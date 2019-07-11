Best Workbenches: Complete DIY Projects Using These Top Work Tables

Benefits of Workbenches

If you have trouble keeping track of things in your shop, a cool garage workbench can make a big difference. Many include storage features and drawers to organize tools and other items. They're durable. Even for light projects, a sturdy and strong workbench is much safer to use than your kitchen countertop or dining room table for tasks such as cutting wood, hammering nails, or working on greasy auto parts

Types of Workbenches

Garage

When you think of a garage workbench, it's typically a traditional workbench used for home repair. The best garage workbench comes with everything you need to do basic carpentry projects. Typically, they have pegboard backs, drawers, and shelving to hold all the tools you need for basic tasks you do at home.

Industrial

An industrial workbench is a step up from the standard garage workbench. It contains many of the same features but is much larger and stronger. A top-rated workbench geared toward industrial purposes will easily support heavy-duty projects and is usually constructed of strong, durable materials, such as steel.

Electronic

This type of workbench is geared towards projects that center on electronic devices that need to be modified. Often, this type of workbench will feature a master power switch as well as additional duplex electrical outlets and knockouts. This makes it easier for you to work on electronics-related projects.

Folding or Portable

The best mobile workbench is collapsible and foldable for easy storage. These workbenches are commonly used for smaller projects. They are very portable and easy to carry because they're not very heavy. However, even the best portable workbench is not suitable for heavy-duty projects around the house because they can't always support a lot of weight.

Wood

The surface of a workbench can be made of a variety of materials, but the best workbench tabletop is up to you. One of the most popular is the wooden top. A wooden workbench is very strong and can withstand a lot of impacts, heat, and other conditions. Many are made of maple which is thick and sturdy. A hardwood workbench can be used for many types of repair projects.

Particleboard

Some workbenches have a surface area made of particleboard, and they are best suited for light- and medium-use tasks. This type of garage workbench top is not as solid or strong as those constructed with some other materials. Particleboard is made of tiny wood particles that are sealed together. Typically, the particleboard on a workbench is covered in some kind of coating, making it easier to clean.

Plastic or Laminate

This type of workbench tends to be lightweight and nonconductive, so they're ideal if you're working on electrical appliances and you want to be safe around them. Plastic workbench tops are often topped with a durable, laminate coating that repels stains and dings. They are good for light assembly and packaging projects.

Steel

A garage workbench top made of steel is extremely strong, durable, and stable. It can withstand heavy use and last for many years. Steel workbenches are made of powerful welds and reinforcements that allow them to hold a lot of weight. This type of workbench is necessary if you do a lot of heavy-duty projects.

Top Brands

Black+Decker

This company started with young entrepreneurs S. Duncan Black and Alonzo G. Decker, who launched a machine shop in Baltimore, Md., in 1910. Products include power tools, lawn and garden items, and home appliances. One top product is the Black + Decker Workmate Workbench 550lb Capacity Work Bench.

Husky

Husky was founded in 1924 by Sigmund Mandl in Milwaukee, Wis. The company is currently owned by Home Depot. They manufacture hand tools, air-powered tools, and tool storage options. One popular product is the Husky Extra Deep 46 in. 9-Drawer Mobile Workbench.

Keter Group

The global company Keter Group is based in Herzliya, Israel. It was founded more than 70 years ago and operates in 90 countries. It designs and manufacturers resin-based household and garden consumer products, including tool storage. Two top products are the Keter Folding Compact Workbench Sawhorse Work Table and Keter Folding Compact Adjustable Workbench Sawhorse Work Table.

Kreg Tools

Tool and die maker Craig Sommerfeld started creating jigs in the mid-'80s. These days, Kreg Tool Company, based in Huxley, Iowa, produces a variety of tools for clamping, joining, routing, cutting, measuring, and more. One popular product is the Kreg Mobile Project Center.

Seville Classics

Seville Classics, based in Torrance, Calif., has been designing home organization and storage products for 40 years. One recommended product is the Seville Classics UltraHD Lighted Workbench.

2x4Basics

2x4Basics is part of the Hopkins Manufacturing Corp., which has been in business for nearly 60 years and is based in Emporia, Kan. 2x4Basics produces sturdy, durable, and customized storage and organization solutions as well as lawn and garden furniture. One recommended product is the 2x4basics Custom Work Bench and Shelving Storage System.

Workbench Pricing

You can find some decent workbenches for under $100. They tend to be smaller, and many are portable. They won't necessarily have storage options such as shelves and drawers. $100-$300: Workbenches get more expensive the more heavy duty they are and the more storage options they provide. Expect to pay a bit for a system made of steel or one that features a good-sized work surface area.

Workbenches get more expensive the more heavy duty they are and the more storage options they provide. Expect to pay a bit for a system made of steel or one that features a good-sized work surface area. Over $300: A premium workbench will typically be able to hold a significant amount of weight and be built of strong, steel elements. It will often feature several drawers and shelves for storage as well as a large work surface area.

Key Features

Width

The best shop workbench will be wide enough so you can easily complete a variety of projects. Workbenches vary in size: They can be as small as 2 feet wide to as large as 10 feet wide. Be sure to measure the space that will hold a large or small workbench to ensure it fits.

Height

Some workbenches come with a fixed height and cannot be adjusted. They tend to be less expensive than workbenches with an adjustable height that adapt to different-sized people. This type of bench is also beneficial for people with physical disabilities. The best workbench can accommodate people who are short or tall.

Weight Capacity

A good-quality workbench can withstand a lot of weight without bending or breaking under the pressure. Some of the best workbenches can hold between 1,000 and 3,000 pounds, depending on their construction. If you want a workbench that can hold a lot of weight, choose one with a steel frame and legs.

Other Considerations

When you bend down a lot to do a project, it can take a toll on your back and other parts of your body. To avoid strain and other injuries, look for a workbench that is designed to minimize the stress on your body. Many have customizable options that allow you to set it up properly for your size. Storage Options: If you want more versatility, choose a workbench that has drawers and cabinets for storage. Some also feature wall panels and pegboards for hanging small and medium-sized tools. Storage options help keep your tools and materials organized for easier access and prevent you from hunting for a lost hammer or drill.

Best Workbench Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Workbench Overall: Seville Classics UltraHD Lighted Workcenter