Best Expandable Hoses: Wash Your Car With Fewer Kinks & Tangles 

When you're cleaning your car, convenience is key. It's best to have a flexible and dependable hose that isn't awkward to carry around and that won't twist or knot. Our expandable hose review will help you find the best expandable hose on the market without spending a lot of money.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

If you've ever used a rubber hose, you've probably had problems with it kinking, knotting, or tangling. Expandable hoses kink far less than their rubber hose counterparts because the latex inside them is much more flexible than hard rubber. Expandable hoses, however, can still get tangled when you fill them with water. They automatically drain water. With a conventional hose, you have to hold it at several angles to ensure that all the water drains out. When you turn off the water pressure to a collapsible hose, the water automatically releases. This occurs because the latex contracts and forces the water out. Types of Expandable Hoses Latex Core Some expandable hoses are made of two and sometimes three or four layers of latex. You would think the strongest expandable garden hose would have at least a triple layer latex core, but that's not necessarily true. Sometimes, additional layers can adversely affect flexibility. However, triple-layer latex can handle higher water pressure. In general, a double latex core includes a thick polymer that covers a latex inner tube; one layer is durable latex, and the other is a PVC coating. TPC Core The other type of material used in the core of expandable hoses is thermoplastic copolyester (TPC). This material is common in industrial tubing, and it's very resistant to heat. It's also very durable even when used as a single layer. One downside is that TPC tends to be more expensive. Natural Vs. Synthetic Latex Natural latex comes from the rubber tree sap. It's extracted similarly to maple syrup. Synthetic latex is made in a laboratory and is very similar to natural latex, but it’s made of petrochemicals and petroleum byproducts. Synthetic latex tubing is much cheaper than it's the natural counterpart. Most hoses are made of synthetic materials and are covered in a nylon shell. Expandable Hose Pricing $30-$50: The best expandable hose isn't cheap, but it will last for a while as long as you take care of it. Most good-quality, collapsible hoses fall in this price range. Key Features Length Do you need a 75-foot expandable hose or a 100-foot expandable hose? Perhaps a smaller one is better? You don't need a really long hose if your water spigot is close to where you wash your vehicle. Choose one that is just the right length to maneuver around your vehicle comfortably and that isn’t too long that it gets in the way. Other Considerations Fittings: An expandable hose with brass fittings is intended to reduce corrosion and is quite durable. Hose fittings may also be aluminum or plastic. A collapsible hose with brass fittings is best because it holds up better when exposed to water. It can oxidize over time, but it resists rust, is more heat resistant than plastic and is stronger than aluminum.

This hose features four layers of latex and expands from 17 feet to 100 feet in just seconds. The hose is designed with top-quality brass connectors, a shut-off valve, and advanced connector protectors to prevent leaking. It comes with a zinc alloy sprayer, two-way splitter, storage bag, and hanger. The hose is flexible, lightweight, easy to store, and produces good pressure. It retracts well when you turn the water off, and it expands quickly when you turn the water on. It doesn't get caught under your car tires when you move around it. It's also very supple yet feels rugged compared to other expandable water hoses. The hose is convenient to pick up and move due to its weight, and it doesn't tangle or kink. In addition, it comes with a multi-functional nozzle that can be set to nine different spray positions. Finally, it shrinks up to almost nothing after use. One problem is the rubber stopper above the handle may pop off during use. There have also been some complaints that the splitter leaks, and that the connection to the faucet can easily break, blowing the hose out of the fitting. Also, the hose doesn't work very well if you have low water pressure. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Expandable Hose: Joeys Garden Expandable Garden Hose

This heavy-duty expanding hose has solid brass fittings and a valve, nozzle, and spray made of premium materials that will not rust, leak, tear, rip or crack. It expands to a length of 50 feet and shrinks to its original size when the water is turned off. It can sustain a minimum water pressure of four bars (60 PSI) and a maximum of eight bars (115 PSI). It comes with a storage bag and hanger. The hose is well designed, light and easy to move around, and it does not kink. It expands and contracts exactly like it's supposed to, and it maintains decent water pressure. It also comes with a nice, multi-functional spray nozzle, and it's convenient to toss into a storage space instead of having to roll it up. One problem is the hose may leak through the metal part that connects to the spigot. In addition, it doesn't produce really high pressure and flow, so it won’t work with a pressure washer. There have also been some complaints that it develops holes after a short period of use. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Expandable Hose Honorable Mention: Alma Expandable Garden Hose

