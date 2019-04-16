Best Motorcycle Helmets: Our Picks for Staying Safe While You Ride

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The road can be a very unforgiving environment, especially if you like to cruise around on a motorcycle. Studies have shown that having a high-quality motorcycle helmet can greatly reduce the risk of serious head injuries from an accident. Check out our picks for who makes the best motorcycle helmets.

Best Motorcycle Helmet Overall: HJC CL-17 Full Face Motorcycle Helmet

Best Value Motorcycle Helmet: Vega X888 Full Face Helmet

Best Motorcycle Helmet Honorable Mention: Shoei RF-SR Helmet

Why Buy a Motorcycle Helmet?

Insurance companies survive by calculating the cost-to-risk analysis of different driving situations. Since helmetless riders will rack up higher medical bills on average, insurance companies need to offset this increased cost in the form of higher rates. Stay visible. Many of the most popular motorcycle helmets on the market have vibrant designs that are not only stylish but also serve to alert other motorists of your presence. This is especially helpful in heavy traffic where bikes can be obscured by other vehicles.

Types of Motorcycle Helmets

Full-Face Helmets

These are by far the best motorcycle helmets available in terms of protecting your head, face, chin, and neck from impact. They come in a variety of designs to suit riders of all types. For example, sport bike owners can opt for a more aerodynamic design that will keep their head from popping up at high speeds, while helmets designed for cruisers are more focused on optimizing visibility.

Flip-Up Helmets

The distinguishing feature between a flip-up (or modular) and full-face helmet is that the chin bar and shield are a separate piece flip-up via a hinge. This is great for putting on and taking off the helmet with ease, or having a quick chat with your friends at a red light. The downside is that the hinge can break on impact, leaving your face and neck exposed to the pavement.

Open-Face Helmets

Popular among scooter owners, these helmets cover three quarters of the head, leaving the face and chin unprotected. They tend to be less cumbersome than full-face and flip-up helmets, but the tradeoff is a higher risk of injury. If you’re thinking about purchasing one of these helmets, it might be best to avoid highways and other high-speed environments.

Half Helmets

These helmets are similar to bicycle helmets and only provide protection for the top half of the head. Some models cover the back of the neck and ears, but for the most part, everything below your forehead is exposed. They are the lightest street helmet available and have great airflow. These helmets don’t have any sort of shield, so riders will need to wear glasses for eye cover.

Dirtbike Helmets

Specifically designed for off-road riding, these are the best full motorcycle helmets when it comes to durability. They are specifically designed to absorb tremendous impact while keeping the rider’s head stable. Make sure to use this one if you plan on hitting the trails.

Top Brands

Shoei

Based out of Tokyo, Shoei has been in the motorsport helmet business since 1958. In 1965, Honda adopted Shoei helmets, which helped propel the company into becoming a major brand in the industry. It is considered one of the highest-rated motorcycle helmets on the market with popular products like the J-Cruise Touring Motorcycle Helmet.

HJC

This French company has been in business since 1971, and since then, it has grown to become one of the best brands of motorcycle helmets in the world. It has corporate and production facilities throughout the world and regularly sponsors major race events. It has many popular products such as the 980-614 IS-MAX II Modular Motorcycle Helmet.

Vega

Since 1994, Vega has been offering some of the best motorcycle helmets for the money. Based out of Columbus, Ohio, it has been making high-quality, reasonably-priced helmets, sticking to its philosophy that nobody shouldn’t be able to afford safety. Among its popular products is the VF1 Adult Off-Road Helmet.

Pricing

The mid-range options offer some accessories and features like specialty shields and suede lining. In fact, this price point has some of the best motorcycle helmets for the price in the industry. $200 and up: The premium level has lots of bells and whistles that appeal to riders who spend a great deal of time on the road. Technological accessories, like Bluetooth speakers that sync up to your bike’s infotainment system, are standard at this price point.

Key Features

Materials

Every motorcycle helmet has to pass certain quality standards in order to be sold, so there aren’t any ineffective materials used in their construction. However, there are some key differences in terms of weight and strength of the materials used. The quality hierarchy of construction materials goes in this order: thermoplastic, fiberglass, composite, and carbon fiber/kevlar.

Inner Padding

Recommended motorcycle helmets have two layers of protection inside the helmet to keep your head from jostling around too much during an impact. The first layer is generally made of expanded polystyrene (EPS) and absorbs some of the kinetic energy that is transferred from a collision. The second layer is for comfort and can be made using suede, fabric, mesh, and other materials.

Shield

Shields keep your face clear of debris, bugs, etc. while riding. They come standard on full-face and flip-up helmets. They are available with tint that offers UV-protection, different transparent colors that can match your bike, or as a clear piece of plastic.

Chin Strap

A padded strap that keeps the helmet securely on your head while protecting the chin is a must. Some have a quick-release button, while others use a traditional D-ring that is considerably more secure.

Other Considerations

Higher-end helmets come equipped with speakers that sync up with your bike’s infotainment system to enjoy your favorite music. Some models also have a microphone to turn your helmet into a wearable smartphone. Ventilation: This is an excellent way to reduce heat and humidity inside the helmet. Many helmets with ventilation slits also have a way to close them when riding in cooler weather.

Best Motorcycle Helmet Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Motorcycle Helmet Overall: HJC CL-17 Full Face Motorcycle Helmet