Best Torque Wrenches: Keep Everything Tight and Secure

When it comes to automotive design, torque is the thing that keeps everything together. Also known as tightening force, the right amount of torque is needed for a variety of parts to be tight and secure in order to work properly and safely. This is where a simple torque wrench with a lot of leverage and an accurate readout is a must-have addition to any automotive tool set. Here's our buying guide for some of the best automotive-specific torque wrenches you should check out.

Why Buy a Torque Wrench Get accurate measurements . Since many automotive parts require a proper level of torque to be safe and secure, a torque wrench offers a precise way to get the right torque specs the first time. This makes it easy to hit the manufacturer recommended levels each and every time. This is especially important for different parts like lug nuts.

. Since many automotive parts require a proper level of torque to be safe and secure, a torque wrench offers a precise way to get the right torque specs the first time. This makes it easy to hit the manufacturer recommended levels each and every time. This is especially important for different parts like lug nuts. Preserve components. The main reason torque wrenches are so important is a matter of safety. Too much or too little torque on parts is dangerous. In addition to the danger of parts coming loose, too much torque can also damage parts. Types of Torque Wrenches Click-Type One of the most common types of torque wrenches, click-type wrenches make it easy to hit the right amount of torque without any guesswork. These wrenches have a torque setting in the ratchet head where you can control the desired amount of force you want to apply. As you rotate the wrench (usually in the clockwise direction), you will eventually hear and feel an audible click that indicates you've reached the desired level. There is also typically a heavy-duty quick release to loosen the wrench as well. Beam Simple and affordable, beam torque wrenches lack any kind of indicator or sensor to notify you when the desired torque amount has been reached. Instead, the wrench has a basic visual indicator and a metal beam that flexes. As you rotate the wrench, the beam bends, moving the indicator. Since everything is done by eye, getting the most precise measurement can be more difficult compared to click-type and electronic wrenches. Electronic Also known as digital torque wrenches, electronic wrenches use a digital readout in place of a click-type mechanism to notify you when the desired amount of torque is reached. In many ways, this type combines the best of click-type and beam style torque wrenches: You get a live digital readout and an automatic notification in one. With the advanced capabilities, however, a higher price tag often comes as well. Top Brands of Torque Wrenches Tekton Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Tekton produces a wide range of hand tools that are popular on construction sites and in garages alike. The company focuses on producing higher-quality products than most budget-friendly options offer. As a result, options like its Tekton 24320 wrench have been known to last much longer than competitors. Gorilla Automotive For 40 years, Gorilla Automotive Products has produced a large range of automotive accessories and tools to make vehicle maintenance as easy as possible. Dependability is a big value for the company. In most cases, a customer ought to purchase just a single set of tools that will last for years. Check out the company's TW705 Wrench for a look at the level of quality they produce. CDI Founded in 1968, CDI is one of the few companies focused primarily on torque products. Making both mechanical and electronic tools, the company's products are designed for use in a variety of settings, including professional automotive garages and scientific labs. The CDI Torque 2503MFRPH is one of the few affordable wrenches that have a high level of reliability and precision. Torque Wrench Pricing $50 and under : This is the price range of more limited torque wrenches in terms of performance and durability. Options here are good for basic fastening tasks, but many will be limited for automotive parts that require a high degree of torque. Most wrenches here are on par with basic hardware store varieties.

CDI's 1/2-inch torque wrench makes it easy to get precise and accurate measurements when locking down fasteners. The dual direction, dual scale readout is easy to locate and read while using the wrench at odd angles and positions. With a torque range of 30-250 foot-pounds and an easy-removal socket, a wrench is also a versatile tool that's found in many automotive applications. The build quality of the wrench is where it shines the most. With all metal construction, the wrench feels solid within the grip, especially while torquing something down to a high degree. The finish is also slick, doing well to resist impacts and scratches if you happen to accidentally drop the wrench onto the garage floor. Measurements tend to be accurate. Storage is a bit of an issue with the wrench. The case is tough enough to protect it from casual drops, but the wrench won't fit unless it's turned down to the lowest setting. The locking ring is also in an awkward spot that's easy to miss when using the wrench and can unlock unexpectedly due to a weaker-than-average locking spring. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Torque Wrench: Tekton 24340

It can be difficult to find a high-quality, budget-friendly torque wrench for automotive use. Tekton has a good option for anyone starting to expand or upgrade their automotive tool set without spending too much on a single tool. While not the best in terms of torquing capability, this torque wrench offers a lot in terms of reliability and durability for garage use. The wrench has a surprisingly sturdy feel in the hands without seeming unmanageable in terms of overall weight. The feel is enhanced with the rough grip that still feels comfortable in the hands. With both foot-pound and newton-meter markings, the wrench has enough capability to handle most automotive applications without feeling like it will break or buckle. As a ratchet torque wrench, there is a small learning curve compared to other torque wrenches. Proper use without any cheats (i.e. a pipe to extend the leverage) is required to get the best results. The ratchet lock can also feel a bit flimsy above 50 foot-pounds as well. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Torque Wrench Honorable Mention: Gorilla Automotive TW705

