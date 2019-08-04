A Look at the Hyundai Warranty

Component coverage technically includes anything on the vehicle that may have a defect in material or factory workmanship. These components include the audio systems, paint, battery, heat and AC, air conditioner refrigerant charge, onboard emissions diagnostic device, body panels, transaxle components, compact disc players, DVD players, missions control components, old batteries, OBD-II ports, navigation systems (for accurate route delivery), and more. Coverage only kicks in when a defect comes up after normal use. In other words, any damage done unexpectedly likely won’t be covered under the warranty.

Hyundai’s 60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty coverage is fairly standard in terms of the components it covers for the period of coverage. Lasting for five years or 60,000 miles (whichever comes first), the bumper-to-bumper warranty is the primary form of coverage new Hyundai models have for the first few years. This covers the replacement of any component found on the vehicle and the replacement of any Hyundai genuine replacement parts. The length of the coverage is also perfect for late generation older models like the Honda Equus.

Hyundai offers a fairly comprehensive warranty on nearly anything that goes into one of its vehicle models. Combined with longer coverage periods than average competitors, the company offers a lot to use if manufacturing and design defects come up with a vehicle. Coverage, especially for prior model years, depends on the vehicle’s date of purchase and the vehicle mileage on the odometer.

The South Korean automaker Hyundai has been making many gains in brand recognition and credibility in recent years by building vehicles that offer a lot of quality and performance. The company probably isn’t the first to come to mind when thinking about new cars, but its vehicle lineup is growing in popularity; in part, due to the factory warranty that comes with all new Hyundai models. As one of the longest-lasting factory warranties available for a vehicle, there is a lot to like about Hyundai’s coverage.

Powertrain Coverage

Hyundai’s powertrain components coverage is one of the longest warranties available to protect important drivetrain and power components. This warranty sticks around longer than the bumper-to-bumper warranty to cover the most important things that keep a vehicle running well. In total, the warranty lasts 10 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The main focus of the warranty is covering wear items that are related to the drivetrain or power distribution of the vehicle and the replacement of specific original Hyundai emissions components. Once again, defects that arise during normal use of the vehicle are covered. The warranty covers repair and replacement of powertrain components like things like brake pads, clutch linings, catalytic converters, engine control modules, emissions control components, wiper blades, and other Hyundai parts or wear items. Most accidents or personal modifications made with third-party replacement parts, on the other hand, won’t be covered unless you have some kind of extended warranty thrown into the coverage mix as well.

Additional Coverage

Beyond the usual bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties, Hyundai actually offers a lot in terms of extra coverage and services you can use for your vehicle. Most notably, the company also includes a seven-year, unlimited-mile anti-perforation warranty (which covers surface corrosion of original Hyundai body sheet metal parts, rust holes, and other issues) and an eight-year or 80,000-mile federal emission defect and performance warranty. There is also a California emission control systems warranty for California specifications not covered by applicable EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) regulations. For new Hyundai hybrid vehicles, Hyundai’s hybrid vehicle warranty coverage and lifetime hybrid battery warranty are perfect for new Hyundai hybrid vehicles if the lithium polymer battery fails. None of these cover basic labor costs, even for emission warranty parts that wear out over time.

What We Like

Right off the bat, the thing to like the most about Hyundai’s warranty is the length of its coverages. Few companies, for example, offer bumper-to-bumper warranties that last longer than three years or 36,000 miles. While it’s not the longest coverage, Hyundai’s comprehensive warranty lasts a couple of years longer than its biggest competitors. The inclusion of a lifetime battery warranty is also good news for hybrid drivers.

The company really wins in the powertrain coverage department. Since most companies max out the powertrain warranty to five or six years, the 10-year powertrain warranty Hyundai provides is hard to ignore. The 100,000-mile limit is also a plus since most cars tend to show their age (and factory defects) more when the mileage starts to hit the six-figure numbers.

Finally, Hyundai is one of a few companies that offer unlimited mileage limits on some additional coverages and perks. This is most prevalent with its roadside assistance program. Essentially, the company will offer or reimburse basic assistance services like towing, fuel delivery, flat tire repair, and more.

What We Don’t Like

There isn’t a lot to knock with the Hyundai factory warranty, but a few minor drawbacks are worth mentioning to have a good view of the big picture. None of these drawbacks is a deal breaker, so they may just give you a better idea of what limitations you should expect with a factory warranty from Hyundai instead.

First and foremost, the factory warranty suffers from the same disadvantages nearly any factory warranty: part coverage. Since standard warranties that come with new cars only cover defects from normal use, don’t expect to be covered if you make upgrades or encounter wear-and-tear issues. In fact, Hyundai’s warranties only cover OEM and company-approved parts. The warranty also doesn’t apply to commercial vehicles or general commercial use.

Second, there is a small catch to some of the company’s long coverage periods. The powertrain warranty, for example, only lasts for 10 years with the original owner. If the car is sold, the warranty doesn’t transfer. Instead, a shorter five-year warranty kicks in to provide the same basic coverage on drivetrain and power system parts. Finally, there is a lack of extra perks like fuel delivery service, extended 24-hour roadside assistance, recycling cost assistance, vehicle maintenance program, or an accessories limited warranty.

Common Repair Costs

Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Hyundai vehicles:

Hyundai Scoupe Engine Oil Light Diagnostic: $88-$111

Hyundai XG300 Timing Belt Tensioner Replacement: $510-$612

Hyundai Genesis Power Seat Switch Replacement: $279-$294

Hyundai Equus Coolant Leak Diagnostic: $170-$180

Hyundai Elantra Catalytic Converter Replacement: $779-$806

Hyundai Tiburon Headlamp Alignment Adjustment: $35-$45

FAQs

Q. Is Hyundai’s warranty transferable?

A. Not totally. The powertrain warranty isn’t transferable. Any new owner will receive a lesser 5-year/60,000-mile warranty instead.

Q. What is a Hyundai certified warranty?

A. This is a warranty offered through Hyundai’s CPO program, where used cars are certified for sale again. This warranty includes the full 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty instead of the lesser 5-year/60,000-mile warranty.

Q. Does Hyundai offer a lifetime warranty?

A. Generally, no. Some Hyundai dealerships, however, may offer their own version of a lifetime warranty.

Q. Does Hyundai offer an extended warranty?

A. Not directly from the manufacturer. CPO Hyundai vehicles do have their own warranty. Some dealerships also offer their own version of an extended warranty.

Is Hyundai’s Factory Warranty Worth It?

It’s not quite America’s best warranty, but it’s hard not to like Hyundai’s long coverage periods. In fact, it’s one reason why the company consistently ranks near the top of warranty providers. Still, it’s difficult to justify a vehicle purchase on the warranty alone. So, we recommend using this information to make a choice between automaker options. If you know for certain whether Hyundai is or isn’t right for you, then the warranty information might not be as useful. The warranty is also nice since it works when the vehicle is driven by immediate family members (or even stepdaughters and stepsons) and subsequent owners if the car is sold.

If you are still making up your mind, however, the appeal of lengthy warranty coverage periods may just be enough of a draw to sway your decision to check out your local Hyundai dealership or other Hyundai Motor America location near your vehicle location for additional details. If you own a Hyundai already, you can already find more details about an existing warranty in the owner’s handbook or online.

