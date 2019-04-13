Best Car Anti-Theft Devices: Give Your Vehicle an Extra Layer of Security

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Cars may not be the easiest things for thieves to steal, but it does happen. If you want to deter them from getting away with your car, there are a few options to help lock down your car. Here are some of the best car anti-theft devices we found to help defend against car thieves. Best Car Anti-Theft Device: The Club 1000 Original Club Steering Wheel Lock, Red

Best Value Car Anti-Theft Device: The Club CL606 Brake Lock Vehicle Anti-Theft Device

Best Car Anti-Theft Device Honorable Mention: Oanon Wheel Lock Clamp Boot Tire Claw Benefits of Car Anti-Theft Devices Protect your car. If you constantly park your car outside or travel and leave it at the airport for extended periods of time, a car anti-theft lock is a deterrent for anyone looking to steal it.

If you constantly park your car outside or travel and leave it at the airport for extended periods of time, a car anti-theft lock is a deterrent for anyone looking to steal it. Get a better sense of theft protection. You’ll want to make sure your car isn’t easily stolen. An anti-theft device makes it more difficult for thieves to drive your car. They lock down the steering wheel, brakes, or tires and are difficult to remove without the key.

You’ll want to make sure your car isn’t easily stolen. An anti-theft device makes it more difficult for thieves to drive your car. They lock down the steering wheel, brakes, or tires and are difficult to remove without the key. Peace of mind. If you’ve had your car stolen in the past, law enforcement officers often advise car owners to invest in an anti-theft device. It provides an extra layer of security so you don’t have to worry about the possibility of it being stolen. Types of Car Anti-Theft Devices Wheel Lock Wheel lock anti-theft devices are the most common. They easily attach to the steering wheel of the car to keep it from turning. These anti-theft tools can be extended to fit most steering wheels. They come with keys that allow them to be unlocked with ease. Brake Lock Brake locks attach to the brake or clutch pedal. This prevents either pedal from being depressed. These car anti-theft devices also lock in place and come with keys so you can unlock them quickly. Tire Lock Tire locks clamp onto the tires, preventing them from spinning. They are typically made of heavy-duty steel and are easy to fit over tires, depending on what size device you get. Tire locks are more durable and are often used for vehicles that will be in one place for long periods of time. Top Brands Winner International Winner International has been in business since 1986 and is the company behind the anti-theft device called The Club. James E. Winner Jr. first marketed The Club tool after his Cadillac was stolen. He got the idea in the army after he used a chain to secure his vehicle’s steering wheel in place to prevent anyone from stealing it. NRG Innovations With more than 16 years of business experience, NRG Innovations has been providing car enthusiasts with ways to better equip and protect their vehicle. It holds an annual drift event and fits its cars with its own products, putting them to the test on the race track. Car Anti-Theft Device Pricing $20-$30: These anti-theft devices are lighter and are typically simple wheel locks to hold your steering wheel in place.

These anti-theft devices are lighter and are typically simple wheel locks to hold your steering wheel in place. $30-$40: This price range often adds another layer of protection by adding locks that are more difficult to pick and break. Pedal anti-theft devices that hold the clutch or brake in place are also common.

This price range often adds another layer of protection by adding locks that are more difficult to pick and break. Pedal anti-theft devices that hold the clutch or brake in place are also common. $50–$60: The higher price range introduces tire locks. The higher price is partially due to the heavier construction and high-quality construction materials. Key Features Exterior Materials Anti-theft devices are reinforced with an extra-tough steel design. This material makes sure anyone looking to steal your car has a much more difficult time doing so. The steel resists sawing, prying, hammering and freezing. Wheel Mount The device extends to latch onto the steering wheel. Depending on the device, either one or both ends are able to grab hold of the steering wheel to prevent it from turning. This allows both the device and the wheel to lock in place and is a great visual deterrent to anyone who may be looking to steal your car. Lock Anti-theft deterrent devices all lock in place to make sure no one easily takes your car. These locks all come with their own set of keys; each key only fits and unlocks the specific device. This prevents anyone with a similar device from unlocking another in a different vehicle. Other Considerations Tire Size: If you’re looking at getting tire locks, you will need to know the size of your tires before making a purchase. Tire locks fit most standard tires, but if you’ve got large mud tires on your truck or Jeep, the locks may not fit properly or may not fit at all.

If you’re looking at getting tire locks, you will need to know the size of your tires before making a purchase. Tire locks fit most standard tires, but if you’ve got large mud tires on your truck or Jeep, the locks may not fit properly or may not fit at all. Brake Size: Brake locks may not extend to fit over every car’s pedals. You will want to measure the width of your car’s brake and clutch pedal to make sure the device you’re looking at will fit properly.

Brake locks may not extend to fit over every car’s pedals. You will want to measure the width of your car’s brake and clutch pedal to make sure the device you’re looking at will fit properly. Extra Pair of Keys: The locks all come with their own set of keys, so you’ll have an extra pair to add to your car key collection. While it may not seem like much, owning more keys means they take up more space on your key ring and add a little more time to your journey by unlocking the devices. If they get lost or misplaced, getting a new set may be difficult.



Best Car Anti-Theft Device Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Car Anti-Theft Device Overall: The Club 1000 Original Club Steering Wheel Lock

Amazon

This is one of the top-rated devices when it comes to helping prevent and deter thieves from driving away in your car. Among Winner International’s many options for car anti-theft devices, The Club 1000 Original Club Steering Wheel Lock is the one we found to be the most dependable. It’s bright red color alerts any would-be thieves and lets them know your car is better protected.



The device is lightweight and simple to set up on the steering wheel of most vehicles. The steel construction helps resist sawing, prying, hammering, and freezing the device. It takes seconds to lock into place and is able to be removed after unlocking it with the keys in very little time. If red isn’t your color, it also comes in a navy blue but doesn’t stand out as much when in the car.



While it is one of the most recommended anti-theft devices for your car, one thing to note is it does automatically lock in place without the key. While locking it may be convenient, it can accidentally slip into place and lock on its own if extended. Best Value Car Anti-Theft Device: The Club CL606 Brake Lock Anti-Theft Device

Amazon

This brake lock bar offers a lot of protection for your vehicle. It attaches to either the clutch or brake pedal, making the car nearly impossible to drive or stop. Winner International’s use of the bright red color makes it stand out to anyone looking inside your car.

It weighs a little over four pounds and can be locked into place within minutes. It locks by extending the device from the wheel to the back of the pedals. Once at the preferred length, it will only retract by using the keys to unlock it.



While it does offer a lot of protection against someone trying to drive off in your ride, there are a few things to keep in mind. Locking it with the keys facing away from the driver’s door makes it more difficult to unlock. Also, depending on what size car you have, it may not fit properly across the brake pedal from the steering wheel. It’s rated to fit pedals up to 9/16 inches wide. Best Car Anti-Theft Device Honorable Mention: Oanon Wheel Lock Clamp Boot Tire Claw

Amazon