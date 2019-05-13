Best 8-Inch Subwoofers: Small But Mighty Speakers That Boost The Bass

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

If you want to upgrade your car stereo system but don't have a lot of space, the solution is a hard-hitting 8-inch sub. They’re not as big or powerful as larger subwoofers, but they work perfectly well in smaller cars, such as hatchbacks. The best 8-inch subwoofer will produce a nicer sound than your factory speakers. Read our 8-inch subwoofer review below.

Best 8-Inch Subwoofer Overall: Skar Audio 800 Watt Max Power Dual 4 Ohm Car Subwoofer

Best 8-Inch Subwoofer Value: Pioneer Shallow-Mount Subwoofer with 600 Watts Max Power

Best 8-Inch Subwoofer Honorable Mention: Rockford Fosgate 8" Dual 2-Ohm Punch Series Shallow Mount Car Subwoofer

Benefits of 8-Inch Subwoofers

Boost your audio system’s bass. The most powerful 8-inch subwoofer will enhance your music much more than factory car speakers. An 8-inch sub will have more power and impact, regardless of the environment.

Save your car battery. Smaller subwoofers typically don't use too much power, so they're less likely to burden your vehicle's battery than a larger sub, yet they still provide great sound.

Protect your factory speakers. If you like a lot of bass, you can potentially damage your car's factory speakers, which aren't designed to tolerate large levels of vibration. OEM speakers may tear or crack because they're typically made of plastic and cardboard.

Power a five-channel amplifier. Small subwoofers have the capability to work well with a five-channel amplifier. More powerful subs typically require a dedicated monoblock amp as well as a separate amplifier for the speakers.

Types of Subwoofers

Powered

A powered subwoofer includes an amplifier inside the enclosure, making it suitable for smaller spaces. These subwoofers have decent bass frequencies and overall sound; however, their small enclosure prevents them from emitting hard-hitting, super deep, and powerful bass tones. Their size and ease of installation is beneficial, particularly in compact spots.

Component

A component subwoofer has several separate parts and is geared towards audiophiles who want to customize their sound system. You have the freedom to choose what type of enclosure, amplifier, and other items you want to include. While this type of subwoofer is tailor-made to suit your needs, it takes a bit of technical know how. A non-component subwoofer includes everything you need in one enclosure. This type of subwoofer is geared towards people who don't want to fuss too much with the installation.

Enclosed

An enclosed subwoofer is pre-mounted inside an enclosure that is specifically designed to contain it. Enclosed subwoofers do not include amplifiers so you will need to purchase one separately. There are fewer enclosed subwoofers on the market than other options, but they're a great pick if you want a simple solution to upgrading your sound system.

Vehicle-Specific

Vehicle-specific subwoofers are tucked away in various locations in your car, truck, or SUV, such as the door. If you don't have much space or want to put the subwoofer in an out-of-the-way spot, this is one way to do it. They typically match your vehicle's interior and come pre-mounted in an enclosure. However, they don't produce a big, booming bass sound compared to larger subwoofers.

Top Brands

Alpine Electronics Of America

Alpine Electronics of America, Inc., based in Auburn Hills, Mich., was founded in 1978. It is a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., one of the world's largest manufacturers of electronic components for cars, computers, and communications. One popular product is the Alpine Electronics Restyle Compact Powered 8-Inch Subwoofer.

JL Audio

JL Audio, based in Miramar, Fla., was founded in 1975 and concentrates on audio products and accessories for automotive, marine, and home purposes. One top product is the JL Audio 8" Single 4-Ohm W3V3 Series Subwoofer.

Pioneer

Nozomu Matsumoto founded audio company Pioneer in Tokyo, Japan, in 1938 by designing speakers in his garage. Its focus is high-tech entertainment and electronic products for home and automotive. One recommended product is the Pioneer Shallow-Mount Subwoofer with 600 Watts Max Power.

JBL & Infinity

JBL and Infinity are two of several audio brands under the HARMAN International umbrella, which also includes AKG, Harman Kardon, Lexicon, Mark Levinson and Revel. HARMAN, based in Stamford, Ct., has been producing premium audio and infotainment products for more than 60 years. Recommended products are the BassPro SL - JBL 8" 125W RMS Powered Under-Seat Compact Subwoofer Enclosure System and Infinity 360W Reference Series 2-Way Coaxial Car Speaker.

KICKER

KICKER, based in Stillwater, Okla., started as a two-man operation in a car garage in 1973 by company founder and current president Steve Irby, who invented the mobile-stereo enclosure market. One popular product is the Kicker 8" 150W Hideaway Car Audio Powered Subwoofer Sub Enclosure.

Kenwood

Kenwood Corporation was established in the Nagano Prefecture, Japan, in 1960. The company designs home audio, car audio aftermarket and OEM systems, in-car entertainment consoles and other products. One popular product is the Kenwood 8" Subwoofer.

Rockford Fosgate

Rockford Fosgate was founded in 1973 and is a subsidiary of Rockford Corporation, based in Tempe, Ariz. The company designs audio products for automotive, marine, motorcycle, and other purposes. One recommended product is the Rockford Fosgate 8" Dual 2-Ohm Punch Series Shallow Mount Car Subwoofer.

Skar Audio

Skar Audio is also new to the audio game and was founded in 2012 by CEO Kevin Schlenker, who has since turned his hobby into one of the fastest-growing car audio brands in the world. One top product is the Skar Audio 800 Watt Max Power Dual 4 Ohm Car Subwoofer.

8-Inch Subwoofer Pricing

Under $50: You can find several 8-inch subwoofers in this price range. The best cheap 8-inch subwoofer may work better than a factory sub, but it won't necessarily have the performance or quality of slightly more expensive brands.

$50-$150: You can find a decent, good sounding sub without spending a whole lot of money. There are numerous brands available at this price point, and they feature several options for delivering great-quality sound at a good price.

Over $150: If you're looking for a top-quality subwoofer to add to your audio system, there are many on the market. If you want the loudest 8-inch sub, you will have to spend a little bit of money. Most will be long-lasting with superior sound quality and performance.

Key Features

Size

The best subwoofer for cars, trucks, and other vehicles vary in size from 8 to 15 inches. Typically, larger subwoofers have louder bass, but that's not always the case. A variety of other factors also affect performance, including the sensitivity rating, enclosure type, and power handling. An 8-inch subwoofer is usually better than factory, particularly if it's set up for optimal performance.

Enclosure Type

This is an important feature because it affects the subwoofer's quality of sound. How the sub is enclosed can also impacts performance. The best 8-inch subwoofer for a sealed box, for example, will generate the deepest base, while a ported enclosure and bandpass enclosure will permit higher levels of volume.

Frequency Range

A subwoofer is limited to the frequency range it can attain. A subwoofer with a smaller lower limit will producer deeper, lower frequencies. If you're looking for really deep bass, choose a sub with the lowest frequency limit. A high power 8-inch subwoofer will typically have a lower frequency rating between 20 and 30 hertz.

Single vs. Dual Voice Coils

Single voice coils are useful if you want a quick and simple upgrade to your audio system. Dual voice coils give you flexibility when it comes to adding additional sound outputs. If you enjoy customizing your stereo to find the best sound, consider dual voice coils.

Power

Every subwoofer has a wattage rating that demonstrates how much power it can handle. It should be noted that this rating is for peak performance. A subwoofer that operates at its highest rating for an extended period of time will eventually overheat and fail. Look at the root mean square (RMS) to see how much power the sub can consistently handle.

Sensitivity Rating

To determine how powerful a subwoofer is, you also need to look at the sensitivity value as well as the power rating. A sub with higher sensitivity is able to produce the same level of sound with a smaller amount of power compared to a sub with a lower sensitivity.

Other Considerations

Compatibility: If you select a subwoofer with high wattage, it will need more power. It's crucial that your amplifier can support the power output. You also need to ensure that it will work with your vehicle's stereo system. If it's incompatible with the make and model of your stereo, it won't work.

Impedance: The impedance influences the current flow and varies from 2 to 8 ohms. Most 8-inch subwoofer speakers have a 4-ohm impedance, but some brands have 2-ohm or 8-ohm impedance. It's important that your system, including the speakers, has the same impedance or it will not work properly.

Best 8-Inch Subwoofer Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best 8-Inch Subwoofer Overall: Skar Audio 800 Watt Max Power Dual 4 Ohm Car Subwoofer