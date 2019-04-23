Best Car Phone Mounts: Top Options for Hands-Free Use

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Our smartphones can be an incredibly useful tool to assist you while driving. They can also be a distraction if it starts ringing and you're struggling to pick it up. Luckily, we can use phone mounts in our cars to make hands-free use simple and effective. Here are our top picks for safe and useful car phone mounts.

Best Car Phone Mount Overall: WizGear - Magnetic Phone Car Mount [2 Pack]

Best Value Phone Mount: Vansky Phone Mount 3-in-1 Universal Cell Phone Holder

Best Car Phone Mount Honorable Mention: Bosynoy Cell Phone Holder for Car

Benefits of Car Phone Mounts

Screen visibility. Whether you're using your smartphone as a GPS device or you regularly receive calls, having the device in full view while driving is going to help make multitasking hassle-free.

Easy to find. Even if you don't use your phone all that often, it can be beneficial to have a location dedicated to housing it. Phone mounts eliminate the need to search for your device.

Device safety. The last thing any of us want to deal with after a car accident or close call is finding that our phone was damaged. These devices are expensive and carry a lot of information, so keeping them safe in the car is crucial.

Types of Car Phone Mounts

Vent Clip

As the name suggests, vent clips hold your phone in place by clipping onto the air vents throughout your car's dashboard. An advantage these products have is visibility. Since most cars put their vents at eye level, a phone being held up by a vent will be very easy to see for the driver or passenger. The main drawback is that vent clips don't work with every interior, especially vehicles with unique vent designs.

Windshield Mount

Windshield-mounted phone holders use a suction cup to stick to a vehicle's windshield. This is similar to your average GPS set up, which makes using your phone for directions comfortable and familiar. Downsides include suction cups falling if not adequately secured, and they leave a print on the inside of your window.

Dash Mount

Another popular choice to mounting your phone holder is a dashboard mount. As long as your vehicle’s dashboard has flat surfaces, you can put a mount anywhere you want. Often, the only issue users have is the adhesive that can hurt the interior of the vehicle.

Cradle

Phone cradles generally have adjustable arms to hold your phone in place. Each one is designed differently; some have arms that hold your phone from the sides, sometimes the phone clips in, and some even have a lip that your phone sits on. Regardless of design, these types of phone holders are similar to a hand holding your phone in place for you.

Magnet

The second most common way to connect your cellphone to the car mount is with a magnet. These are good for people who use less popular Android phones because the strong magnets can hold any device in place regardless of shape and size. The magnetized holder typically connects to magnetic plates that come free with the car mount holder.

Top Brands

Beam Electronics

In recent years, Beam Electronics has made a name for itself thanks to its great phone accessories. This Georgia-based company manufactures its products entirely inside the United States. Today, it has one of the highest-rated Car Air Vent Mount phone holders on the market.

Bosynoy

Created in 2012, this once small electronic company became a large international retailer thanks to its popular Smart Plug. Since its inception, it has expanded into the phone accessory market, creating the Bosynoy Cell Phone Holder for Car. The product’s unique design helps set it apart from the crowd.

iOttie

iOttie makes products for travel, smart homes, and outdoor lifestyles. It is headquartered in New York City and was first established in 2010. Its Easy One Touch Dash & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder is immensely popular.

Mpow

This international company is best known for its Bluetooth speakers and headphones. However, it offers a broad range of car phone holders that are all highly-rated. Its extensive line includes phone holders for the Windshield and Dashboard, a CD Slot Mount, and a Magnetic Car Phone Mount.

Car Phone Mount Pricing

Under $10: You can buy a handy phone holder for under ten dollars. Basically, the most significant difference between these and more expensive options is sturdiness. As our phones get bigger and more costly, it's less likely you're going to want a flimsy car mount, no matter how cheap it is.

$10 to $20: This is the most common price point for car phone holders. There's a big range of products here, from vent clips and dash mounts to magnets and cradles. This price range offers some of the most popular phone mounts.

Over $20: Once you get into the more premium choices, you're looking at products aimed at tablets and phablets. While some of these higher-priced phone mounts are regular phone holders made from heavier-duty materials, for most people, it only makes sense to dip into this price range if you have a giant phone or tablet that requires the additional capabilities.

Key Features

Stand

A car phone holder is useless if it cannot keep your device facing up while you're driving. The overall strength of the mount's stand is a key factor in making sure you buy a useful accessory. You should also be aware of how strong your car's vents are if you want to buy a vent clip holder. If the vents are weak or old, then they’ll struggle to support vent mounts.

Quick Release

For cradle phone holders, the ability to quickly take your device off of its stand is a handy feature. Most mounts that come with locking arms also feature a quick release button for this purpose. Keep an eye out for placement and responsiveness of the quick release button.

Telescopic

Telescopic adjustability gives you the freedom to angle your phone in any direction. This can be useful for facing your phone towards you or avoiding glare from the sun. Some holders use a ball joint that's connected directly to the phone mount. Others have a fully extending telescopic arm with a joint at either end that gives you the ability to pivot your phone in any direction.

Other Considerations

Sizing: Knowing the limitations of a phone holder can be a determining factor when buying a good car mount. It won't help you if your device is too big or too small for a specific product.

Interior Design: Regardless of the type of mount you're looking for, the design of your vehicle's interior can change whether or not a phone mount will fit your car. This is especially true with vent clips since numerous vehicles have uncommon air vent designs.

Use: While it might sound obvious, most people probably don't consider what they really use their phone for the most while driving. Depending on what apps you rely on for driving, like GPS, voice to text, or music players, you may need a specific type of mount to accommodate your usage.

Charging: If you often have to charge your phone while driving, you should be aware of where your devices' ports are. Some mounts may obstruct the plug and make it impossible to use the two at the same time.

Best Car Phone Mount Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Car Phone Mount Overall: WizGear - Magnetic Phone Car Mount [2 Pack]