teach the detector where false alerts are located around town from speed signs on the side of the road and automatic door openers in front of drugstores and grocery stores. Once you do that, the detector will stay quiet along your regular commute.
The biggest complaint that people have with the R7, however, is its blind spot monitoring (BSM) filtering. The detector is pretty good at filtering blind spot monitoring systems from other cars, but it still falses a fair amount, especially compared to the competition. The latest updates have helped in this regard though. No detector can filter them out entirely, but the R7 will false alert a little more than others. So the performance is awesome, but it is a chattier detector. That is the trade-off with the R7.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Best Radar Detector Value: Uniden DFR9
Think of the DFR9 as the baby brother to the Uniden R3. Most everything like range and false alert filtering capabilities is dialed down a bit, as it uses a completely different platform under the hood and it lacks some capabilities like MultaRadar detection. However, it’s a modern detector that offers more than you’ll find with any other detector around the $200 price point.
The biggest appeal of this detector is its GPS lockouts. Double press the mute button near a shopping center or speed sign and it will learn that false alert and mute it again in the future. That’s available in most high-end detectors, but it’s rare to see that on a less expensive detector.
Otherwise, the range is pretty good, as is the false alert filtering. Of course, more expensive detectors can do better, but they are also twice the price.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Best Radar Detector Honorable Mention: Escort Max 360c
Another popular high-end radar detector is the feature-packed Escort Max 360c. It’s very similar to the R7 in many ways. The range isn’t as extreme, but it has more helpful features, it’s better at filtering out false alerts, and it’s more automated and hands-free. If the R7 is the high-performance option, the Max 360c is more of your casual plug-and-play option. This is one of the best choices for your everyday driver.
Max 360c is a pretty well-rounded detector for most people. It gives good performance while still doing a good job at filtering out false alerts. It also features Escort’s AutoLearn technology so after you drive past the same stationary false alerts several times (like drugstores and grocery stores), the detector will automatically learn those alerts and filter them out for you. The more you drive with it, the quieter it gets. Other detectors may let you do this manually with you marking what’s a false alert and what’s not, but the Escort can do this automatically as you drive.
Cell phone integration also adds a lot. You can pair it with your phone via Bluetooth and run the app Escort Live (Android and iOS) to connect the detector to the cloud. This allows you to not only more easily change settings, but it can also share alerts in real-time with other drivers, giving you an additional layer of protection as drivers up ahead of you alert you to radar, laser, and police spotted alerts. Through the Cloud, the detector can also display the current speed limit right next to your current speed, a handy feature while driving.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Tips
- Keep in mind that a radar detector can potentially be a distraction while driving. Choose one with voice alerts and voice control to maintain eye contact with the road for the safest driving setup.
- Keep your radar detector inside when not in use. Heat on hot summer days can damage the radar detector if left out for too long.
- Even in areas where radar detectors are legal, there may be extra laws that determine how and where you can mount it in your vehicle. In general, low mounting positions with suction cups on the dashboard are preferable.
FAQs
Q. What are sensitivity and selectivity?
A. Sensitivity is essentially how well a radar detector actually picks up signals. The more sensitive a detector is, the better it detects signals, especially weak ones. Selectivity refers to a detector’s ability to ignore signal sources that can cause false alerts. Some detectors have better digital signal processing for signal rejection than others.
Q. Can police detector radar detectors?
A. Yes. Modern technologies like Spectre and VG-2 can identify the use of radar detectors.
Q. How can I reduce the number of false radar detections my detector picks up?
A. Using the right mode is the best way to reduce the number of false detections. All radar detectors will have false alerts once in a while, but using a city mode in an urban environment will help cut down on this rate.
Final Thoughts
While we feature a lot of different radar detector options, our top pick for the best overall radar detector is the Uniden R7 for its advanced detection capabilities and extra features other detectors simply lack.
Save some money with our top value pick, the Uniden DFR9.
- RELATEDBest Escort Radar Detectors 2019READ NOW
- RELATEDBest OBD2 Scanners: Diagnose and Solve Automotive Troubles QuicklyFind those tricky automotive issues with these great OBD-II scanner optionsREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Car Health Monitors: Our Top Picks to Diagnose Your CarDiagnose your car without the hassle of seeing a mechanic with an OBD-II scannerREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Trickle Chargers: Maintain the Power and Health of Your BatterySlow charge your battery safely and prolong its life with our top picks for the best battery chargerREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Deep Cycle Battery Chargers: Keep Your Vehicle Batteries Running LongerKeep the engine running and avoid buying a replacement battery with these deep cycle battery chargersREAD NOW