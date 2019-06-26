Is Honda’s Extended Warranty Worth Your Money?

The extended service contract can be added on at any time before a Honda vehicle hits the three-year or 36,000-mile mark (when the bumper-to-bumper warranty expires. In theory, adding the extended warranty on a brand-new vehicle will help out when it comes to maintenance and routine part replacements, the real advantages are seen when the original bumper-to-bumper warranty is about to expire. As a result, most people opt to wait until this point to add the Honda Care coverage onto their vehicle.

The Honda warranty is meant to be a step above the company’s normal bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties, offering more services and coverage than the original warranties. In most cases, this extra service covers a lot of routine maintenance to reduce costs on replacements and repairs if you follow the manufacturer’s or individual dealership’s recommended maintenance schedule.

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with an Endurance extended warranty. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Best of all, an Endurance plan isn’t limited by a vehicle’s mileage or age, so you can cover your vehicle no matter what.

Extended warranties, or vehicle service contracts, often go above and beyond what standard manufacturer warranties offer in terms of service and repairs. Honda’s extended service, under Honda Care, is the next thing many Honda owners pick up when the original bumper-to-bumper warranty expires. Good for relatively new car models with a near-expired warranty, the service contract is geared for owners who either want to avoid costly repairs or reduce expenses when it comes to routine automotive maintenance. Here’s our detailed review for some extra peace of mind.

Honda personnel can walk you through the particulars of the Honda Care options at a dealership if you want some face-to-face communication.

Component Coverage

The plan has an extensive set of component coverages that reduce or eliminate costs on Honda-original part repairs and replacements. While the coverage isn’t completely bumper-to-bumper, it’s pretty extensive, especially when it comes to the main guts of the vehicle and when compared to original factory warranty and other manufacturer’s warranty offerings.

For all of the coverage plans, component coverage includes parts like the electronics (computers and electrical systems), chassis (suspension, steering, brakes), heating/air conditioning, and upgrade parts (audio, navigation, security, etc). Some plans under Honda Care also cover routine oil changes. Once again, all automotive work must be done at an authorized dealership.

For pre-owned vehicles, Honda Care also includes a powertrain option that extends greater coverage to the engine, drive axles, and transmission. This coverage, in particular, is useful for small parts that tend to wear down more quickly, like seals, gaskets, and fluids.

Additional Perks

In addition to routine or emergency services, Honda Care has some additional perks that mimic the offerings of third-party extended warranties. For example, the coverage’s roadside assistance is complemented by the Concierge Service that is available 24/7 for dealing with issues on trips or on the road. This service includes things like emergency airline ticket assistance, cash advances, insurance claims, and more.

Should repairs be required while out of town, Honda Care will provide some coverage for meals and lodging ($100 max per day). This service, however, has some limitations. First, the trip must be 100 miles or greater from home. Second, the repairs can only be due to a mechanical breakdown instead of an accident or common roadside issues.

Should the Honda car require lengthy repairs, the warranty provides a rental car reimbursement of up to $35 per day. The total length of the reimbursement period can last no longer than six days at a time.

What We Like

The overall appeal of an extended warranty like Honda Care comes from the combination of greater coverage on components and the extra perks you get for roadside assistance and travel emergencies. The maintenance and repair coverage is on par with most other extended warranty providers, so there isn’t really anything that stands out on that front. The quality of the service will also heavily depend on the quality of the servicing dealership as well.

Instead, we find the quality of the Honda Care perks to be the real standout feature of the whole package. The roadside assistance, alone, is worth the extra money if you aren’t the most automotively inclined type on long road trips. The service includes standard inclusions like towing, lock-out assistance, jump starts, tire changes, and fuel delivery. Best of all, most, if not all, repair costs are taken care of by Honda, so you won’t have any out-of-pocket expenses.

The roadside assistance, combined with the Concierge Emergency Service, is the winning combination of the package. On the surface, the concierge service doesn’t seem to offer anything more internet access can’t provide: weather information, auto glass replacement referrals, etc. Getting a human voice on the other end, however, is where the service shines. With the human touch, the emergency cash advance, airline ticket, insurance claim, and personal item replacement services can take a lot of the headache out of traveling, with or without a car.

What We Don’t Like

The major drawbacks of Honda Care, like many other manufacturer-specific extended warranties, comes in the form of the Honda-centric requirements the warranty enforces. In other words, Honda likes to keep things in its family when it comes to auto parts and repair. As a result, you are somewhat limited in your choices of what to add to your vehicle, how to maintain it, and where to take it when repairs are needed.

The warranty only covers Honda parts, so anything you add yourself, especially upgrade and performance parts, will likely be out of the coverage. Unfortunately, you don’t need to be a true performance expert to run up against this issue. Local garages can sometimes use non-manufacturer parts, which will be discluded from the coverage.

The real knock on the service, however, is the limitations Honda has put on qualifying vehicles and where you can service them. The three-year or 36,000-mile limit means you are forced to overlap the coverage with the original manufacturer warranty. If you purchase an older Honda vehicle that no longer has its bumper-to-bumper car warranty, your options become more limited with Honda. The requirement of Honda-authorized dealerships also means you can’t visit your favorite local garage to get the work done quickly.

Common Repair Costs

Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Honda vehicles:

Honda Odyssey Head Gasket Replacement: $1,348-$1,606

Honda Pilot Stabilizer Bar Link Kit Replacement: $91-$106

Honda Prelude Wheel Alignment: $88-$11

Honda Accord Crosstour Wheel Hub Replacement: $430-$505

Honda Crosstour Intake Manifold Gasket Replacement: $244-$277

Honda HR-V Door Lock Actuator Replacement: $147-$166

FAQs

Q. Do I need an extended warranty?

A. This depends on your vehicle. If it’s older or experiences a lot of issues that require repair work, an extended warranty can help you save some money.

Q. What does the Honda extended warranty cover?

A. Honda’s warranty is exclusionary coverage, meaning nearly everything is covered with a few exceptions. Most of the exceptions are focused on non-Honda parts.

Q. What alternatives to Honda Care exist?

A. You can purchase an extended warranty from a third-party provider. All providers have different options, so it helps to search and shop around.

Q. Can I buy an extended warranty after I purchase a car?

A. Yes. Nearly all extended warranties can be bought after the original purchase date of the vehicle

Is the Honda Extended Warranty Worth It?

A good number of car owners swear off extended warranties at all costs, largely to avoid the costs. For basic extended warranties that only lengthen the defect repair coverage of manufacturer warranties, this can be sound logic. Given Honda Care’s extended range of covered repairs and replacements, however, it’s harder to ignore the potential benefits of the service.

With a good combination of component coverage and additional perks, the extended warranty is best for anyone seriously concerned about footing the bill of unexpected or routine work on their vehicle. Automotive DIYers or once-a-year trip-takers may not get as much out of the service as the average driver, so its ultimate worth depends on whether you really need added benefits like roadside assistance and trip coverage.

