Best Catalytic Converter Cleaners: Clean Engines, Smooth Rides

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. One of the most underappreciated components of a car, the catalytic converter works hard to filter out dangerous chemicals and compounds from exhaust gases. While doing its important work, the catalytic converter has a tendency to get gunked up, which means that it requires regular cleaning to function properly. Enter the catalytic converter cleaner. In this guide, you’ll learn everything you need to know to find the best catalytic converter cleaner for your needs Best Catalytic Converter Cleaner Overall: Chevron Techron Concentrate Plus Fuel System Cleaner

Best Value Catalytic Converter Cleaner: Marvel Mystery Oil Ultimate Fuel and Motor Treatment

Best Catalytic Converter Cleaner Honorable Mention: Red Line Complete SI-1 Fuel System Cleaner Benefits of Catalytic Converter Cleaner Lower emission levels. Modern catalytic converters already do pretty well to keep the number of harmful gases emitted from the car’s engine to a minimum. Adding a catalytic converter cleaner to the mix reduces the engine’s emission levels even further.

Modern catalytic converters already do pretty well to keep the number of harmful gases emitted from the car’s engine to a minimum. Adding a catalytic converter cleaner to the mix reduces the engine’s emission levels even further. Better engine performance. Have you noticed less performance from your engine? A gunked up catalytic converter may be to blame. Using a catalytic converter cleaner regularly will help clean the fuel injection system, as well as the cylinders, improving overall performance while cutting down on fuel consumption.

Have you noticed less performance from your engine? A gunked up catalytic converter may be to blame. Using a catalytic converter cleaner regularly will help clean the fuel injection system, as well as the cylinders, improving overall performance while cutting down on fuel consumption. Save money. Better engine performance has another benefit: It saves you money, thanks to lower maintenance and fuel costs. On top of that, you won’t have to shell out the big bucks to change your catalytic converter.

Better engine performance has another benefit: It saves you money, thanks to lower maintenance and fuel costs. On top of that, you won’t have to shell out the big bucks to change your catalytic converter. Reduce bad smells. Some cars develop an icky smell over time, caused by build-up in the catalytic converter. If your car has the signature rotten egg smell, a catalytic converter cleaner can help.

Some cars develop an icky smell over time, caused by build-up in the catalytic converter. If your car has the signature rotten egg smell, a catalytic converter cleaner can help. Protect your engine. Regularly cleaning out your catalytic converter has another big benefit: It’ll help protect your engine from damage. Proper fuel and exhaust flow will keep that engine running cleaner, smoother, and better, which will also cut down on maintenance costs.

Regularly cleaning out your catalytic converter has another big benefit: It’ll help protect your engine from damage. Proper fuel and exhaust flow will keep that engine running cleaner, smoother, and better, which will also cut down on maintenance costs. Pass emission tests. If you’ve got an older vehicle and are up for an emissions test, a catalytic converter cleaning treatment can help. The formulation knocks old gunk, grime, and other carbon-based build-ups out of the fuel system, leading to cleaner emissions. Top Brands Red Line Oil Headquartered in Benicia, California, Red Line Oil has been around for over 40 years. With roots in the racing industry, Red Line later expanded into the mainstream markets as manufacturers of high-quality engine lubricants. Since then, the company has expanded again into making a number of different automotive fluids, with the Complete SI-1 Fuel System Cleaner being among the most popular products. Chevron Founded in 1879, Chevron is among the big names in the automotive and oil sectors. With headquarters in San Ramon, California, Chevron has been continuing to make high-quality automotive products, among which we find the most popular catalytic converter cleaner on the market, the Techron Concentrate Plus Fuel System Cleaner. Royal Purple Based in Porter, Texas, this automotive oil company prides itself in making high-quality engine oils and lubricants. With more than 200 years of collective experience in making high-performance lubricants and other automotive fluids, Royal Purple is a name you can trust. The company’s most popular product is the Max-Clean Fuel System Cleaner. Catalytic Converter Cleaner Pricing Under $10: Catalytic converter cleaner at this low price point is usually of the budget variety. You won’t get as good cleaning as from a mid-range or high-end brand, and you might accidentally get stuck with a knock-off that can do more harm than good.

Catalytic converter cleaner at this low price point is usually of the budget variety. You won’t get as good cleaning as from a mid-range or high-end brand, and you might accidentally get stuck with a knock-off that can do more harm than good. $10 - $20: At this price point, you’re getting a good quality product that will get the job done. You’ll find a number of slightly different formulations that end up doing most of the same thing. Keep in mind that a diesel or hybrid car will need a different formulation, many of which can be found at the upper end of this price range.

At this price point, you’re getting a good quality product that will get the job done. You’ll find a number of slightly different formulations that end up doing most of the same thing. Keep in mind that a diesel or hybrid car will need a different formulation, many of which can be found at the upper end of this price range. Over $20: The high-end of catalytic converter cleaners consists of big name brands and multipacks. If you’re paying more than $20 for a single bottle, you could already be paying too much, unless it’s a specialty formulation. Key Features Engine Compatibility For regular, gasoline-powered engines, almost all catalytic converter cleaning treatments will work with your vehicle. If you happen to drive a diesel or hybrid car, however, you should check the engine compatibility of the cleaner you’re considering. In most cases, a more premium blend is needed for this type of specialized engine. Full System Cleaning The best formulations out there are capable of cleaning the entire exhaust system, not just the catalytic converter. Since every part of the exhaust system is integral to how well the overall system functions, your catalytic converter cleaner should be able to give the whole thing a good flush. That will keep everything working in unison. Multipack Options Although the catalytic converter cleaner isn’t all that expensive, you’ll still want to make use of a great deal. This is where multipack options come in. They’re especially useful as you’ll need catalytic converter cleaner as a regular part of your car maintenance routine, saving you money in the long run. Other Considerations Additives: Some catalytic converter cleaners on the market include additional detergent additives that you don’t need in an effort to sell at a higher price point. If you’ve got a regular gas-powered car, you don’t need anything fancy to do the job right.

Some catalytic converter cleaners on the market include additional detergent additives that you don’t need in an effort to sell at a higher price point. If you’ve got a regular gas-powered car, you don’t need anything fancy to do the job right. Bottle Size: Although not the most critical consideration, it’s still an important one. Catalytic converter cleaner comes in a number of bottle sizes, with 16 ounces being the most common. Anything bigger will be a waste, as the opened bottle will start to lose potency over time.

Although not the most critical consideration, it’s still an important one. Catalytic converter cleaner comes in a number of bottle sizes, with 16 ounces being the most common. Anything bigger will be a waste, as the opened bottle will start to lose potency over time. Formulation: The labeling of catalytic converter cleaner can be a little confusing since there are a number of look-alike products out there. Keep in mind that fuel treatments and stabilizers are not necessarily catalytic converter cleaners. Best Catalytic Converter Cleaner Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Catalytic Converter Cleaner Overall: Chevron Techron Concentrate Plus Fuel System Cleaner

Amazon

One of the most popular products on the market, the Chevron Techron catalytic converter cleaner works on multiple levels. It cleans, restores, and protects the entire fuel system, including the injectors, carburetors, intake valves, and combustion chambers. Through its unique formulation, it restores lost power and acceleration and helps boost fuel economy. If you’re having some troubles with the fuel gauge sensor, this product can help reset it. For older cars, this product is especially helpful. It reduces rough idle and engine surge, as well as spark plug fouling, helping your engine run more smoothly in the process. If you live in colder areas, you’ll definitely benefit from the improved cold start performance and fuel stability this product provides. It’s suitable for all gasoline engines, including motorcycles, dirt bikes, boats, and lawnmowers. Overall, this is one of the best catalytic converter cleaners out there, as it removes carbon build-up from the entire fuel system and the engine. Our one qualm with this product is the packaging. The foil that seals the cap is really hard to remove, making it a bit of a hassle to use. You also have to be careful not to drop any of the foil into your gas tank as you’re filling in the product. Best Value Catalytic Converter Cleaner: Marvel Mystery Oil Ultimate Fuel and Motor Treatment

Amazon

Although this brand has a quirky name, the product it delivers is no laughing stock. Not only is the price an excellent overall value, but it also packs a performance punch. Suitable for all engine types, including hybrids and diesel engines, this product removes up to 99 percent more catalytic converter deposits than gasoline alone. The formulation is specially made to prevent rust and corrosion from ethanol-containing fuels, which is a great benefit if you regularly use ethanol-containing gasoline. Like its predecessor, this product also features top-end lubrication, which is essential for restoring engine power and fuel economy (it also makes for smoother idling). The long-lasting effect of this fuel and motor treatment also helps to keep fuel stabilized, promoting easy start-ups. If you have an older car that has trouble with carbon deposits in and around the fuel system and engine, this product has been known to help clear those up, saving you money at the mechanic’s garage. It delivers great results at a great price point, which is tough to beat. However, if you’re looking for something that focuses more on the catalytic converter and less on the entire fuel system, you might want to look elsewhere. Keep in mind, though, that this product does clean out the converter as well. Best Catalytic Converter Cleaner Honorable Mention: Red Line Complete SI-1 Fuel System Cleaner

Amazon

As a concentrated fuel system cleaner, this Red Line SI-1 is powerful stuff. It cleans to nearly 100 percent efficiency in a single treatment, barring any major carbon build ups. The formulation is designed to reduce the need for octane by up to two points and is safe for continual use, making it perfect for regular car maintenance. One small bottle per tank of gas is an effective treatment for cleaning out gunk and grime from your vehicle’s catalytic converter and overall fuel system. Another great benefit of this product is the included synthetic lubricant in the formulation, which coats the upper cylinders. This helps your engine run more smoothly. As part of a regular maintenance program, this product helps keep your intake manifold and throttle body free of carbon build-up, reducing wear on the engine’s parts. If you’ve got an older car that has a ping in the engine, this product has been known to help clear that up as well. Overall, this is a great product that delivers consistent results. The only thing we were disappointed with is the short nozzle tip of the packaging, which can make it a little difficult to fill into some gas tanks. This mostly affects big SUVs and trucks, though, so you should be good to go with smaller vehicles. A funnel can help keep the pour drip-free as well. Tips As a general rule of thumb, you’ll want to use about one ounce of catalytic converter cleaner to one gallon of fuel. This formula makes it easy to adjust the amount you need for smaller engines, including motorcycles.

You don’t need to have a full tank of gas to use a catalytic converter cleaner. The more important step is to use up as much of the tank as possible with the converter cleaner in it to maximize its cleaning potential.

Older cars may benefit from more frequent catalytic converter cleaner use, as these tend to produce more harmful emissions than newer vehicles.

After using catalytic converter cleaner, fill up your gas tank completely and drive about 50 miles on highways and side streets to re-calibrate your onboard computer. This step can help clear up oxygen sensor issues, among other things.

If you’ve never used a catalytic converter cleaner before, and you’ve already driven thousands of miles, start sooner rather than later with regular catalytic converter maintenance to help reduce the chance of trouble down the line.

gettyimages Help prevent a costly catalytic converter replacement by keeping your fuel system clean and well-maintained