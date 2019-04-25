Best Motorcycle Phone Mounts: Stay Safe & Connected While You Ride

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

As a motorcyclist, unless you have a death wish or happen to be an octopus, using your smartphone for navigation or to snap a few shots of particularly stunning scenery during stops is incredibly dangerous. Thankfully, you can buy a phone holder for your motorcycle’s handlebars so you can safely use navigation apps while you ride. Read on to find the best motorcycle phone mount for your bike.

Best Motorcycle Phone Mount Overall: Macally Aluminum Motorcycle Phone Mount

Best Motorcycle Phone Mount Value: AILUN Silicone Strap Motorcycle Phone Holder

Best Motorcycle Phone Mount Honorable Mention: Roam Universal Premium Motorcycle Phone Mount

Benefits of Motorcycle Phone Mounts

Use navigation apps. While many riders consider getting lost and refusing to ask for directions a rite of passage like an early morning posterior tattoo, everyone needs a little assistance from a navigation app or GPS at some point. A sturdy motorcycle cradle securely holds your smartphone or GPS device so you can safely navigate your way to your destination.

Listen to your favorite tunes. Nothing pairs better with riding than Swedish death metal, Broadway show tunes, or whatever your jam may be. With your smartphone safely stowed in a motorcycle phone mount and a nice set of earbuds, you can set a suitable soundtrack for your open road exploits. Rock on!

Catch important calls. Instead of fumbling for your ringing phone in your pocket, you can screen who's calling you when your phone is docked in a cradle. If it's an urgent call—say any call from your spouse—then you can safely pull over to take it.

Record your rides. With your smartphone cradled in a motorcycle phone holder, you can easily snap a shot of particularly stunning scenery while at a stop or record your ride and share your adventure with friends and family later on. Recording your rides may also be an effective means of documenting evidence in the unlikely event of an accident.

Types of Motorcycle Phone Mounts

Clamp

This is probably the most common type of motorcycle phone mount. This cycle phone mount attaches to your handlebars via a hard plastic or metal clamp and features a rubber phone grip and silicone netting that secures the corners of your phone. Clamp phone mounts are very popular because they provide secure, stable, and safe mounting options for your smartphone, GPS, and other digital devices.

Silicone Strap

Like clamp-style phone mounts, silicone strap motorcycle mounts also attach to your handlebars but use a strap for attachment instead of a clamp. Silicone phone mounts are excellent all-weather options because they boast durable, soft, and washable materials. Additionally, these mounts tend to be easy to use and affordable, though lacking in overall grip compared to other types of motorcycle phone mounts.

Windscreen

This type of motorcycle smartphone and GPS mount attaches to your cycle’s windscreen. An advantage of windscreen phone mounts is that you can mount your phone higher up than handlebar mounts, giving you a better view of your screen. This style may be the best phone mount for Harley-Davidson touring bikes.

Top Brands

Macally

Starting out in the early ‘90s as a manufacturer of Mac-specific accessories, Macally has since expanded to become an international designer of cross-platform equipment. The brand currently has a diversified product offering, ranging from wireless Bluetooth earbuds to phone mounts for motorcycles and bicycles. A top-selling product is the Macally Aluminum Motorcycle Phone Mount.

Roam

Established in 2015, Roam is a Maine-based manufacturer of active gear and accessories for motorcyclists, cyclists, and outdoor enthusiasts. The brand offers a wide range of products appealing to consumers with an active and adventurous lifestyle. This product range includes everything from lightweight packable backpacks to bike phone mounts. One of its most well-known products is the Roam Universal Premium Motorcycle Phone Mount.

Tackform

Tackform Solutions is an American family-owned company that manufactures accessories for smartphones, tablets, and other digital devices. Specifically, the brand specializes in tablet and phone mounts for motorcycles, bicycles, cars, and more. The Tackform RidePro Bike Phone Holder is one of its hottest products.

Motorcycle Phone Mount Pricing

Under $10: Budget-minded buyers have many affordable motorcycle smartphone mounts to choose from at this price point. Quality and features vary wildly depending on the mount, though this is to be expected given the cut-rate pricing.

$10-$30: Shoppers will find an abundance of motorcycle phone mounts in this price range. Generally, these phone holders feature solid build quality, stable grip, and excellent value.

Over $30: If you can splurge a bit on a phone dock for your motorcycle, you'll have a bevy of high-quality options to select from in the higher end of the pricing spectrum. These mounts are typically made from durable materials like steel, and deliver stable, secure mounting in a variety of rougher terrain.

Key Features

Vibration and Shock Absorption

Remember—your smartphone will be secured in its holder when you hit potholes, roll over speed bumps, or slam through rocks during some daring off-road adventures, so you’ll need a phone mount that can absorb those shocks and vibrations. Rubberized grip and silicone netting are ideal features for shock absorption because they move with your phone instead of jolting it.

Smartphone or GPS Compatibility

Step one in selecting the right phone mount for your motorcycle or bicycle is to ensure that it fits with your smartphone or GPS. Measure the dimensions of your smartphone or device and compare it with the phone mount’s compatibility range. If your phone is at the low or high end of this fitment range, contact the phone mount manufacturer to confirm its compatibility.

Handlebar Compatibility

Your phone mount also has to be compatible with the handlebars on your motorcycle, bike, or stroller. The majority of motorcycle phone mounts can be adjusted to fit with your handlebars, but it’s important to measure the outside diameter of the metal part of your handlebars and not the grips. This will ensure proper fitment.

Strong and Secure Grip

You’ll want to find a phone cradle with a Herculean grip for your smartphone so it stays safe and secure during all types of riding. Grip types like the Finger Grip or X-Grip are popular because they provide a sure and secure grip for your phone. In addition, look for a mount that offers stable and confidence-inspiring attachment to your handlebars or windscreen.

Durable Construction

Your motorcycle phone holder will be subjected to all the elements: brutal sunlight, whipping wind, pelting rain, and everything in between. Look for a quality phone mount made from a rugged and durable material like zinc alloy, aluminum, or ABS plastic. Additionally, if a phone mount features gripping bands, ensure it’s constructed from strengthened rubber or silicone for maximum durability.

Other Considerations

Easy Installation: The whole point of equipping your cycle with a phone mount is to make your life easier, so you'll probably want a mount that's easy to install and detach. Look for phone mounts that don't require special tools for installation and permit one-handed operation.

Swiveling Functionality: The best motorcycle phone holders feature 360-degree swiveling capabilities so you can easily pivot your smartphone or device to your desired position. This also lets you conveniently switch from landscape to portrait orientation on the fly.

Best Motorcycle Phone Mount Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Motorcycle Phone Mount Overall: Macally Aluminum Motorcycle Phone Mount