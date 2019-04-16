Best Leather Conditioners and Cleaners: Keep Your Car’s Interior Clean and Protected 

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Many of today’s high-end cars come with an elegant leather-finished interior that feels good against your skin. Although leather is naturally a durable material, over time it will still crack, fade, or otherwise age. That's why it is important to use the best leather conditioner to restore the leather’s sheen. Here are our top picks to make your car’s seats look new.

Best Leather Conditioner and Cleaner Overall: Leather Honey Leather Conditioner.

Best Value Leather Conditioner and Cleaner: Chemical Guys Leather Cleaner and Conditioner

Best Leather Conditioner and Cleaner Honorable Mention: Weiman Leather Cleaner and Conditioner

Why Buy Leather Conditioner

Prolong the leather’s life span . Leather products need to be moisturized, similar to the way you condition your skin. A conditioner brings back the lost moisture and rejuvenates it.

. Leather products need to be moisturized, similar to the way you condition your skin. A conditioner brings back the lost moisture and rejuvenates it. Do more than just conventional cleaning . Occasional spills and leaks result in unsightly dirt and debris. These products effectively remove such grime, making them look new again.

. Occasional spills and leaks result in unsightly dirt and debris. These products effectively remove such grime, making them look new again. Make the leather water-repellent . Most conditioners have protective sealants that resist moisture in wet conditions. The leather surfaces will also be protected against UV rays.

. Most conditioners have protective sealants that resist moisture in wet conditions. The leather surfaces will also be protected against UV rays. Reduce or remove discoloration . Constant friction and your body’s natural oils can cause grime and dirt to get trapped in the pores of leather, making it look dull and aged. The best leather softener deepens the color, keeping the fiber supple and nourished.

. Constant friction and your body’s natural oils can cause grime and dirt to get trapped in the pores of leather, making it look dull and aged. The best leather softener deepens the color, keeping the fiber supple and nourished. Restore the beauty of the seats. Extreme weather conditions can cause the leather to look broken, blurred, and hard. A conditioner restores the sheen and leaves you with a clean surface.

Types of Leather Conditioners and Cleaners

Pigmented or Protected Leather Conditioners

These conditioners have unique characteristics that make them a top choice for most car owners. They come with a silicone top coating to give the leather excellent dirt and water resistance. These are often used on the interiors of high-end automobiles.

Aniline and Nubuck Leather Conditioners

Aniline and nubuck leather conditioners are quite similar. Aniline leather conditioners protect the leather from stains, making them one of the best leather cleaners and conditioners. They ensure your leather looks and feels sparkling clean, the same way car polishes work. Nubuck conditioners, on the other hand, also have protective sealants.

Leather Conditioner Top Brands

Leather Honey

This US-based company was founded in 1968. It is a family-owned firm that is known for producing top leather conditioners. All of its products have a non-toxic formula to recondition old leather. One of its top products is the Leather Honey Leather Conditioner.

TriNova

This company was founded in 1954, and it provides high-quality products for both suppliers and customers. It also manufactures air compressors, chemical feed, and display instruments, in addition to leather care products. A popular product from this company is the Trinova Leather Cleaner.

KevianClean

KevianClean is a small family business in Tennessee that provides eco-friendly car care products at a competitive price. Wheel cleaners, car shampoos, and other cleaning accessories are just some of the products they offer. One of its top products is the KevianClean Leather Cleaner and Conditioner.

Chemical Guys

Chemical Guys is a company based in California that focuses on manufacturing the best-quality chemicals. The company specializes in hybrid coatings, small-batch waxes, and nano polishes. One of its top products is the Chemical Guys Leather Cleaner and Conditioner.

Weiman

Weiman dates back to the early 1940s, starting off as a company providing home cleaning products. One of its top products is the Weiman Leather Car Cleaner and Conditioner.

Lexol

The company was founded in 1983 and is famously known for producing cleaning and air freshening products. The Lexol brand provides leather and surface care solutions. The Lexol Leather Cleaner and Sponge Kit is one of its popular products.

Leather Conditioner and Cleaner Pricing

$9-$15 : Leather conditioners and cleaners within this price range come mostly in a wax form. Most car care first-timers find this an affordable price range to consider to keep their car seats clean.

: Leather conditioners and cleaners within this price range come mostly in a wax form. Most car care first-timers find this an affordable price range to consider to keep their car seats clean. $15-$21 : At the midrange, conditioners and cleaners offer many improved features. You can get a conditioner that is easy to apply to give your leather a soft and new look. Some brands offer cleaning products that are water-resistant as well.

: At the midrange, conditioners and cleaners offer many improved features. You can get a conditioner that is easy to apply to give your leather a soft and new look. Some brands offer cleaning products that are water-resistant as well. $21 and up: This price range is where you will find the best leather conditioners for cars. These higher-priced options have upscale features to protect and clean your leather. You can find conditioners that are PH-balanced, come in a complete kit, and dry quickly.

Key Features

PH-Balanced Formula

This is an important feature to look for in the best leather conditioners. The integrity of leather is best maintained when the solution has a neutral PH balance. Such a product will clean faster without damaging the leather.

Non-Greasy Formula

Dust, dirt, grime, and body sweat can get trapped in the crevices or pores of the leather. It is, therefore, important to use a product that has a non-greasy formula to achieve a smooth, finished look.

Ease of Application

Leather conditioners are often available in either a spray, wax or liquid form. The best leather moisturizer is easy to apply without having to exert a lot of force. The spray option ensures a fast cleaning process.

Other Considerations

Included Chemicals: If you are sensitive to chemicals, you might want to choose a conditioner that is non-toxic, preferably one that contains natural ingredients.

Best Leather Conditioner and Cleaner Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Leather Conditioner and Cleaner Overall: Leather Honey Leather Conditioner