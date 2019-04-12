Best Synthetic Oil: Invest in Your Engine’s Long-Term Health

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The engine in your vehicle is like an Olympic athlete’s body, composed of a network of components which must be kept in tip-top shape in order to achieve maximum results. Motor oil is the life force that courses through the engine, so you should use synthetic oil for optimized performance. Read on to see our picks for the best synthetic motor oil on the market.

Best Synthetic Oil Overall: Mobil 1 Extended Performance 5W-30

Best Value Synthetic Oil: Valvoline MaxLife High Mileage 5W-30

Best Synthetic Oil Honorable Mention: Royal Purple High Performance 5W-30

Benefits of Synthetic Oil

Extend engine life. The best synthetic motor oil is formulated to have a high degree of natural solvency, meaning it can clean and remove deposits. This keeps your motor sludge- and deposit-free so it can run as smoothly and efficiently as possible, as well as extend the lifespan of engine seals and other components.

There's a reason why high-performance vehicles and race cars all run synthetic oil from the factory—superior engine performance. Enthusiasts often report that they perceive more power and torque from their engine when they use synthetic oil. At the very least, synthetic oil is slicker than conventional oil, so it'll definitely make your ride run smooth as silk.

Premium synthetic oil reduces the amount of friction that occurs between key engine components, therefore making your engine run smoothly and efficiently. Theoretically, this increases the fuel mileage of your vehicle, so you'll spend more time on the road and less time (and money) at the pump.

The proprietary formula of synthetic motor oil makes it flow better in extreme temperatures. During wintertime, its resistance to viscosity breakdown lets it flow freely regardless of how cold it is outside, so your car is less likely to break down due to cold starts. Alternatively, synthetic oil works at peak performance during hotter weather too.

The best fully synthetic motor oil has a considerably longer lifespan than synthetic blends or conventional oil. In some cases, full synthetic oil has a change interval of up to 15,000 miles, compared to 3,000 miles for conventional motor oil.

Although going synthetic initially costs more per quart than conventional, it actually saves you money in the long run. Not only will you get more mileage out of engine components and save money on fuel, but you'll also enjoy savings on less frequent oil changes. That's something every motorist can get revved up about.

Types of Synthetic Oil

Full Synthetic

Full synthetic motor oil is created in a laboratory with a unique molecular structure and is infused with additives to deliver optimal wear protection and performance for your engine. Unlike conventional oil, it is not derived from whole crude oil, so it’s formulated without any of the impurities that you’d find in conventional oil. The best synthetic engine oil brands use a proprietary blend of anti-wear and cleaning additives to make your motor run at its best.

Synthetic Blend

As the name implies, a synthetic blend motor oil is a mix of conventional oil and a brand’s synthetic base oil. Think of synthetic blend oil as a conventional oil fortified with synthetic supplements for better engine protection and performance. However, it’s worth mentioning that synthetic blends do not deliver the same caliber of performance and protection that a best-rated synthetic oil does. Still, if you choose not to spend a little more for full synthetic oil during your next oil change, you can rest assured knowing that a synthetic blend provides more benefits than conventional oil.

Top Brands

Liqui Moly

Founded in 1957, Liqui Moly is a German company that manufactures oils, lubricants, and additives. The brand prides itself on offering premium quality products at a more accessible price point than its competitors. One of its top products is the Liqui Moly Longtime High Tech 5W30 Synthetic Oil.

Mobil 1

Introduced in 1974, Mobil 1 offers synthetic motor oil and lubricant products. Its synthetic motor oil is perhaps the most recognized brand in the business, with prestigious auto manufacturers such as Porsche and Mercedes-Benz using Mobil 1 synthetic oil in all their vehicles. One of its best-selling products is the Mobil 1 Extended Performance 5W-30.

Royal Purple

Established in 1986, Royal Purple is an American manufacturer of lubricant products for automotive, industrial, marine, motorcycle, and racing usage. It is best known for its motor oil products and garners the endorsement of car enthusiasts for its high-performance formula. A particularly popular product is the Royal Purple High Performance 5W-30.

Synthetic Oil Pricing

Under $30: You’ll find a few options for under $30 for a 5-quart container, though most of these products are synthetic blends. Not all value-priced synthetic and synthetic blend motor oil brands are created equally, so make sure you scour our synthetic motor oil reviews to see which one fits your needs.

$30-$39: The majority of synthetic motor oil products fall within this price range. You'll find everything here, from high-performance motor oil to high-mileage oil. These options typically deliver a great mix of performance, efficiency, and value.

Over $39: Some of the best engine oil in the world resides in this lofty price point. These premium synthetic oil products promise the best engine protection, performance, and efficiency.

Key Features

Viscosity

Viscosity grade is the most important factor in selecting the right synthetic motor oil for your needs. If you operate your car in a hotter climate or ring your engine out often, a viscosity of 10W-40 is best. For commuting in most warm or cold climates, a 5W-30 synthetic oil fits the bill. Finally, if you drive in conditions that could be described as arctic, a 5W-20 or even 0W-20 synthetic oil is advisable.

Application

The labels on all types of synthetic oil list the specific application that the oil is designed for. Some common synthetic oil applications include higher mileage, extended performance, diesel engines, and motorcycles. Do your homework on your vehicle’s condition before you purchase the best synthetic oil for your needs.

Compatibility with Existing Oil

Before you add full synthetic engine oil to your ride, it’s important to note if the brand is compatible with other types of oil. If it isn’t, you’ll have to drain the existing oil before filling it up with the synthetic stuff. It’s also crucial to consult your owner’s manual to verify which type of oil your vehicle requires. For instance, most vintage vehicles were engineered to run best on conventional oil.

Additives

Each synthetic motor oil brand adds its own proprietary blend of additives to enhance certain properties. For instance, viscosity-index improvers work extremely well in ensuring that oil doesn’t get too thin at higher temperatures. Other additives like detergents are efficient cleaning agents designed to remove deposits and sludge from your engine. Determine which additives would provide the benefits you need the most before purchasing a synthetic engine oil.

Other Considerations

Price: If you’re on the fence about plunking down the price premium that certain high-end full synthetic oil brands command, it’s completely understandable. Expensive synthetic oil brands aren’t always objectively superior to less expensive brands. Conduct your own synthetic oil comparison and research reviews online to determine which synthetic oil is right for you.

Best Synthetic Oil Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Synthetic Oil Overall: Mobil 1 Extended Performance 5W-30