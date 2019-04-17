Best Car Wash Soaps: The Right Suds For Your Car

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. There are two kinds of car owners: those who use automated car washes and those who wash their vehicles themselves. If you’re someone who wants to keep their ride clean, keep reading. We’ve got the facts and recommendations you need to choose a better car wash soap for a cleaner ride. Because if you want a clean car, sometimes you have to wash it yourself. Best Car Wash Soap Overall: Mother’s California Gold Carnauba Wash & Wax

Best Value Car Wash Soap: Armor All Ultra Shine Wash & Wax

Best Car Wash Soap Honorable Mention: Chemical Guys Bug + Tar Remover Benefits of Car Wash Soap Wash your car yourself. They say if you want a job done right, you have to do it yourself. Many people consider automated car washes to produce lackluster results, so they instead invest in car washing supplies themselves. It's actually more affordable than you might think, as you'll see if you keep reading this buying guide.

Cheaper than self-serve or automated car washes. Whether you like to rinse and suds your own vehicle or enjoy taking your car to the "beauty shop," sometimes the price of car washes can add up. If you invest in car wash products you can use at home (if you have the capability), you could be saving more each month.

Best for black vehicles. White and black cars show every speck of surface dirt and road grime. Black cars show every scratch. To avoid hiring a car paint specialist to correct your black paint every week, consider washing it yourself. There are a variety of products out there geared towards black vehicles.

Year-round car-washing solution. Depending on what climate you live in, car washes may not be open all year long. If you need to wash your car and can't pull into a self-serve location, having car wash supplies at your fingertips helps. Just make sure you find a sheltered space to wash your vehicle if that's the case.

Prep your vehicle for sale/trade. Most of us shop with our eyes first and our bank accounts second. If you're looking to get more for your vehicle, consider giving it a good once-over inside and out. Your car will look much nicer to potential buyers and it's a cheap upgrade if you're on a budget. Types of Car Wash Soap Concentrated Walk into most auto parts stores and you'll see a shelf loaded with concentrated car wash soaps. You might not have known that you could dilute them, but you'll be able to select your favorite from a variety of brands. Some promise a waxy finish, while others are tough on contaminants and debris. Concentrated soap is the most common form of car wash. Wash and Wax Some car shampoos leave a waxy residue that will shield your paint from damage for a couple of days, or some up to a few weeks. The formula not only cleans your paint but also provides a protective layer of wax. Car wash soaps that contain wax are a smart move if you live in hotter climates where the sun shines a lot. They can't compare to full-strength car wax applications but are better than nothing. Waterless If you live under water restrictions, choosing a waterless car wash might be the perfect solution for your dirty vehicle. Waterless car wash soaps are priced similarly to traditional ones and provide comparable results as well. Many of the manufacturers we mention in this article also offer a waterless car wash alternative, so check out these types of products if you're looking to save water. Top Brands Meguiar's If you know anything about car care, you know the name Meguiar's. In business since 1901, Meguiar's is headquartered in California. If you're looking for that birthday or Christmas present, check out the Complete Car Care Kit. It's everything you need to take care of your vehicle. Chemical Guys One of the up-and-coming brands making a name for themselves, Chemical Guys has actually been in business for over 40 years. It's After Wash Shine While You Dry solution can be used on cars, trucks, RVs, boats, etc. Armor All Armor All is another household name for car care products. Operating since 1966, its headquarters are in Missouri. The Armor All Complete Car Care Kit might even be on your car lover's wish list, so check it out. Rain-X Based in Texas, Rain-X has been in the industry for over 40 years. If carnauba wax is your thing, check out its High Foaming Wash & Wax with Carnauba Wax Beads. Like all Rain-X products, it will bead up any moisture that finds its way onto your vehicle. Mother's Mother's is a California-based company that has been in business nearly as long as many other popular brands in the industry. Feeling overwhelmed at the choices for car-washing mitts? Give the Mother's Microfiber Chenille Wash Mitt a look, especially if you own a black vehicle. Car Wash Soap Pricing $7-$10: Auto parts stores typically stock car wash soaps in this price range. Most of them are concentrated formulas that can be diluted in a ratio of one capful of soap to one gallon of water. You should be able to find wash and wax formulas for this price as well. Products will typically come in 16-ounce sizes.

$11-$15: If you're looking for more bang for your buck, you should consider concentrates of higher-priced brands above the $10 mark. Sizes typically range anywhere from 16 to 64 ounces, depending on which brand and formula you choose.

$20-$40: Buying car wash shampoo in bulk will fall in this price range. Many well-known brands will offer around 128 ounces of car wash soap for this price. If you're someone who owns a handful of cars and washes them frequently, spending about this much up-front may save you in the long-run.

$45+: For around $50, you should be able to find car wash kits with concentrates included, as well as washing mitts, microfiber cloths, and other car-washing accessories. Many of the kits offered will get you started by providing most of the materials you need. Key Features Concentrated Most car wash soaps are going to be concentrated, but choosing ones that are will stretch your dollars longer without affecting your car-washing results. It also means that you can increase or decrease the dilution ratio as you see fit, depending on how dirty your car is and the size of the vehicle you're cleaning. Foaming Action and Lubricity Ask any professional detailer and they'll tell you that washing your vehicle properly is all about suspending the contaminants on your vehicle to safely remove them without scratching the paint finish. Foaming bubbles that provide natural lubricity are a common solution. The idea is to lift the debris off your paint and transfer it via a liquid layer across and away from the surface. This is especially true for dark-colored/black vehicles. Included Wax Choosing a car wash soap that includes a waxing agent in the formula will save you time in the long run. Though the wax included is not enough to rely on, it will still provide a protective layer that will delay your paint from oxidizing. In fact, waxing your car after using a wash and wax car wash soap will just increase the effectiveness of the wax and won't necessarily hurt your vehicle's paint. Easy Application Car wash soaps should be designed to make the car-washing process simple and straightforward. You shouldn't have to worry about avoiding certain paint colors or exterior materials common on modern vehicles. Specially-formulated products can be helpful; however, washing your vehicle shouldn't take much more effort than washing dishes. No specialty tools or methods should be required. Scent Scrubbing a car requires getting close to the vehicle, and if you don't like the smell of the car wash soap you purchased, it can turn a simple task into a hassle. Take a whiff of the car wash soap before you buy it. Many are lightly scented to distinguish themselves from the competition. The smell won't stay on your vehicle and won't affect the car wash soap's ability to clean your vehicle. Other Considerations Whole Vehicle Formulation: There's no getting away from washing the entire exterior of your vehicle, so choose a car wash soap that won't damage materials such as rubber, plastic, glass, metal, or any other components that will get wet. Most car wash products on the shelf are safe for these types of materials—that weather the elements anyways—but it's a good idea to be cognizant of what's in your car wash soap.

Additional Materials: It's possible to wash your car with your bare hands, but we don't recommend it. There are many products out there you can use to clean your vehicle, whether you have a large truck or a compact sedan. From washing mitts to wheel-cleaning devices, you can pick up the additional materials you need to achieve a clean vehicle without spending too much.

Drying Methods: The way you dry your newly-washed vehicle is just as important as how you wash it. Leaving the water on the paint can cause hard water spots to appear. Using an air compressor to dry your vehicle is the most efficient method, but you can also use a chamois or even soft towels. The important thing to remember is not to ground any leftover contaminants into the paint you just washed.

Finishing Touches: Washing your car is the bare necessity when it comes to maintaining the exterior of your vehicle. Consider waxing your vehicle afterward to keep the paint from oxidizing quickly. Clean your windows for a better view of your surroundings. Vacuum your seats and flooring to prevent stains and excessive wear. The better care you give your car, the longer it will last. Best Car Wash Soap Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Car Wash Soap Overall: Mother's California Gold Carnauba Wash & Wax

There are two sides to the carnauba wax debate, but any wax on your vehicle is better than none. Washing and waxing your vehicle at the same time is a great way to efficiently clean your vehicle, which is one of the main reasons we chose this product from Mother’s. That, and the brand is known for putting out quality products that make a big difference when it comes time to compare the before and after. Priced affordably, Mother’s Carnauba Wash & Wax can be diluted to your personal specifications and provides a clean surface after it’s wiped away. The product is safe to use on all exterior surfaces, even your wheels and tires. There are a variety of other Mother’s products you can pair with this wash and wax, but even alone it is a great way to protect your investment. For example, the car soap has a pH-balanced and biodegradable formula, so you won’t have to worry about flushing it down the drain. It also leaves behind a streak-free finish. Because Mother’s provides a washing and waxing formula, both processes aren’t necessarily going to be at their most efficient. Washing a car scrubs everything you don’t want off the paint’s surface, while waxing seals in everything beneath it. That means you’ll likely want to pair this product with a regular waxing routine for optimal results. With some trial and error, any driver can easily use Mother’s California Gold Carnauba Wash & Wax. Best Value Car Wash Soap: Armor All Ultra Shine Wash & Wax

Who said washing your car had to be not only a chore but also expensive? Armor All provides the weekend car-cleaning warrior with an affordable solution to keeping your sweet ride looking sharp, even if it means you spend a few bucks and a half-hour at the local self-serve car wash every week. We chose the Armor All Ultra Shine Wash & Wax not only for the price but also the results. This time-saving formula cleans your vehicle while leaving a protective wax layer meant to repel contaminants and harsh water stains, if only for a short amount of time. Even though you’re left with a shiny finish on your vehicle’s paint, this product won’t damage the clear coat and is specially formulated to suspend contaminants to remove them safely. The main drawback of the Armor All wash and waxing product is that you shouldn’t rely on it to protect your paint as a regular waxing would. You have to remember that the product is cleaning your car at the same time that it is providing wax protection, so coverage is going to be thin at best. If you live in a sunny climate, you should definitely use more than just this product to protect your paint from those harmful rays. That being said, Armor All makes it easy for just about anyone to use this car wash soap. Best Car Wash Soap Honorable Mention: Chemical Guys Bug + Tar Remover

