Best Mechanic's Tool Sets: Expand Your Automotive Tool Set

All mechanics have their preferred set of tools. Professionals and enthusiasts alike, beyond the assortment of necessary tools, the individual's preference ultimately drives a lot of purchasing decisions when starting or expanding a toolset. This is what makes a standard mechanic's tool kit so great: It provides a good starting point to get the most common tools out of the way so you can start with typical automotive maintenance tasks from the start as you expand the collection. If you don't have your own preferred toolset, here is our handy guide to some of the best mechanic toolsets available today.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Difficult to move around as an entire set. Cases fail to keep some of the smaller tools in place while moving it around.

Comes as an expansive 450-piece divided into the separate carrying case. Includes a number of ratchets, combination wrenches, and various sockets and extension bars.

The mechanic's toolset to buy when you want almost everything you may need when working on your vehicle.

Not meant for professional use since it lacks the large selection of professional-grade options. The case is flimsy, scratches easily, and doesn't hold tools in place well.

Why Buy a Mechanic's Tool Set Start from scratch. Automotive tools can be expensive when starting out. This is especially true for the most common types of tools like wrenches since you need to acquire a large collection of different sizes and attachments. A toolset takes a lot of the challenge of starting off out of the equation. Instead, you can choose a handy kit with the right size for your needs.

Automotive tools can be expensive when starting out. This is especially true for the most common types of tools like wrenches since you need to acquire a large collection of different sizes and attachments. A toolset takes a lot of the challenge of starting off out of the equation. Instead, you can choose a handy kit with the right size for your needs. Upgrade an existing set. If you have a few tools set in the kit already, a mechanic's tool set is a great way to expand on what you already have. Some kits, in fact, are designed as expansion sets more than anything else. Typically, these kits come with a larger range of sockets and other attachments with different or less common sizes.

If you have a few tools set in the kit already, a mechanic's tool set is a great way to expand on what you already have. Some kits, in fact, are designed as expansion sets more than anything else. Typically, these kits come with a larger range of sockets and other attachments with different or less common sizes. Keep everything in one place. Almost all mechanic tool sets have a case included with the kit. While the quality of the case varies, often depending on the price point, one place to keep everything together equals better organization and more efficiency with common automotive tasks. A small mechanic's toolset is also portable enough to take with you if you want an emergency kit or do some automotive work away from the garage. Top Brands of Mechanic's Tool Sets Craftsman Craftsman has a special place in many professional toolboxes, whether it’s on a truck or on a job site. The wide range of tools the company offers has a lot of quality that working professionals rely on as a good long-term investment. For professional and everyday use, the 320-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set is one of its best mechanic's tool sets. DeWalt Founded by Raymond DeWalt in 1922, the company that bears his name has been a staple in hand and power tools for decades. It's signature yellow scheme is recognizable nearly anywhere, and the company offers a level of construction that matches its brand recognition. While it excels with general use tools, mechanic's tool sets like the 181-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set have won the company a place in many automotive garages. Mechanic's Tool Set Pricing $50 and under: Budget mechanic's tool sets are usually limited in size and quality. The best ones still have high-quality tools, but some corners may be cut with the case or included accessories, especially anything made of plastic. It is common, however, to find a decent 100+ piece in this range.

Budget mechanic's tool sets are usually limited in size and quality. The best ones still have high-quality tools, but some corners may be cut with the case or included accessories, especially anything made of plastic. It is common, however, to find a decent 100+ piece in this range. $50-$100: In the midrange, there are many durable mechanic's tool sets for DIYers. You will tend to either find smaller kits with better tools or larger kits that cut the same corners with the included accessories.

In the midrange, there are many durable mechanic's tool sets for DIYers. You will tend to either find smaller kits with better tools or larger kits that cut the same corners with the included accessories. $100 and above: This is the range you will want to consider if you want something that is near professional quality. Professional kits use materials that can survive the typical abuse automotive maintenance can dish out and include larger sets with less common tools you may need every so often. Key Features Tools It may seem rather obvious, but the most important feature of any tool set is the selection of tools it offers. All kits are different in the number of pieces they include, but most tend to offer a standard array of common tools and sizes as a start. At the very least, the kit should come with a complete wrench set and a healthy assortment of sockets, nut drivers, combination wrenches, and hex keys. Look for larger, more expensive kits if you want less common tools like a tape measure, utility knife, spark plug sockets, and torque wrenches. If possible, make sure the set includes tools made of the same material like chrome vanadium steel or alloy steel. Case The more tools you have, the more you will need in terms of storage and portability. This is where a quality storage case or tool chest comes in handy. For the most part, the case needs to offer a decent amount of protection and organization to keep everything in place. Hard plastic cases are the most common type. Make sure the outer surface has enough rigidity to survive knocks and scrapes or the unexpected fall if necessary and an anti-slip coating to keep the case in place. On the inside, the case should have a dedicated spot for each piece it includes with slots that will hold the tools in place if you move the case around. Other Considerations Automotive Needs: There isn't a single best mechanic's toolset available. Instead, the best one is the one that meets your unique needs. To know which one that is, you need to think about the types of automotive issues you want to address. Do you need one for simple, periodic maintenance? Do you need something more expansive to cover less common problems? The needs and intended use of the toolset will help you determine which one you really need.

There isn't a single best mechanic's toolset available. Instead, the best one is the one that meets your unique needs. To know which one that is, you need to think about the types of automotive issues you want to address. Do you need one for simple, periodic maintenance? Do you need something more expansive to cover less common problems? The needs and intended use of the toolset will help you determine which one you really need. Multiple Sizes: The real benefit of the best mechanics tool sets is the modularity socket wrenches and sets offer when it comes to dealing with different fastener and part sizes in a vehicle. This makes the size of the sockets and other attachments important. First and foremost, you should have a set that has both metric and SAE sizes. You should also have the most common sizes for typical fasteners you're likely to find in your local hardware store. Best Mechanic's Tool Sets Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Mechanic's Tool Set Overall: Crescent CTK170CMP2

Amazon

The Crescent CTK170CMP2 Tool Set makes a great starter or upgrades kit for mechanics and DIYer alike. The set actually comes with a few different options for included pieces, but the 170-piece kit offers the most bang for the buck. Meeting ANSI and ASME specifications, the tools around the 170-piece kit are geared around the most common automotive tasks and parts. Coming with a variety of sizes of rachet and socket wrenches (both metric and SAE), the tools are high end and feel sturdy in the hand. The size of the case also makes it easy to store in a vehicle or in the garage in compact spaces. While the tools are good, the case is a different story. Made of the typical cheap plastic near-budget toolsets use, the case is flexible and hardly impact-resistant. It's also somewhat difficult to keep the individual tools organized within the case since the plastic organizers and slots don't keep everything together when carrying the set around as well as more expensive options. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Mechanic's Tool Set Value: AmazonBasics Mechanic's Socket Set

Amazon

It's not too common to find a high-quality 200-plus-piece set of mechanic's tools for a budget price. AmazonBasics, however, has largely hit the mark with its socket set. Coming in 40-, 85-, 123-, and 201-piece kit options, each kit focuses on the most common hex keys, sockets, wrenches, and screwdriver bits required for general automotive maintenance. For the most part, the quality of the tool construction is above what most budget manufacturers offer. The forged steel wrenches, for example, resist basic drops and scratches without showing heavy marks. The ratcheting mechanisms operate smoothly without getting hung up under a decent amount of torque. It's important to know that this kit option is targeted mainly for the typical DIYer instead of actual professionals. Compared to professional-level mechanic's sets, this one lacks the large selection of tools more involved automotive maintenance procedures require. Like other budget toolsets, as well, this one could use a better case that resists flexing and denting. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Mechanic's Tool Set Honorable Mention: Craftsman 450-Piece Tool Set

Amazon