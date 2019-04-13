Best Cordless Car Vacuums: The Best Vacuums to Keep a Car Clean

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

If you are someone who uses your car every day, then there is a good chance that keeping your car clean is an ongoing struggle. Crumbs, dust, and dirt build up over time, leading to a dirty interior that can actually make you sick. Here are a few portable car vacuums that will help keep your car’s interior clean.

Best Cordless Car Vacuum Overall: Black+Decker CHV1410L 16 Volt Cordless Lithium Dust Buster

Best Value Cordless Car Vacuum: Shuley Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Best Cordless Car Vacuum Honorable Mention: Dyson V7 Car+Boat Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Why Buy a Cordless Car Vacuum?

Prevent wear and tear. It might not seem like it, but all the crumbs, dirt, and dust that build up over time will eventually start to wear out the upholstery and carpet of your car’s interior if left unchecked. Keeping your car clean means it will last longer and retain more of its value.

Stay healthy. Dust and dirt build-up have very few places to go inside the closed environment of your car besides the air you breathe. Also, food particles can grow mold that will release spores into the air. Inhaling any of these can lead to serious health issues.

Stay safe on the road. Dust and grime not only stick to horizontal surfaces, but also to vertical ones like the windows. This can lead to reduced visibility, increasing the likelihood of an accident.

Save money in the long run. The cost of having your car professionally cleaned can add up quickly over the course of a year. Even if you go to one of those self-wash car washes with the coin-op vacuum cleaners, the cost will be much more than you would spend buying a battery-powered vacuum cleaner.

Vacuum cleaners aren't just for cars. Another great reason to own a cordless vacuum cleaner is that you can use it to clean more than just your car. Use it to clean all those nooks and crannies in the house or the garage that a larger vacuum cleaner can't reach.

Types of Cordless Car Vacuums

Upright Vacuums

These are the most common vacuum cleaners on the market and are ideal for handling large areas of carpet. They have a motorized, belt-driven brush that sweeps up debris into the air intake, pushing it into a bag or plastic storage bin. There are often attachments, such as a hose with a brush on the end, for getting into tight-fitting spots the vacuum can’t otherwise reach. Most use a power cord, but there are cordless models.

Handheld Vacuums

These are similar in design to the upright models but in a compact and easy-to-handle package. Their portability makes them the best car vacuum cleaning choice for their ability to get into tight corners and spaces. Handheld vacuums also have different attachments that can enhance their ability to get into crevices that are otherwise unreachable.

Canister Vacuums

Another popular choice among vacuum owners, this model consists of a drum that houses the motor and dust collection bin and a long hose that can use a number of different attachments. The versatility of the canister vacuum is nice, but they tend to be a bit clunky and on the heavy side, making portability an issue.

Top Brands

Black+Decker

The history of Black+Decker can be traced back to 1910 when Duncan Black and Alonzo Decker opened up a small machine shop in Baltimore. In 1917, they invented the pistol-grip electric drill that launched the company into a major corporation. Black+Decker has a bunch of popular tools and appliances such as the Black+Decker Lithium-Ion Pivot Vacuum.

Dyson

Dyson was founded in 1991 by Sir James Dyson in the United Kingdom with the sole purpose of producing household appliances. It offers a large line of refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, bladeless fans, hand dryers, heaters, as well as many others. One of the popular items that Dyson makes is the Dyson DC34 Hand-Held Vacuum.

Bissell

Bissell is a vacuum cleaner and floor care manufacturing company located in Walker, Michigan. Melville Bissell developed his first carpet cleaner to help tidy up the crockery shop he and his wife owned, and by 1886, the first Bissell manufacturing plant was in operation. It produces products like the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Lithium-Ion Hand Handheld Cordless Vacuum.

Pricing

$25-$50: On the bargain end of the spectrum, you can expect to find some quality vehicle vacuum cleaners that will get the job done. They will lack some of the features of more expensive models such as a multiple filtration system, large debris holding capacity, additional attachments, or a warranty.

$50-$100: Mid-range vacuums include many of the features missing from inexpensive models. In fact, there's a good chance that you will find the best cordless car vacuum for the money at this price point. In addition to the features listed above, mid-range car vacuums can also clean up fluids, use quick-charge technology, and have a more powerful motor.

$100 and up: At this price point, you can expect to find some of the most powerful car vacuum cleaners on the market with all sorts of attachments and features. Cordless handheld vacuums at this level are geared to clean up everything, from hair and dirt that are ground into upholstery to microscopic particles that can cause allergens.

Key Features

Suction Power

How much suction power a cordless vacuum has will depend on the strength of the motor and battery. The best handheld vacuum for car use might not necessarily be the most powerful on the market, but rather is one that balances suction power with battery life. What you’ll want is a vacuum that will get the job done and not need recharging half-way through.

Tank Capacity

Most handheld vacuums have a small tank capacity, and for good reason. Trying to haul a huge tank around to clean the crevices underneath your car seat is simply untenable. That said, you’ll want to make sure that the vacuum has enough room to at least hold all the debris that will be picked up in a single cleaning. Where this could be an issue is with people who like to go off-roading, camping, or participate in other outdoor activities that make the car’s interior a mess.

Accessories

It is important to have the right tool for the job. If a vacuum cleaner doesn’t have the proper attachments to get underneath the seats, into crevices, or to scrub the upholstery, then the car cleaning job will only get partially done.

Other Considerations

Power Rating: The power rating is the measure of how powerful the motor is. When deciding on the best handheld car vacuum for your specific situation, keep in mind that the smaller the power rating (e.g. 12 volts versus 18 volts), the less suction it will have.

Car Size: The size of your car will ultimately determine the size of the vacuum cleaner you will need to clean it. If you have a large van that tends to get filthy from work or extracurricular activities, then a more powerful car vacuum will be needed. A smaller car that is for commuting around town will need something less powerful.

Best Cordless Car Vacuum Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Cordless Car Vacuum Overall: Black+Decker CHV1410L 16 Volt Cordless Lithium Dust Buster