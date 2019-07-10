Best Wheel Bearing Greases: Maintain the Mechanical Stability of Your Wheel Bearings

If you own an RV or a trailer and take it on frequent trips, then you need to lubricate the wheel bearings to improve the performance of your wheels. A good grease guarantees that the bearings remain undamaged and protects the metal from water and heat. It also extends the life of the bearings. Let’s take a look into some of the best wheel bearing greases on the market.

Benefits of Wheel Bearing Grease Stabilize the bearing's structure. The bearings play a vital role in attaching the wheels to your vehicle and facilitating wheel rotation. For that reason, their structural integrity is vital for safety, and it can be stabilized by grease or lubricants. The bearings can endure different roles and become more reliable.

Greasing your bearing helps to reduce friction in your wheels, and they can rotate with ease. The bearings will rotate smoothly even as they bear the weight of the vehicle and endure high-pressure and powerful forces at high speeds. Keep the bearings in good condition. Grease lubricates and protects the bearings from wear and corrosion. Also, some bearings have a seal that locks in the grease and keeps out water and other contaminants to prolong its life. Types of Wheel Bearing Grease Ion-Based Grease Ion-based grease may come in the form of lithium, white lithium, and calcium. Calcium-based grease has high water resistance but only moderate heat resistance. Lithium-based grease is water resistant and has a high tolerance for extreme temperatures. Lastly, white lithium grease is a multipurpose grease that resists corrosion and repels water. Moly EP Grease Moly EP grease is formulated using a molybdenum disulfide, which is a compound that's highly resistant to corrosion and has a high melting point. Moly EP grease can withstand extreme pressure, as the EP on the name suggests. It's suitable for any object with a gliding motion, including ball joints and U-joints. Disc and Drum Bearing Grease Disc and drum grease is water resistant and can be used on disk and drum brakes. It can withstand extremely high temperatures generated from the high speeds of the wheel and the pressure from the brakes. It's a recommended wheel bearing lubricant for RVs. It also works great as a lubricant for general purpose equipment. Marine Wheel Bearing Grease Marine wheel grease is ideal for marine equipment due to its water and salt resistance. It’s recommended for metals with heavy loads or farm equipment to facilitate sliding movements. It can also be used on motorcycle chains, swivel hinges, steering cables, anchor chains, and winches. Top Brands Sta-Lube Sta-Lube traces its roots back to 1933 with the production of additives and lubricants for vehicles. Its products are tailored to meet consumer demands and are designed for both the DIY user and professional technicians. In addition, the prices of its products are budget friendly. One of its high-quality disk-brake bearing greases is the Sta-Lube Heavy-Duty Bearing Grease. Royal Purple Royal Purple is a North American motor oil company that manufactures high-end products that meet most of the needs of the automotive industry. Its superb performance makes Royal Purple greases, lubricants, and oils the go-to products for many automakers and car owners. Calumet Specialty Product Partners (CLMT) runs the company. Royal Purple’s best grease for ball bearings is the Royal Purple Multi-Purpose Synthetic Grease. Lucas Lucas Oils is a manufacturer and distributor of lubricants, oils, and automotive additives. The company is headquartered in Corona, Calif. Forrest Lucas and his wife started the company in 1989. Lucas has a large fanbase due to the longevity and high-performance of its car care products. One of its best high-temperature greases is the Lucas X-Tra Heavy-Duty Grease. Best Wheel Bearing Grease Pricing Under $30: Some of the best chassis, trailer axle, and wheel bearing greases are found within this price range. The greases mostly come in 14-ounce bottles or 3.5-ounce tubes. You typically have to purchase a pistol grease gun separately with most of the products here.

Pressure Tolerance: Some greases are formulated to withstand high-pressure conditions, such as an emergency brake on the wheels. Most brands indicate the maximum pressure limit for their products. Moly EP greases have the highest pressure tolerance. Best Wheel Bearing Grease Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Wheel Bearing Grease Overall: Royal Purple Multi-Purpose Synthetic Grease

The Royal Purple grease has a synthetic base with an aluminum thickener that gives it unparalleled anti-oxidation and anti-corrosion properties. It also has water-resistant capabilities, including emulsion and washout resistance. Additionally, it’s more stable than most lithium-based greases as it can withstand the extremely high pressure of up to 6,000 psi, and it can endure high-temperature conditions. The manufacturer also claims that the grease cools moving parts. Although it doesn’t have an NLGI rating, (the measure of the hardness of grease that makes it a suitable lubricant for the chassis and the wheel bearing) it’s safe for both applications. The grease can also be used U-joints on marine equipment, motor vehicles, and household appliances. You can apply the product with a standard suction-loaded grease cartridge, or a pause and lock plunger for a one-handed application. It also doesn’t take much of the grease to get the job done. One of the drawbacks of the product is that it breaks down into oil and gunk after only a year. You would also have to incur the extra cost of a pause and lock plunger or a suction gun for an easy application. Moreover, the color often runs out of the application gun and may leave a stain on the floor. Ensure that you cover the floor before coating the wheel bearings with this Royal Purple grease. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Wheel Bearing Grease: Lucas X-Tra Heavy-Duty Grease

Lucas X-Tra is a 14-ounce, heavy-duty wheel bearing grease that comes with an affordable price tag. It’s a synthetic grease with polyurea base as its prime ingredient. The polyurea base makes it last four times longer than regular grease, and you would only have to reapply it annually. The grease is designed for high-speed applications, and it’s also plastic safe. It comes in green and is packed in a user-friendly grease gun cartridge. Additionally, the product has an NLGI grade two rating. It can be used on farming and construction equipment and heavy-duty trucks. Moreover, it can withstand high pressures and temperatures of up to 560-degrees Fahrenheit. One downside is while the grease is water resistant it’s not on the marine-grade level. Its polyurea base isn’t compatible with lithium-based greases, which are often compatible with almost all grease types. The product also comes in cheap packaging, and you may receive a leaking product or a bent bottle upon delivery. Click Here to See Prices on Walmart Best Wheel Bearing Grease Honorable Mention: Sta-Lube Heavy-Duty Bearing Grease

