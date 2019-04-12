Best Convertible Car Seats: All-in-One Safety and Versatility

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Parents are inundated with baby equipment, so when a product serves more than one function, it makes life a lot easier. The best convertible car seat can be used when your child is an infant up until he or she is a toddler. This type of car seat has several safety features, is convenient, and protects your offspring in the event of a crash. Here’s our guide to some of the best convertible car seats on the market. Best Convertible Car Seat Overall: Graco 4Ever 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, Matrix

Best Value Convertible Car Seat: Safety 1st Grow and Go 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, Harvest Moon

Best Convertible Car Seat Honorable Mention: Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat, Binx Benefits of Convertible Car Seats Versatility. The best transition car seats can be used throughout your child's development. You can use them the day you leave the hospital until they are big enough that they no longer need one.

The best toddler convertible car seat may cost more than a regular child safety seat or booster seat; however, it's cheaper to buy baby convertible car seats than both a car seat and a booster seat separately. Long lifespan. Some recommended convertible car seats can be used for as long as 10 years before they expire. This is particularly convenient if you have more than one child or you are a babysitter and watch children of different ages. Types of Car Seats Infant Seat Infant seats are intended for babies that weigh from 4 pounds to as much as 44 pounds. Infant seats are rear-facing, have carrying handles, and are attached to the car via a stationary base. You can move the base from one car to another, but the major benefit is that the carrier itself is portable. Convertible Car Seat An easy-to-install convertible car seat is designed for toddlers and babies in both rear-facing and forward-facing positions. A good rear- and forward-facing convertible car seat may have the ability to convert to either a highback booster seat or backless booster seat. The weight limit is as little as 65 pounds or as much as 120 pounds, depending on if the convertible seat can be transitioned into a booster seat. Booster Seat Booster seats are designed for children who no longer need a forward-facing, five-point harness seat. These seats enable your child to safely wear a vehicle's lap and shoulder belts. There are a variety of booster seats on the market, some having high backs, while others are backless. A few feature a harness option. Top Brands Graco Graco, based in Atlanta, Georgia, was initially named Graco Metal Products before engineers Rex Thomas and David Saint (who had nine children) started dreaming up baby products in the mid-1950s. Graco employs over 1,500 employees worldwide. One popular product is the 4Ever Car Seat, the first car seat that goes from baby seat to backless booster. Britax British company Britax has been around for over 70 years and produces childcare products such as car seats and strollers. It launched its designs in America in 1996. One of the company’s top products is the Britax Boulevard ClickTight Convertible Car Seat, Circa. Safety 1st Safety 1st is a brand of Dorel Industries Inc., which is a Canadian company based in Montreal, Quebec. The company launched the well-known "Baby on Board" sign over 30 years ago. It has since produced a line of child safety products, including the Safety 1st Grow and Go 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, Harvest Moon. Evenflo Evenflo, which dates back to the 1920s, initially manufactured products related to baby feeding. The company is headquartered in Ohio and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goodbaby International Holdings Limited. Its top convertible car seat is the Evenflo Tribute LX Convertible Car Seat, Saturn. Chicco Chicco was founded in 1958 and is a division of the global corporation Artsana, S.p.A. The company is headquartered near Milan, Italy, and designs products geared towards child safety and comfort. One popular product is the Chicco NextFit Zip Convertible Car Seat, Vivaci. Convertible Car Seat Pricing Under $75: Convertible car seats in this price range may be difficult to get in and out of your car and to properly latch. They may also not be as comfortable for your child.

gettyimages Comfort is one important factor when choosing the right convertible car seat for your child.

Key Features Side-Impact Protection This type of protection varies from model to model. For example, you can find seats with single-layer protection, double-layer protection, and side-impact absorbers. However, side-impact protection could add bulk to the seat and make it more expensive. You have to decide whether a seat with this feature suits your needs. Energy-Absorbing Foam The most common types of energy-absorbing foam are EPP and EPS, which decrease the amount of energy your child absorbs in an accident. The foam is placed in the sides, bottom, and back of the seat. EPP and EPS perform very well in an accident and help protect your child. Other Considerations Comfort. Some car seat models have a range of options that make them more comfortable for children, including extra padding and cup holders. Keep in mind, these options tend to be included on more expensive models. If you drive your child around a lot, you may want to consider these extras so they have a pleasant ride.

This feature is intended to protect your child in a rear-end collision. Specifically, it's designed to reduce whiplash, neck, and spinal injuries. Seats with this feature are much more common in Europe than in the United States. They are not required but are intended to offer additional protection in a crash. Adjustment Capability. It's important to be able to make adjustments on a car seat for a growing child. Some seats, for example, have at least five height positions for the headrest and harness. There should be at least two crotch buckle adjustments and five or more wide recline adjustments to account for various types of vehicles. Best Convertible Car Seat Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Convertible Car Seat Overall: Graco 4Ever 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, Matrix

This four-in-one convertible car seat weighs 22.8 pounds and is usable for 10 years. It functions as a rear-facing baby car seat for infants 4 to 20 pounds and a forward-facing toddler car seat for kids from 22 to 65 pounds. It also acts as a booster seat in the high-back-belt-positioning mode from 30 to 100 pounds and in the backless-belt-positioning mode for children 40 to 120 pounds. Its InRight Latch system fosters one-second LATCH attachment. This seat has more height in the headrest (which has 10 positions) compared to some other models, and there is plenty of padding to protect your little one. It is very secure and doesn't wiggle around when tightened. It doesn't require rethreading if you're adjusting the headrest and shoulder straps, adding or removing the infant insert, or washing the cover. When the car seat is at its most reclined position, it still leaves plenty of room for the front-seat passengers. In addition, it arrives fully assembled in the box, except for the cup holders. One of the biggest problems is that the shape of the headrest may cause your child's head to fall forward while he or she is sleeping. Also, the headrest may rattle whether there is a child in the car seat or not. The attachment strap may also be too short for larger vehicles, such as SUVs. Best Value Convertible Car Seat: Safety 1st Grow and Go 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, Harvest Moon

This three-in-one car seat weighs 19 pounds and can be used in the rear-facing position (5 to 40 pounds), forward-facing position (22 to 65 pounds), and as a belt-positioning booster (40 to 100 pounds). It features side-impact protection for added safety and harness holders that keep the harness in an open position so it's easy to get your child in and out of the seat. The QuickFit harness allows you to easily adjust the harness and headrest. Also, the seat pad is machine washable and easy to take off. The seat is sturdy, compact, and comfortable with good padding and cushions. You can change the recline on the seat so it can fit into different types of vehicles. Also, the headrest and straps are adjustable as one piece, so no rethreading is required. There are little holders to keep the harness straps out of your way when you are getting your baby in the seat. In addition, the side headrests are great for sleepy children, and the padding is super easy to remove and wash. The fabric is breathable, stretchy spandex, which keeps your baby cool. One downside is it may be harder than other models to loosen the harness on the seat. It can also be challenging to install it by yourself without the help of a professional. Finally, it is difficult to tightly secure with the LATCH system, particularly in the rear-facing mode. Best Convertible Car Seat Honorable Mention: Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat, Binx

