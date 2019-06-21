Best H11 Bulbs: Give Your Vehicle Better Illumination

There are few parts on a car that affect every aspect of your driving experience. Your headlights manage to hit them all, from style to safety to even the time of day you can operate. When a part is this important, then you definitely want to make sure you have the best product available. Here are several of the best H11 bulbs on the market.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

These SilverStar bulbs have a much shorter lifespan than other headlamps, and they are more expensive than other halogen options.

SYLVANIA headlights use a patented tri-band technology and have a cobalt blue nanocoating. They are DOT compliant and produce the whitest light available.

For customers looking to get the whitest headlights H11 technology can offer, SYLVANIA creates a unique product that might just be the perfect fit.

These Philips bulbs consume a lot of energy and are much more fragile than the competition.

The OPT7 bulbs are not as bright as other choices and are far more expensive than the competition.

The best H11 bulb available today is made by OPT7. This premium headlight bulb uses unique technologies to differentiate itself from the competition.

Benefits of H11 Bulbs Life expectancy. With LED and HID lights, you get a much longer lasting bulb than other technologies. This means you don't have to replace them nearly as often, saving you money.

With LED and HID lights, you get a much longer lasting bulb than other technologies. This means you don't have to replace them nearly as often, saving you money. Performance. Factory headlights can be weak and inconsistent. H11 bulbs use advanced technology to maximize performance and enhance visibility.

Factory headlights can be weak and inconsistent. H11 bulbs use advanced technology to maximize performance and enhance visibility. Versatility. Many vehicles use different types of bulbs for their high beams, low lights, and fog lights. Some H11 lights can be used in any of these capacities and come with installation kits.

Many vehicles use different types of bulbs for their high beams, low lights, and fog lights. Some H11 lights can be used in any of these capacities and come with installation kits. Aesthetics. Long gone are the days where headlamps are merely for night driving. Today's LED headlights can completely change the exterior look of your vehicle. Types of H11 Bulbs Halogen Halogen light bulbs have become a popular option ever since their creation in the 1960s. These H11 bulbs were a favorite choice because they were cheap to manufacture and could last more than 1,000 hours. This was an increase over older technology, but has since been outdone by LED and HID technologies. Halogens also have to be handled carefully because they are fragile. HID These types of H11 light bulbs are known for being the brightest. HID bulbs became popular due to their improvement over the original halogens. These lights use rare metal and gases to last more than 2,000 hours. The energy consumption is much lower than halogens while creating a much brighter light. The problem with the brightness of these lights is that they are more likely to produce glare and aren't good at penetrating fog. LED LED H11 bulbs grew in popularity thanks to automobile designers. These lights are noticeably thinner than the others, and can easily be shaped into many forms. While they aren't as bright as HID bulbs, they are less likely to cause glare and perform better in foggy conditions. LEDs are also much longer lasting while using even less energy. They are, however, the most expensive to produce. Top Brands BEAMTECH BEAMTECH is an LED kit manufacturer with more than a decade of experience producing great products. At its inception, it focused on a wide variety of lighting options. Today, it concentrates on providing high-quality aftermarket lighting for the automotive industry. The company’s H11 LED Headlight Bulb is a popular choice among consumers. Cougar Motor Cougar Motor is an award-winning automotive lighting company. The small, privately-owned company got its start in 2006 and has aimed to bring the customers excellent service and products. It offers a H11 LED conversion kit and replacement bulbs at a great value. Philips The well-known Philips name is now a part of a company called Signify. Signify has become the world leader in lighting technology. It works to create energy-efficient products, and its global Signify Foundation does charity work to increase access to lighting. The Philips H11 X-tremeVision is a competitively priced headlight. H11 Bulb Pricing Under $20: Some H11 headlights are available for under $20. These are bulbs with no additional parts and usually use halogen technology, which is cheaper to produce.

Some H11 headlights are available for under $20. These are bulbs with no additional parts and usually use halogen technology, which is cheaper to produce. $20 to $40: Higher-quality LED and HID lights are typically more expensive than halogen H11 bulbs. This mid-price range will typically include high-quality replacement bulbs without additional installation materials.

Higher-quality LED and HID lights are typically more expensive than halogen H11 bulbs. This mid-price range will typically include high-quality replacement bulbs without additional installation materials. Over $40: Because most vehicles do not come with the brightest H11 bulbs from the factory, buying higher-quality H11 lights may require extra installation. These higher prices are typically for full installation kits and LED or HID light bulbs. Key Features Lumens Lumens is the measurement of how bright a light bulb is. One LED headlight bulb can reach over 3,000 lumens; however, some luminosity is lost due to energy production. Scattered light beams may have a higher "brightness" but aren't necessarily the best for driving. Different types of LED chips or installing extra projectors can give you a more focused light beam to better illuminate the road. Kelvin Kelvin is used to measuring the color and light produced by light bulbs. The different temperatures give off different hues. Headlights that look yellowish are typically in the range of 2,000 and 4,000 Kelvin. The bluish colored headlights are much warmer, with more than 6,500 Kelvins, and traditional white lights land in the middle. Stability The overall performance of your headlights will depend on how they handle road conditions. The ballast is a part connected to the LED light that protects it from voltage variation and heat and optimizes power efficiency. Bulbs need to be shockproof due to the inevitable bumps in the road, and poorly damped lights may cut out. Finally, lights have IP ratings to measure the level of waterproofing. Other Considerations Compatibility: Not every light bulb you come across is going to fit in your vehicle. There are a lot of different types out there, and you don't want to waste money buying something you cannot use. If you want a specific type of headlight that isn't compatible, you also have the option of investing in a conversion kit.

Not every light bulb you come across is going to fit in your vehicle. There are a lot of different types out there, and you don't want to waste money buying something you cannot use. If you want a specific type of headlight that isn't compatible, you also have the option of investing in a conversion kit. Legality: There are a lot of rules and regulations when it comes to vehicles in the U.S. Buyers should make sure that the lights they are buying are street legal and not made for other non-headlight uses. The Department of Transportation is in charge of regulating what is and is not allowed for U.S. models.

There are a lot of rules and regulations when it comes to vehicles in the U.S. Buyers should make sure that the lights they are buying are street legal and not made for other non-headlight uses. The Department of Transportation is in charge of regulating what is and is not allowed for U.S. models. Energy Consumption: Nearly all the energy consumed by LED bulbs is used to produce light. This is different from halogens and HIDs, which both give off a lot of heat and can be considered wasteful. Energy efficient lights are good for the environment and ultimately good for your wallet.

Nearly all the energy consumed by LED bulbs is used to produce light. This is different from halogens and HIDs, which both give off a lot of heat and can be considered wasteful. Energy efficient lights are good for the environment and ultimately good for your wallet. Price: While the performance and look of your headlights are incredibly important, the most immediate factor is what you're going to pay. This involves the type of light bulb, with LEDs being more expensive and halogens being more affordable, and also the long-term effects of replacement and energy consumption. Best H11 Bulb Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best H11 Bulb Overall: OPT7 FluxBeam H11 LED Headlight

Amazon

The OPT7 company has been producing headlights for over 20 years. Its products have the most advanced technology to give your vehicle the highest level of performance. The Fluxbeam LED Clear Arc-Beam bulbs use several features you will not see on any of the competition. OPT7 uses high-grade aluminum and an ultra-efficient chip to maximize results of its light bulbs. These bulbs’ most impressive feature is the arc glass technology, which is unique to this product. It generates a high-density light pattern that prevents any dark spots. The Fluxbeam also utilizes a dual speed turbo fan, which boosts the flow rate nearly twice as much as the competition. This is the longest-lasting H11 bulb, with the company guaranteeing an astounding 50,000 hours of life. This kit is made to replace any stock housing and socket. This product is excellent, but not ideal for every situation. The Fluxbeam is not the brightest H11 headlight bulb on the list, with a throwing distance shorter than some of the competitors. This kit is also noticeably more expensive due to the materials used. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best H11 Bulb Value: Philips H11 X-tremeVision

Amazon

Philips produces the brightest H11 halogen bulb available, with its X-tremeVision headlamp. These lights are a popular option thanks to the company's reliability and the relatively low cost of this model. Since these use halogen technology, the production cost is much lower than the competition. The X-tremeVision lights perform best in poor weather conditions. They have a yellow light associated with them (with a temperature of 3,400 Kelvin) and are perhaps best suited to be fog lights. These lights are also much easier to install compared to others on the list, which helps lower the cost, as no kit is required. While Philips makes the best H11 halogen bulb, the X-tremeVision lights come with a few drawbacks. They consume twice as much energy as LEDs, and if you accidentally leave them on, you're more likely to drain your car's battery. The bulbs are incredibly fragile, and the company warns not to touch the glass while installing. Using gloves or paper towels while handling them is essential. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best H11 Bulb Honorable Mention: SYLVANIA H11 SilverStar Ultra

Amazon