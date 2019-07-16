Best Radar Detectors: Stay Ahead of Radar Guns

In the same way, the Toyota Prius, Ford Raptor, and Ferrari 488 GTB are all great at what they do, but they’re very different vehicles designed for different purposes and so deciding which vehicle is “best” for you actually depends a lot on your specific needs. The same thing applies to high-performance radar detectors. Let’s look at all the best radar detectors, along with their different specialties, features, and price points, and help you choose which one would best suit your specific needs.

Not every radar detector is created equal and they all have their strengths and weaknesses. Everyone wants to know which radar detector is the “best.” However, while some are definitely better than others, there is no one radar detector that is universally the best for every person in every situation.

Radar detectors are excellent tools for helping you stay protected from speeding tickets. They’re designed to alert you to police officers actively using radar nearby, giving you enough time to respond accordingly.

Benefits of Radar Detectors Detect radar guns from afar. The main point of a radar detector is to detect them before they detect you. While a radar detector doesn’t always need to be used to avoid the police, they do give you a decent idea of where common speed traps are to adjust your driving.

Beyond just driving safely to avoid speeding tickets, many radar detectors can also detect other common hazards and radar signal sources. Integrate other devices. It’s easier than ever to actually use a radar detector and get accurate, in-depth information. Many detectors feature built-in GPS, Bluetooth compatibility, W-iFi connectivity, and smartphone connectivity. Types of Radar Detectors Corded Corded radar detectors make it easy to supply power to the device anytime the car is on. Most corded options plug right into the car’s 12-volt power outlet. These can be difficult to install since the cord adds some extra bulk to secure and get out of the way if you want to maximize the space inside the vehicle. Cordless Cordless radar detectors make it easier to install the device inside a vehicle without worrying about cord management. You can mount the detector nearly anywhere in the vehicle for the best results. Given the battery power, however, you will need to keep the device charged. The device may also remain on when the car turns off. Mounted A few rare radar detectors actually mount to the car via permanent installation. These tend to be hidden from view and mounted in the position for the best detection results. Unfortunately, installation usually requires a professional. Power is also taken straight from the vehicle instead of a power outlet or battery. Key Features Radar Type Detection The main part of a radar detector is the actual detector. Using a superheterodyne receiver, radar detectors can pick up the radio frequencies radars use when they bounce waves off an object to determine the speed (known as the Doppler effect). Police radar devices tend to use different types of radar bands that use different frequencies: X-band (10.5 to 10.55 GHz), Ku-band (12 to 18 GHz), K-band (24.05 to 24.24 GHz), and Ka-band (34.2 to 35.2 GHz). The best detectors have the ability to detect and identify all four types. Sensitivity and Selectivity Modes False alerts are always a common issue with radar detectors. Essentially, the radar detector can detect something it things is a radar source but is actually another signal source. That is why most detectors come with different modes that change the sensitivity and selectivity of the receiver. City modes, for example, adjust the receiver in urban environments to filter out more common signal sources, reducing false alerting. Highway modes, on the other hand, decrease the selectivity. A detector with GPS tagging can automatically change the modes, depending on the vehicle’s location (in addition to remembering camera locations). Some modes can also detect other things like red light cameras. Alerts The best radar detectors communicate signal detections in a clear and safe way. Most feature a simple set of flashing lights, directional arrows, or even an OLED display to let you know when a signal has been detected. Voice alerts make it easy to get a notification without taking your eyes off the road as well. Extra detection capabilities can feature alerts for red lights and red light speed cameras. Other Considerations Legality: It’s important to note that radar detectors aren’t always legal in all states and cities. Local law enforcement tends to treat radar detectors differently. While some radar detectors do have radar detector identification capabilities or stealth protection, we recommend obeying local ordinances to stay on the right side of the law.

It’s important to note that radar detectors aren’t always legal in all states and cities. Local law enforcement tends to treat radar detectors differently. While some radar detectors do have radar detector identification capabilities or stealth protection, we recommend obeying local ordinances to stay on the right side of the law. Laser Detector: Speed detectors are always getting more sophisticated in their detection methods. Lasers beams have replaced radio waves as a popular detection method in many areas, which standard radar detectors can’t actually detect alone. Instead, a radar detector also needs laser detection to cover both types. A 360-degree protection laser detection setup, using two sensors to look for laser pulses, tends to be the most reliable. Best Radar Detectors Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Radar Detector Overall: Uniden R7

Easily one of the best radar detectors on the market is the Uniden R7. It offers the longest range out of any windshield mount radar detector, period. It’s, for this reason, that for any drivers who demand the highest level of protection take a good look at the R7. Uniden detectors are known both for their all-out performance on their high-end detectors as well as their bang for the buck on their low-end detectors. Additionally, the R7 comes packed with a bunch of other useful features that make for a better driving experience. It offers arrows to help you locate the threats around you. This way when it goes off, you’ll know immediately if the officer is ahead of you, when you pass him, and when the threat is behind you. The integrated GPS allows you to teach the detector where false alerts are located around town from speed signs on the side of the road and automatic door openers in front of drugstores and grocery stores. Once you do that, the detector will stay quiet along your regular commute. The biggest complaint that people have with the R7, however, is its blind spot monitoring (BSM) filtering. The detector is pretty good at filtering blind spot monitoring systems from other cars, but it still falses a fair amount, especially compared to the competition. The latest updates have helped in this regard though. No detector can filter them out entirely, but the R7 will false alert a little more than others. So the performance is awesome, but it is a chattier detector. That is the trade-off with the R7. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Radar Detector Value: Uniden DFR9

Think of the DFR9 as the baby brother to the Uniden R3. Most everything like range and false alert filtering capabilities is dialed down a bit, as it uses a completely different platform under the hood and it lacks some capabilities like MultaRadar detection. However, it’s a modern detector that offers more than you’ll find with any other detector around the $200 price point. The biggest appeal of this detector is its GPS lockouts. Double press the mute button near a shopping center or speed sign and it will learn that false alert and mute it again in the future. That’s available in most high-end detectors, but it’s rare to see that on a less expensive detector. Otherwise, the range is pretty good, as is the false alert filtering. Of course, more expensive detectors can do better, but they are also twice the price. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Radar Detector Honorable Mention: Escort Max 360c

