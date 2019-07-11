Best Workbenches: Complete DIY Projects Using These Top Work Tables
These top workbenches will make tasks around the home and garage so much easier
If you plan on doing automotive repair or other projects around the house, a good workbench will make a big difference. It provides a stable surface area for sawing, hammering, and other tasks and can feature storage options for all the tools you have scattered throughout the garage. Check out our buying guide to help you find the best workbench on the market.
- Best OverallSeville Classics UltraHD Lighted WorkcenterSummarySummaryThis workbench is constructed with a heavy-duty steel frame with leveling feet. It also includes a fluorescent light fixture and power strip and has a maximum weight capacity of 250 pounds.ProsProsIt is very stable and does not wobble or shake. The thick wooden top is solid, the fit and finish are nice, and the shelf and drawers are great for storage.ConsConsThe pegboard may sway if you shake the whole bench. It takes a few hours to assemble, and the wooden top may scratch easily.
- Best Value2x4basics Custom Work Bench and Shelving Storage SystemSummarySummaryThis workbench includes four legs and six shelf links but not the lumber. The brackets are made of heavy-gauge structural resin, and the shelves and workbench can be customized to your liking.ProsProsIt's simple to build, and it's easy to produce a straight and level bench. It’s also very flexible, sturdy, and solid, even if you don't bolt it to the wall.ConsConsThe workbench doesn't come with lumber, and only the width and length of the workbench are adjustable. Some of the hardware necessary for assembly may not be included.
- Honorable MentionWORX Pegasus Multi-Function Work Table and SawhorseSummarySummaryThis portable workbench converts to a sawhorse with no assembly required. It's compact and lightweight and can support up to 300 pounds. It includes two quick clamps and four clamp dogs.ProsProsThis workbench is stable, flexible, and strong. It sets up in seconds and supports a lot of weight. You can buy more than one to connect them together.ConsConsThe clamps may not work well or may break within a short period of time. The height is not adjustable, the surface is not flat, and it does not have a handle.
Benefits of Workbenches
- They help you organize. If you have trouble keeping track of things in your shop, a cool garage workbench can make a big difference. Many include storage features and drawers to organize tools and other items.
- They're durable. Even for light projects, a sturdy and strong workbench is much safer to use than your kitchen countertop or dining room table for tasks such as cutting wood, hammering nails, or working on greasy auto parts
- They provide a safe workspace. It's good to have a dedicated work area for your automotive, woodworking, and other tools, particularly if you live with small children and want to keep these items in a secure place.
Types of Workbenches
Garage
When you think of a garage workbench, it's typically a traditional workbench used for home repair. The best garage workbench comes with everything you need to do basic carpentry projects. Typically, they have pegboard backs, drawers, and shelving to hold all the tools you need for basic tasks you do at home.
Industrial
An industrial workbench is a step up from the standard garage workbench. It contains many of the same features but is much larger and stronger. A top-rated workbench geared toward industrial purposes will easily support heavy-duty projects and is usually constructed of strong, durable materials, such as steel.
Electronic
This type of workbench is geared towards projects that center on electronic devices that need to be modified. Often, this type of workbench will feature a master power switch as well as additional duplex electrical outlets and knockouts. This makes it easier for you to work on electronics-related projects.
Folding or Portable
The best mobile workbench is collapsible and foldable for easy storage. These workbenches are commonly used for smaller projects. They are very portable and easy to carry because they're not very heavy. However, even the best portable workbench is not suitable for heavy-duty projects around the house because they can't always support a lot of weight.
Wood
The surface of a workbench can be made of a variety of materials, but the best workbench tabletop is up to you. One of the most popular is the wooden top. A wooden workbench is very strong and can withstand a lot of impacts, heat, and other conditions. Many are made of maple which is thick and sturdy. A hardwood workbench can be used for many types of repair projects.
Particleboard
Some workbenches have a surface area made of particleboard, and they are best suited for light- and medium-use tasks. This type of garage workbench top is not as solid or strong as those constructed with some other materials. Particleboard is made of tiny wood particles that are sealed together. Typically, the particleboard on a workbench is covered in some kind of coating, making it easier to clean.
Plastic or Laminate
This type of workbench tends to be lightweight and nonconductive, so they're ideal if you're working on electrical appliances and you want to be safe around them. Plastic workbench tops are often topped with a durable, laminate coating that repels stains and dings. They are good for light assembly and packaging projects.
Steel
A garage workbench top made of steel is extremely strong, durable, and stable. It can withstand heavy use and last for many years. Steel workbenches are made of powerful welds and reinforcements that allow them to hold a lot of weight. This type of workbench is necessary if you do a lot of heavy-duty projects.
Top Brands
Black+Decker
This company started with young entrepreneurs S. Duncan Black and Alonzo G. Decker, who launched a machine shop in Baltimore, Md., in 1910. Products include power tools, lawn and garden items, and home appliances. One top product is the Black + Decker Workmate Workbench 550lb Capacity Work Bench.
Husky
Husky was founded in 1924 by Sigmund Mandl in Milwaukee, Wis. The company is currently owned by Home Depot. They manufacture hand tools, air-powered tools, and tool storage options. One popular product is the Husky Extra Deep 46 in. 9-Drawer Mobile Workbench.
Keter Group
The global company Keter Group is based in Herzliya, Israel. It was founded more than 70 years ago and operates in 90 countries. It designs and manufacturers resin-based household and garden consumer products, including tool storage. Two top products are the Keter Folding Compact Workbench Sawhorse Work Table and Keter Folding Compact Adjustable Workbench Sawhorse Work Table.
Kreg Tools
Tool and die maker Craig Sommerfeld started creating jigs in the mid-'80s. These days, Kreg Tool Company, based in Huxley, Iowa, produces a variety of tools for clamping, joining, routing, cutting, measuring, and more. One popular product is the Kreg Mobile Project Center.
Seville Classics
Seville Classics, based in Torrance, Calif., has been designing home organization and storage products for 40 years. One recommended product is the Seville Classics UltraHD Lighted Workbench.
2x4Basics
2x4Basics is part of the Hopkins Manufacturing Corp., which has been in business for nearly 60 years and is based in Emporia, Kan. 2x4Basics produces sturdy, durable, and customized storage and organization solutions as well as lawn and garden furniture. One recommended product is the 2x4basics Custom Work Bench and Shelving Storage System.
Workbench Pricing
- Under $100: You can find some decent workbenches for under $100. They tend to be smaller, and many are portable. They won't necessarily have storage options such as shelves and drawers.
- $100-$300: Workbenches get more expensive the more heavy duty they are and the more storage options they provide. Expect to pay a bit for a system made of steel or one that features a good-sized work surface area.
- Over $300: A premium workbench will typically be able to hold a significant amount of weight and be built of strong, steel elements. It will often feature several drawers and shelves for storage as well as a large work surface area.
Key Features
Width
The best shop workbench will be wide enough so you can easily complete a variety of projects. Workbenches vary in size: They can be as small as 2 feet wide to as large as 10 feet wide. Be sure to measure the space that will hold a large or small workbench to ensure it fits.
Height
Some workbenches come with a fixed height and cannot be adjusted. They tend to be less expensive than workbenches with an adjustable height that adapt to different-sized people. This type of bench is also beneficial for people with physical disabilities. The best workbench can accommodate people who are short or tall.
Weight Capacity
A good-quality workbench can withstand a lot of weight without bending or breaking under the pressure. Some of the best workbenches can hold between 1,000 and 3,000 pounds, depending on their construction. If you want a workbench that can hold a lot of weight, choose one with a steel frame and legs.
Other Considerations
- Ergonomic Design: When you bend down a lot to do a project, it can take a toll on your back and other parts of your body. To avoid strain and other injuries, look for a workbench that is designed to minimize the stress on your body. Many have customizable options that allow you to set it up properly for your size.
- Storage Options: If you want more versatility, choose a workbench that has drawers and cabinets for storage. Some also feature wall panels and pegboards for hanging small and medium-sized tools. Storage options help keep your tools and materials organized for easier access and prevent you from hunting for a lost hammer or drill.
Best Workbench Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best Workbench Overall: Seville Classics UltraHD Lighted Workcenter
This workbench is constructed with a heavy-duty steel frame with leveling feet. It is 48-inches long by 24 inches wide by 37.5 inches high. The workbench includes a fluorescent light fixture and power strip and has a maximum weight capacity of 250 pounds.
This high-quality workbench is easy to set up and is sturdy. It features adjustable leveling feet, and the bench does not wobble or shake even during heavy reloading activity. The thick butcher block top is solid, the fit and finish is nice, and the upper shelf and drawers provide great storage space. In addition, the pegboard is large and perfect for organizing a small collection of tools.
One downside is the pegboard may sway a bit if you shake the whole bench. Also, the product is a little pricey, it takes a few hours to assemble, and the wooden top may scratch easily. There have also been some complaints that the instructions are a little vague.
Best Workbench Value: 2x4basics Custom Work Bench and Shelving Storage System
This workbench includes four legs and six shelf links, but the lumber for assembly is not included and must be purchased separately. The brackets are made of heavy-gauge structural resin, and the shelves and workbench can be customized and configured to suit your work needs.
This workbench is simple to build and features a design that self tightens the frame as you go. It's easy to produce a straight and level bench because the pre-fab legs do much of the work. It’s also very flexible, sturdy, and solid. In addition, the workbench is lightweight and easy to move, and even if you don't bolt it to the wall, it's still rigid and secure.
The biggest complaint is the workbench doesn't come with the required lumber. Also, only the width and length of the workbench are adjustable; the height is fixed. In addition, the instructions and some of the screws and hardware necessary for assembly may not be included.
Best Workbench Honorable Mention: WORX Pegasus Multi-Function Work Table and Sawhorse
This portable, multipurpose workbench converts to a sawhorse with no assembly required. It's compact and lightweight and is only 5 inches wide when folded. The workbench can support up to 300 pounds, while the sawhorse supports up to 1,000 pounds. It includes two quick clamps and four clamp dogs to secure a variety of shapes and materials. The top is 31 inches by 25 inches.
This folding workbench is stable, flexible, and strong. It sets up in seconds and is very solid, even though it's made of plastic. It includes aluminum bar clamp rails, depressions on each side for screws, pencils, drill bits, etc., and built-in storage for the two supplied bar clamps. There is also a spot to attach a power strip with zip ties. The workbench supports a lot of weight, and the feet grip the ground well. In addition, you can buy more than one and connect them together.
One downside is it may be a struggle to get the clamps to hold things or they may break within a short period of time. Also, the workbench's height is not adjustable, the surface is not flat, and it does not have a carrying handle.
Tips
- If you choose a workbench without any storage options, make sure the surface area is large enough to hold all your tools as well as the materials you'll be using.
- If you only plan on working on tiny projects, you will only need a small garage workbench. If you plan on working with heavier tools and materials, you'll need more room to work and a bigger bench.
- Each time you finish a project, make sure to clean and organize your workspace. Don't leave your tools lying around because it looks messy and may be hazardous for small children.
- To extend the life of your workbench, be sure to clean the surface area frequently. This will keep it smooth and prevent it from staining. If a material such as dried glue sticks to the surface, it can create an uneven surface, which can adversely affect your project.
FAQs
Q: Where should I put my workbench?
A: Many people put a workbench in their garage, particularly if they do a lot of automotive work. However, you need to make sure there's enough space for both the bench and your vehicle. You can also put a workbench in a shed or separate workshop. If you don't have much space, consider using a workbench that folds up.
Q: What do I need to assemble a workbench?
A: Most workbenches require just a few tools for assembly. Typically, you'll need some screwdrivers, a hammer, wrench, and measuring tape. A power tool can make the job easier and quicker. Many workbenches come with screws and other hardware you need to put them together.
Q: Can I put caster wheels on my workbench?
A: Some workbenches are light enough and designed to accommodate wheels. Just make sure the bench is securely locked in place when you’re working on it so it doesn’t move and cause an accident.
Final Thoughts
Our pick for the best, heavy-duty workbench is the Seville Classics UltraHD Lighted Workcenter. It has a sturdy steel frame and wood top with leveling feet, a fluorescent light fixture, and a power strip. It's also very stable and has a shelf and drawers as well as a pegboard for storage.
For a less expensive option, consider the 2x4basics Custom Work Bench and Shelving Storage System.
Let us know your favorites in the comments below.
