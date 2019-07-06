Best Socket Sets: A Must-Have For Car And Motorcycle Repair

If you plan on doing any type of work on your vehicle, you will need a socket set in your toolbox. Modern cars have a variety of different-sized nuts and bolts, which require you to have a versatile kit on hand. Check out our buyer's guide for the best socket set for car maintenance.

The universal wobble socket may break under heavy use, and sometimes the sockets don't stay in place in the case. Also, the sockets are bulky and don't always fit snugly.

The tools feel tough in your hands and are well-made. The case is tough, there are no skipped sizes, and both shallow and deep sockets are included.

This socket set is made of chromium-molybdenum steel for strength and flexibility. Its design reduces wear and increases torque, and the chamfered opening quickly aligns the fastener to the socket.

The ratchet is a little bulky and heavy, and it doesn't include some deep sockets that a garage mechanic may require. Also, the extension may break easily.

It has every standard metric and imperial socket size. The tools are solidly built and well-constructed, and the case is small enough to slide under the back seat of your vehicle.

This 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch drive socket set include a 72 tooth-count ratchet for tight spaces. The sockets and wrenches are polished chrome vanadium, and the kit interlocks with other DEWALT toolsets.

The kit may not be as useful for the seasoned mechanic. Also, it can be difficult removing the sockets in and out of the case, particularly in cold conditions.

The ratchets feel durable and solid, and the quality of the sockets and ratchet handles is great. The pieces are firmly set in the case and will not fall out.

Benefits of Socket Sets Save time and money. It's much more convenient to purchase a set of sockets that attach to one ratcheting socket wrench than to buy several, individual socket wrenches.

Simple to use. Even though socket sets have moving parts, they're easier to use than open-end wrenches. The best socket and wrench set will last just as long as a sturdy open-end wrench.

Great for tight spaces. When you work on your car, you may find yourself trying to maneuver in a small area. A good ratchet set will help you access hard-to-reach areas. Types of Socket Sets Imperial vs. Metric Most socket sets include both imperial and metric sockets. Imperial sets are measured in inches, while metric sets have metric sizes and are more common outside of the United States. Unless you know you're only going to use a socket set for one particular item that has either metric or imperial fasteners, it's more cost-effective to buy a set that includes both. However, if your budget is small, choose a set you're likely to use the most. Impact vs. Non-Impact The most common type of sockets is manual/non-impact for hand tools. We recommend this type of socket set for auto and motorcycle repair as well as jobs around the house. However, if you use air or power tools, you will need an impact socket. This type can cope with higher torque because it is made of malleable steel. Top Brands Craftsman Craftsman was founded in 1927 and produces professional-grade tools for carpentry, automotive, electrical, and plumbing jobs. The brand was owned by Sears but is now controlled by Stanley Black & Decker. One top product is the Craftsman 165-Piece Mechanics Tool Set. DEWALT The DeWalt Products Company was formed in Leola, Pennsylvania in 1924 with the launch of the electric universal woodworking machine, mortise, and jointer. In 2018, the company celebrated its 100th anniversary of the Product Service Division of Stanley Black & Decker. One popular product is the DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set. Stanley Frederick Stanley founded the Stanley Works in New Britain, Connecticut in 1843, and professional carpenters and homeowners have been using its products for more than 175 years. One recommended product is the Stanley 123-Piece Socket Set. Sunex Based in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, Sunex Tools has been designing innovative tools for the automotive aftermarket for over 40 years. One of its popular products is the Sunex Socket Set. Williams The Snap-on Industrial Brands include Williams, Bacho, and CDI. Williams has been in business since 1882 and was one of the first manufacturers globally to mass-produce drop-forged tools, a 15-degree angle wrench, and heavy-duty slugging wrenches. One recommended product is the Williams 3/8-Inch Drive Socket and Drive Tool Set. GearWrench GearWrench, based in Sparks, Maryland, released its five-degree ratcheting wrench in 1996 and soon turned into a go-to brand for professional automotive technicians. One top product is the GearWrench 57 Piece 3/8-Inch Drive 6 Point Socket Set. Socket Set Pricing Between $40 and $200: The price of socket sets is correlated to the number of tools in the kit as well as the brand name. A kit containing about 25 sockets can cost as little as $40, while a more expensive, premium kit with as many as 128 sockets can cost a couple of hundred dollars. Key Features Number of Gear Teeth The more teeth a ratchet has, the fewer rotations you need to move it one click. This is particularly important if you're working in a small area and there's not much room to swing the handle back to grab the nut or bolt. Teeth counts can vary between brands. A ratchet with the finest teeth may only require a five-degree movement, while a coarser one may require a 10-degree movement. Number of Points A 12-point socket is better for light work, while a six-point (hexagonal) socket is sturdier due to its thicker walls. Six-point sockets are less likely to slip off of round edges, and they have more grip because they're designed to apply force to the flat sides of a fastener. They are best for vehicle, lawnmower, or motorcycle repairs. Other Considerations Durability: The best socket set will be strong and last a long time. Choose tools that are made of chrome vanadium, a material that is powerful, durable, and good for torque. A tool with a chrome finish is also less likely to erode and rust, making it more cost-effective in the long run.

Quick Release Button: Tools with this feature allow you to press a button, and the socket falls off. It also locks the socket in place so it doesn't stick on a bolt head and become adhered to the engine. Without a quick release, you have to jerk the socket off the ratchet, which can be challenging with greasy fingers.

Finish And Design: The best socket ratchet will have a smooth finish, which is easier to clean. You simply wipe it off with a cloth. Socket sets with a textured finish may hold dirt and grime in the sharper-edged areas. Ratchets may have either rounded edges or a more squared-off design.

Reversing Mechanism: Good socket set brands will have a lever-activated reversing mechanism instead of a dial design. While either type will work in an open area, the lever is easier to use in smaller, tight spaces. For a more versatile socket, choose one with lever action.

Case Construction: The best socket set for cars and motorcycles typically comes in a plastic case. Some cases are of higher quality than others. A few brands have cases with hinges and snap latches, while others have draw-bolt latches with snaps and hinges with pins, making them more durable. Some brands feature cases in which it's easier to remove the tools.

Number Of Sockets: It's not uncommon for a brand to boast about the number of tools in its kit. But keep in mind that it may contain several tools you don't need or already own, such as hex wrenches and screwdriver bits. Instead, look at the number of sockets included, both metric and imperial, as well as the range of sizes instead of the total tool count. Best Socket Set Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Socket Set Overall: DEWALT 108-Piece Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set

This 108-piece set features a quick-release, 72-tooth ratchet for high-torque ratcheting, and a knurled control ring. It includes two pear head ratchets and a variety of sockets, extensions, and adapters. The sockets include direct torque technology to help prevent rounding of fasteners and to provide better grip. It also contains a durable, anti-slip, vinyl grip bit driver for maximum comfort. It comes with a lifetime warranty. The ratchets feel durable and solid, and the quality of the sockets and ratchet handles is great. The sockets do the job well and are tough and durable. The pieces are firmly set in the case and will not fall out or roll around. It's perfect for working on cars, motorcycles, appliances, and other items in your home, particularly if you're a novice mechanic and are looking for a good-quality starter kit. There have been some complaints that there are not enough sockets for each size, whether 1/4-inch or 3/8-inch, and it may not be as useful for the seasoned mechanic. Also, it can be difficult removing the sockets in and out of the case, particularly in cold conditions. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Socket Set: DEWALT 34-Piece Drive Socket Set

This 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch drive socket set can easily be transported between work areas. It features a removable inner tray to fit in most tool chests, and it has side hinges that interlock with similar DEWALT mechanics tool sets. It includes a 72-tooth-count ratchet to access tough to reach spots. The sockets and wrenches have a polished chrome vanadium steel finish and feature hard-stamped markings to easily identify the tool. The set has a lifetime warranty. It has every standard metric and imperial socket size and also a drill extension. The tools are solidly built, well-constructed, and last a long time. The ratchet handle is very comfortable, and the sockets pop on and off very easily when the center button on the handle is depressed. The case is small enough to slide under the back seat of your vehicle, and it has most of the sockets you will need, making it a practical emergency set or simple DIY set. One downside is the ratchet is a little bulky and heavy, and it doesn't include some deep sockets that a garage mechanic may require. Also, the extension may break easily, and the sockets are embedded so deeply in the case they can be hard to access with greasy hands. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Socket Set Honorable Mention: Sunex 3/8 Inch Drive Master Impact Socket Set

