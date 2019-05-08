Best Car DVD Players: Bring Some Fun Entertainment Along for the Ride

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Portable or built-in entertainment in a vehicle can be a sanity saver for parents with small children. DVD players can bring make long road trips enjoyable for everyone involved. While many car manufacturers offer built-in DVD players as standard or extra features, any vehicle can have a basic player with the right purchase. To help you find the best car DVD player for your needs, here are the top DVD players to check out.

Best Car DVD Player Overall: UEME Portable DVD Player

Best Car DVD Player Value: SUNPIN Portable DVD Player

Best Car DVD Player Honorable Mention: eRapta Headrest DVD Player

Why Buy a Car DVD Player

Entertain passengers . It should go without saying that DVD players are all about entertaining people inside the vehicle. Little kids tend to benefit the most from a DVD player or two placed in the backseat. With simple or remote controls and long battery life, DVD players give passengers some control over their in-vehicle entertainment. For long drives, this entertainment can also bring some peace and quiet back into the confined space for the driver or other passengers.

Get more functionality . Depending on the type of DVD player you have in the car, you may discover some extra features and functions that have nothing to do with playing movies and TV shows. Built-in dashboard players, for example, tend to come packaged with a whole infotainment system that may include a navigation system, enhanced audio controls, climate settings, and more. Shopping for a DVD player will give you different options to check out, so you can pick whichever model gives you the most functionality possible.

Save space inside. Few DVD players take up a lot of space inside the vehicle. Compared to other media devices like computers and tablets that can play music and video, DVD players stay out of the way until needed. Whether they are mounted into the dashboard, on the roof, or behind a headrest, a small DVD player preserves a lot of crucial interior space so everyone can feel comfortable as they ride.

Types of Car DVD Players

In-Dash Player

These are the most permanent DVD players available. If you want to keep a player around all the time, in-dash players are the most convenient since most simply replace the factory infotainment panel in the dashboard. Unfortunately, this might not be an option for all vehicles, especially models with custom-made panels that have uncommon screen sizes and panel shapes. Instead, most in-dash players tend to fit into standard single- and double-DIN slots commonly occupied by car stereos. These tend to combine other features like a backup camera, HDMI input slot, a built-in car charger, or a complete entertainment system.

Flip-Down Player

Another common permanent installation, flip-out DVD players typically mount to the roof near the center of the vehicle. This type of player sits in a retracted position, almost flush with the roof, when not in use. To view the screen, the panel unfolds down where it can be viewed by anyone in the rear rows. Since permanent installation is required, this type is better installed by a professional.

Headrest Player

To avoid the hassle of permanently installing a DVD player, a headrest player is a good option to consider. Mounted into the back of a headrest, most options available on the market come as a headrest replacement. This means installation is a simple matter of popping the old headrest out and replacing it with the new unit. These are also a good option to consider for maximum viewability. Since the screen sits right in front of the passenger, they are convenient, allowing each passenger an individual screen.

Portable Player

For the ultimate level of convenience, the best car DVD player option is a portable player. Strapping onto the back of a headrest or other vertical surface, installation tends to rely on clamps or Velcro. This player type is the best for hiding away when not in use. Unfortunately, most rely on individual battery power unless they have a plug for the vehicle's 12-volt outlet, so recharging the device will be periodically necessary.

Top Brands of Car DVD Players

Philips

Officially known as Koninklijke Philips N.V., this multinational technology company is one of the largest in the world. Based in Amsterdam, the company was founded all the way back in 1891 in Eindhoven by Gerard Philips. Today, the company has a large assortment of high-quality products, including the PD9016 9-inch Dual Portable DVD Player.

Wonnie

You probably haven't heard of Wonnie outside of video and home theater tech circles, but this Chinese company has a large presence in the DVD player market. Specializing in affordable, portable solutions, the lineup of DVD players is expansive and offers virtually anything you could want for your vehicle. As a prime example of what Wonnie can offer, check out its Dual Screen Portable Car Headrest DVD Player.

Car DVD Player Pricing

$100 and under : It's actually quite easy to find a quality DVD player for under $100. In fact, most player options, especially portable varieties, live within this range and offer basic screen sizes and image resolutions.

: It's actually quite easy to find a quality DVD player for under $100. In fact, most player options, especially portable varieties, live within this range and offer basic screen sizes and image resolutions. $100-$200 : In the mid-range, screen sizes and advanced features become more commonplace. A few permanent models like flip-out players and built-in infotainment systems also start in this range.

: In the mid-range, screen sizes and advanced features become more commonplace. A few permanent models like flip-out players and built-in infotainment systems also start in this range. $200 and above: The most expensive DVD players tend to be either permanent products or high-end portable options with HD or higher screen resolutions.

Key Features

Screen

Since DVD players are all about playing movies, TV shows, and other videos, the screen is arguably one of the most important components. The size and quality of screen will directly influence the quality of the image itself. DVD players tend to be on the smaller side of screen sizes, averaging around seven to nine inches diagonally. Like tablets, computers, and televisions, they come in different resolutions like HD (1080) and 4K. The higher the resolution/video quality, the more details tend to come out of the screen. Typically, larger touchscreens, swivel screens, dual-screen DVD players, and higher resolutions tend to increase the viewing experience and price tag as well.

Audio

Beyond the video itself, audio quality completes the media experience for most players. Different manufacturers and models tend to take different approaches to audio. Some use built-in speakers to deliver sound, while others stick with a simple headphone jack so the audio doesn't bother other passengers. Regardless of the audio type, the sound delivery should be distortion free with volume control that's easy to find and use. You may find some Bluetooth players for wireless headphones as well.

Mount

Installation can be a tricky aspect when getting a new DVD player for the car. Permanent mounts that sit in the dashboard or on the roof are less universal in design, meaning some vehicles might not be compatible with the player's mount. Portable DVD players and most headrest models, on the other hand, play well with many vehicle interiors. These mounts either replace the existing headrest or strap onto it with little time and effort.

Other Considerations

Supported Formats : Modern DVD players are capable of playing different types of video and audio formats. Since a few restrictions and incompatibilities can exist, it's good to find a player with the most support for different media formats, unless you want to familiarize yourself with the differences between WMW, MP3, and more. An actual DVD and CD player slot is also helpful for playing physical media.

: Modern DVD players are capable of playing different types of video and audio formats. Since a few restrictions and incompatibilities can exist, it's good to find a player with the most support for different media formats, unless you want to familiarize yourself with the differences between WMW, MP3, and more. An actual DVD and CD player slot is also helpful for playing physical media. Memory: If you don't want to keep swapping DVDs in and out each time you want to watch something new, built-in memory is a must. DVD players with permanent memory will either have a built-in hard drive or expandable memory via some kind of SD card slot or USB port. Expandable memory is convenient since you can use multiple cards to hold more files at the same time.

Best Car DVD Players Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Car DVD Player Overall: UEME Portable DVD Player