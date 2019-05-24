Who Has the Best Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty?

The Drive and its partners may be compensated if you purchase the products mentioned below. Read more.

Sales forecasts from April 2019 ranked GM, Ford, Honda, Nissan, and Hyundai—in that order—as the most popular car brands in the US. Shoppers may prefer a Ford over a Nissan, or a Honda over a Hyundai, but in the event of a mechanical breakdown, does this ranking hold true for their bumper-to-bumper warranties?

A bumper-to-bumper warranty, whether it’s included in the original manufacturer’s warranty or within an extended car warranty, covers repair and labor for almost all parts of the vehicle. Exceptions include just a few listed parts, such as tires, air filters, brake drums, or wipers.

In an era where we can research our cars without having to enter a dealership, we can also find extended car warranties with bumper-to-bumper coverage offered by third-party companies. This alternative can often be more affordable and flexible, no matter your vehicle.

We’ll outline the bumper-to-bumper warranties for these ranked car manufacturers, as well as the top competing third-party provider, CARCHEX. CARCHEX offers several options for extensive coverage, including a bumper-to-bumper extended warranty.

To learn more about all of the CARCHEX plans and get a free quote, call (877) 225-7247 or fill out the form online.

What Is a Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty?

Unlike a powertrain warranty, which only covers components of a car’s engine, transmission and drive axle, a bumper-to-bumper warranty covers the majority of the car’s components. Those components may include:

Steering

Heating/cooling

Suspension

Braking

Fuel delivery system

Electronics and electrical systems

Vehicle body

Bumper-to-bumper warranties rarely cover tires, wiper blades, or brake pads. They also do not cover routine maintenance, wear and tear, accident damage, or neglect.

Bumper-to-bumper warranties are included in your purchase of a new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle from the dealership. If that limited warranty has expired, you can still purchase bumper-to-bumper coverage. People get these warranties for peace of mind, especially if they accrue miles quickly or want to keep the car for a long time.

These warranties are sometimes called “exclusionary” warranties, because a few exclusions are listed in the contract rather than a full list of covered items. There are two types of bumper-to-bumper warranties that you can get from a manufacturer:

Exclusionary coverage under the manufacturer’s new limited warranty normally guarantees repair and labor coverage for 36 months or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. Simple powertrain coverage normally lasts longer. Pricing is included in the car’s financing.

normally guarantees repair and labor coverage for 36 months or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. Simple powertrain coverage normally lasts longer. Pricing is included in the car’s financing. Exclusionary coverage under an extended warranty offers coverage after the new limited warranty expires. These contracts can have terms of as few as five years to up to 10 years. This type of warranty comes at an extra cost to owners.

Comparing Manufacturer New Limited Warranties

When it comes to bumper-to-bumper warranties, do Chevy and Ford still come out on top? Do Nissan and Hyundai have faster cars in the race? Below are quick comparisons of each manufacturer’s bumper-to-bumper, new vehicle warranty.

Chevrolet (GM): 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty

3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty Ford: 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty

3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty Honda: 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty

3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty Nissan: 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty

3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty Hyundai: 5-year/60,000-mile limited warranty

Conclusion: Best Manufacturer Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty

Despite Hyundai’s lower popularity among the other car manufacturers, their bumper-to-bumper warranties for 2019 models offer the most coverage. Hyundai offers the longest protection coverage at five years or 60,000 miles. It also covers wear and tear items for the first year or 12,000 miles.

However, these limited manufacturer warranties aren’t meant to last forever—they only protect you from factory and workmanship defects. Unless you’re covered with a service contract that includes breakdowns from normal use, you’re still footing the bill for common repairs. A protection plan from a third-party provider like CARCHEX covers repairs that the manufacturer won’t cover.

Comparing Bumper-to-Bumper Extended Warranties

Once the limited, new car warranty has expired, most manufacturers offer an extended service contract for an additional annual or monthly charge. How do the same manufacturers compare in this category?

Chevrolet (GM)

Platinum Protection Plan

150,000-mile limited warranty

Exclusions:

Carburetor, battery, some electronic and entertainment components, and vehicle body

24/7 roadside assistance

Ford

PremiumCARE Plan

8-year/150,000-mile limited warranty

1000+ components covered

Highlight coverage includes safety components and high-tech entertainment systems

Exclusions: Fabric, liners, carpets, wiper blades, etc.

24/7 roadside assistance

Honda

Sentinel 3/45 Coverage Plan

3-year/45,000-mile limited warranty

Coverage highlights include oil changes and tire hazard coverage

Exclusions: Tires, body, and maintenance items

24/7 roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage, and concierge services

Nissan

Security+ Gold Preferred Plan

Up to 96-month/120,000-mile term

Covers 2,400+ parts

Coverage highlights include body/interior, entertainment, and navigation components

Exclusions: Normal maintenance items, such as Tires, battery, brake pads, and wiper blades

24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption coverage

Hyundai

Platinum Plan

10-year/100,000-mile limited warranty

1500+ parts covered

Coverage highlights include high-tech, climate control, and navigation components

Exclusions: Standard exclusions (neglect, accidents, etc.)

24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption coverage

Conclusion: Best Bumper-to-Bumper Extended Warranty

The Chevrolet/GM warranty continues to disappoint with few plan options. The Ford, Hyundai, and Nissan warranties provide very extensive coverage with more options. However, third-party provider CARCHEX offers more coverage, with extended warranty plans lasting up to 10 years for bumper-to-bumper coverage.

Benefits of a Third-Party Extended Warranty Company

Third-party websites are the most used resources for online car shopping at 78 percent. So, why shouldn’t it be the same for third-party extended warranty providers?

There are several cases to make for third-party, bumper-to-bumper extended warranties:

They tend to be affordable, because there are many companies competing in the market. Also, dealerships may wrap your extended warranty cost into your financing, meaning you’re paying interest.

You don’t have to get all of your repairs done at your car’s dealership. You can choose from a larger network of repair or parts facilities.

You can find multiple plan options from each company that fit your particular needs, rather than a simple powertrain or full-coverage warranty.

Companies like CARCHEX provide plans with very extensive coverage that can protect new or used cars with high mileage. And, you’ll still get many of the same additional perks, such as roadside assistance.

CARCHEX Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty

CARCHEX has provided extended warranties across the country for 20 years. Their transferable plans span five levels of coverage—Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Titanium—but we’ll look at their two most extensive plans.

CARCHEX Platinum Plan

Whether you pick a Platinum-level plan through American Auto Shield or Royal Administration Services, you’ll get a CARCHEX warranty backed by trustworthy companies who guarantee your approved claims will be paid.

CARCHEX Platinum plans have terms ranging from five to 10 years. They cover hundreds of parts, but unlike an exclusionary plan, each covered component is still stated in the contract.

According to the sample contract, the following items are covered:

Powertrain components (engine, transmission, drive axle)

Fuel delivery components

Electrical components

Air conditioning components

Braking components

Steering components

Suspension components

Enhanced electrical components

Heating/cooling components

24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption coverage

Optional high-tech package, windshield repair, and navigation coverage

Exclusions include:

Wear and tear

Accidents

Environmental damage

Regular maintenance

Damage from neglect

Maintenance repairs (brake pads, spark plugs, catalytic converter, interior, seat belt, body, wiper blades, and tires)

CARCHEX Titanium Plan

The Titanium plan is the highest level of coverage offered by CARCHEX. Some plans are exclusionary, so you’ll only see the unprotected components listed. These CARCHEX plans are most similar to a manufacturer’s warranty.

CARCHEX gives you five options with terms lasting either up to seven or 10 years. You’ll receive even more coverage, including the following items:

High-tech electronics

Optional luxury electronics package (LCD screens, DVD players, etc.)

Turbo charger

Seals and gaskets

4x4 transfer unit components

Exclusions from the Platinum level are the same as the Titanium level.

CARCHEX’s high-level coverage options have many customizable add-ons that rival a manufacturer’s warranty. For example, you may be able to add certain emissions or enhanced replacement part packages. And, you’ll always receive roadside assistance.

Why Choose CARCHEX?

CARCHEX promises a No-Haggle, Low-Price Everyday Guarantee™ and commits to a “Customer Experience Above All” motto. Customers consistently give positive reviews regarding the company’s customer service and easy claims process.

Over the years, CARCHEX has received its fair share of awards and endorsements:

Better Business Bureau: A+ rating

Trustpilot: 4 out of 5 stars

Endorsements: DMV.org, Kelley Blue Book, SiriusXM, CARFAX, and more

“2017 Top Pick” and a score of 10.0 from ThoroughlyReviewed

CARCHEX makes the entire process easy. The company provides samples of its contracts online, as well as step-by-step directions for filing a claim. There are also monthly payment plans available to increase affordability, and CARCHEX will pay your authorized repair shop directly. If you decide to cancel your plan, there is a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee.

If a Chevrolet or Ford dealership is out of your way, you won’t be limited to where you can receive service. CARCHEX has a network of 30,000 licensed repair facilities.

Overall, if your vehicle doesn’t have a spectacular manufacturer’s warranty, then a third-party extended warranty can give you the flexibility you need.

Compare Plans with a CARCHEX Specialist

Compare your car manufacturer’s bumper-to-bumper warranty with a CARCHEX Platinum or Titanium plan. Find out how the CARCHEX plan you like competes with a Honda, Nissan, or Chevrolet warranty.

Fill out the online form or call (877) 225-7247 to speak to a CARCHEX agent and get a free quote that customized to your vehicle, driving habits, budget, and needs.