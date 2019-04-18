Best Car Stereos: Upgrade Your Sound Quality

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Are you doing some performance upgrades to your car? Consider improving your car audio experience with a top-of-the-line car stereo. Modern car stereos are Bluetooth compatible, can take voice commands, and can transmit and receive audio and videos from your smartphone. We will give you a rundown of some of the best car stereos in the market that can give you all that and more.

Best Car Stereo Overall: Pioneer AVH-1300NEX

Best Value Car Stereo: JVC KD-R792BT

Best Car Stereo Honorable Mention: Kenwood DPX502BT

Benefits of Car Stereos

More music sources. Gone are the days of only relying on your AM/FM radio for entertainment. Stereos are now capable of playing file formats like MP3, WMA, and AAC and can support content from Google Android devices and Apple iOS. You will also have access to satellite radio and online streaming services like Pandora, iHeartRadio, and Spotify.

Customize your entertainment experience. If you hate sticking to one playlist for your entire ride, then you need to upgrade your car stereo to control your music. Aftermarket car stereos come with remote or voice controls, parametric equalization, and other sound-setting options that allow you to customize your audio files.

Personalize your interior. You could go for a stereo that's the same color as your vehicle's interior to have a uniform theme going on. A car stereo with a touchscreen that allows you to change backgrounds with colors that match your personal taste is also a winner.

Better sound quality. Car stereos typically have a power output that averages at 50 watts by four channels. That's enough to produce a clean, detailed and distortion-free sound that you can enjoy on your ride, and without necessarily having to upgrade your speakers.

Convenience. A car stereo with wireless capabilities allows you to enjoy the full advantages of your smartphone. You can take hands-free calls via Bluetooth, navigate via your phone's screen, text, or control the volume via voice-recognition features.

Types of Car Stereos

Single-DIN

Single-DIN stereos are the smallest, as they are only 7 inches wide and 2 inches high. With such a small configuration, they are sure to fit in almost every vehicle, and that’s why they come as a factory stereo system for most vehicles.

Double-DIN

Double-DIN stereos have a height advantage to the single-DIN radios. They typically measure 7 inches wide and 4 inches high. The extra height creates room for a touchscreen interface.

OEM Replacement

OEM replacements are for vehicles that are not compatible with single or double-DIN stereos. They are the best aftermarket replacements for OEM stereos, as they are customized to be the same size.

Top Brands

Pioneer

Pioneer is a Japanese multinational company that manufactures digital entertainment products. Nozomu Matsumoto founded the company in 1938. The company rose to fame after its role in developing the first automotive Compact Disc player. Try out the Pioneer AVH-1300NEX if you would like to have a feel of one of Pioneer’s top-notch products.

JVC (Japan Victor Company)

JVC is a subsidiary company of the JVC Kenwood Corporation. Kenwood and JVC merged in 2008, but JVC has been designing and developing electronics since 1927. Its headquarters are in Long Beach, California. Some popular products under the umbrella of the JVC Kenwood Corporation are the JVC KD-R792BT and Kenwood DPX502BT.

BOSS

BOSS has over 30 years of experience in creating audio and video gadgets that take advantage of the latest technology. Its products are made for all lovers of great music and are sold in 130 countries globally. A great BOSS product that will trigger the audiophile in you is the BOSS Audio Car Multimedia Player.

ATOTO

ATOTO is a new company in the electronics industry, but it has hit the ground running by launching innovative accessories that are chic, ergonomic, and reliable. Mr. Jay Yang founded the company in 2008, and its manufacturing base is in Dongguan, China. One product that will show you just how much ATOTO is holding up against its competitors who have a longer run in the industry is the ATOTO A6 Stereo.

Car Stereo Pricing

Under $100: You can find a decent, inexpensive aftermarket stereo at this price. Most stereos at this price range have a simple and small design. The stereos may be cheap, but you will find some high-end stereos that are compatible with modern audio files and offer Bluetooth support.

$100-$200: Some of the best car stereos on the market are found at this price range. You will find head units with convenience features like a touch screen, built-in navigation systems, satellite radio compatibility, and even HD radio.

Over $300: Only the best car media players are found in this range. They come with similar convenience features to the mid-range level and offer you a more personalized listening experience in your car. However, some are expensive because of the brand name. Look into the features before you commit to buying one.

Key Features

Size

Most vehicles come designed with different front panels, and that is why you should consider the size of your stereo system. You should know the minimum and maximum space allowed for a head unit in your car and get one that fits the space. Single-DIN stereos are for the smaller panels and double-DIN stereos are for cars with a larger panel.

Connection Options

Always go for modern stereos that have a plethora of connection options including USB ports and auxiliary input systems. Some stereos also have audio/video outputs that allow you to connect rear-set video screens or portable music players. Best of all are stereos that support Bluetooth for the convenience of wireless music streaming and can pair more than two phones to give you a great road trip playlist.

User-Friendly Interface

A great car stereo gives you what you want with minimal distractions. We are talking about easy-to-read fonts, correct lighting, intuitive controls, and large on-screen buttons. A 6.4 to 7-inch touchscreen display is easy to operate while you are driving and is often clear and responsive. Buttons should be easy to identify by touch, and a knob could come in handy when adjusting the volume.

Other Considerations

Power Output: When buying a car stereo, look at the unit's specification and focus on the watts per channel. A higher watt per channel means that your head unit will have enough power for your speakers, and you won't need an amplifier.

Phone Compatibility: Ensure that the stereo is compatible with your Android or iPhone so that you can also play the music on your phone. It would also be convenient if the stereo has a USB port for charging your phone.

Anti-Theft: It would be a shame if your stereo was stolen, so that's why you should go for stereos that have security codes. Sure, most stereos are detachable and it's easy to steal them, but you will have peace of mind knowing that there is an anti-theft code preventing unauthorized access.

CD/DVD Player: A stereo with a CD/DVD player could benefit classical music lovers who would like something different from the music on their phone. If the stereo comes with a video input, you could play a movie for the rear-seat passengers to entertain them.

Best Car Stereo Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Car Stereo Overall: Pioneer AVH-1300NEX