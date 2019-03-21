Best Electric Car Jacks: Top Picks for Safe & Easy Car Lifting

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Having a car jack in your vehicle in case of emergency can mean the difference between 20 minutes to change a flat tire and being stranded on the road, waiting for help. Whether you go off-road with your vehicle and need to lift it frequently, or just want something in case of an emergency, we’re here to help you find the best electric car jack for your needs. Best Electric Car Jack Overall: BestEquip 5,500-Pound Capacity Electric Scissor Jack

Best Value Electric Car Jack: ABN Three Ton Electric Hydraulic Jack

Best Electric Car Jack Honorable Mention: MarchInn 12-Volt Three-Ton Double Saddle Electric Jack Why Buy an Electric Car Jack? Add to your tool collection . No matter what skill level you have when it comes to vehicle maintenance, having an automatic electric car jack can be handy to have around. As part of a basic set of automotive tools, the power car jack can be used on most cars, boats, trailers, and off-road vehicles.

Prepare for an emergency. Just like an LED road flare kit, a flashlight, some spare water bottles, and non-perishable food items, an electric car jack could be a great way to round out your emergency preparedness kit. If you can purchase a carrying case with everything inside, it's as simple as placing the unit in your car's trunk.

Replace your old/manual jack. Electric car jacks relieve the physical strain of cranking a manual jack and shorten the overall repair time dramatically. If it's time to invest in a new model that will do the job right and get you home safe, check out the electric car jack as an option.

At-home auto repair. Whether it's early in your mechanic career or you're a weekend wrencher, having an electric car jack on hand means you can spend more of your time tooling around on the rest of the car and less time cranking a manual jack.

Electric Car Jack Types Bottle This type of jack is usually hydraulic-powered and resembles the shape of a short and stubby bottle. Because of this compact design, they’re desirable for larger vehicles where clearance isn’t necessarily an issue. Though they’re not ergonomically shaped for easy storage, they do often have a higher weight limit than your typical electric floor jack. Floor You’ll likely see a lot of mechanics using—and owning—this type of car jack. Though it’s manually operated, it works on the same basic principle as all jacks; it uses a mounting point and a lifting system to hold the car during a lift. Floor jacks typically roll on four wheels and come with a detachable handle that pivots up and down to lift the car. Scissor Scissor jacks are the typical design of most standard equipment units that come installed in your car directly from the factory. These specific jacks can either be manually operated or electric. Most scissor jacks place the weight in the center of the jack itself while the arms extend to lift the weight, creating a triangular or diamond-like shape when extended. These units are typically very heavy and durable.

Off-Road Air Jack You may or may not be familiar with the use of large air bags to lift a vehicle “in the field,” as they say. Many enthusiasts who off-road use these inflatable air bags to buoy the weight of the car onto what is basically a large air mattress or pillow. Many of these units are even inflatable via the car’s own exhaust, so there’s no power directly involved. Tongue This type of jack is almost exclusively used for trailers. Sometimes, it’s difficult to raise the trailer high enough to get the hitch ball into position, especially when the trailer is loaded down. Having a tongue jack on hand means you can raise the trailer height and keep it in position as you back up to couple them together. This is a great electric jack to have for any kind of trailer out there. Top Electric Car Jack Brands Husky Headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, Husky Towing Products has been in the truck accessory business for over seven years. Their 3,000-pound capacity power jack is a viable option for those looking to invest in an electric trailer jack for all their towing needs. Pilot Automotive Founded in 1996 by Wang’s International, Pilot Automotive’s mission has been to serve the DIY auto enthusiast in a variety of ways. Though the company is headquartered in California, anyone can find their products online, including this 12-volt electric scissor car jack. ABN Auto Body Now (ABN) might still be new to the aftermarket auto accessory game, but they’re a family-owned company based out of South Dakota that’s dedicated to an above-average experience. They manufacture quite a variety of tools for the automotive industry, but we think you should check out their three-in-one hydraulic power floor jack kit. Electric Car Jack Pricing $30-$60 : At the lower end of this range, you’ll find electric car jacks that will work in a pinch, but at the higher end, you’ll get more for your money. If you only plan on using the jack for emergencies, units in this price range should suffice.

: At the lower end of this range, you’ll find electric car jacks that will work in a pinch, but at the higher end, you’ll get more for your money. If you only plan on using the jack for emergencies, units in this price range should suffice. $65-$85 : If you’re serious about getting underneath your car a lot and want a reliable electric jack, budget about this much for a solid unit. We recommend you use jack stands in conjunction with an electric jack, but in this price range, you’ll be getting a decent unit you can use a few times a year.

: If you’re serious about getting underneath your car a lot and want a reliable electric jack, budget about this much for a solid unit. We recommend you use jack stands in conjunction with an electric jack, but in this price range, you’ll be getting a decent unit you can use a few times a year. $90-$150 : Give yourself more height and weight capacity by going with an electric car jack that costs around $100. If you own a larger vehicle, such as a pickup or three-row SUV, the electric car jacks you should consider are in this price range.

: Give yourself more height and weight capacity by going with an electric car jack that costs around $100. If you own a larger vehicle, such as a pickup or three-row SUV, the electric car jacks you should consider are in this price range. $190-$300: Lots of lifting power means you’ll be spending closer to $200 for a decent electric jack. Own a diesel or large truck? We recommend you search out electric car jacks at this price point to safely lift that ol’ hunk of metal you drive. You’ll likely end up paying this much in replacement costs if you don’t. Key Features of an Electric Car Jack Ease of Use The point of buying a motorized car jack is to remove as much physical labor from the equation as possible to minimize the amount of time and effort you have to put into the work you’re doing. The unit should be easy to use and require only a handful of steps to set up and take down.

Portability Electric car jacks that are portable weigh less and take up less space. An ideal weight for an electric car jack would be anything less than the weight of your spare tire. That way, you can easily handle the car jack during use without tiring your muscles before you even get started on the hard work. Compact Design Cargo space is often at a premium in most cars, so buying an electric car jack that is designed to fit beneath your front seats or in a corner of your trunk minimizes the space you’ll lose carrying it around with you. Carrying cases are a great way to bundle everything together for ease of access and use. Weight Capacity A lot of people don’t know how much their car weighs. That’s understandable, but it’s a key factor in deciding which electric car jack to buy. You almost always want to go with a jack rated for more weight than your current vehicle, especially if you plan on changing vehicles in the future. Other Considerations Power source . Most electric car jacks are powered by a 12-volt cable that plugs into the cigarette lighter outlet in your vehicle.

. Most electric car jacks are powered by a 12-volt cable that plugs into the cigarette lighter outlet in your vehicle. Cord length. Most 12-volt outlets in a vehicle are near the center console, so it’s important to have enough cord to reach from inside the car to the lifting point on your vehicle’s exterior. Any length over 10 feet is ideal since you’ll want to have more cord to work with than less. Reviews & Recommendations Best Electric Car Jack Overall: BestEquip 5,500-Pound Capacity Electric Scissor Jack

Our pick for the best electric car jack comes from BestEquip. Not only does this electric car jack kit come with a jack capable of lifting a car up to 5,500 pounds, but it also includes an impact wrench for quick removal of your car’s lug nuts. There are interchangeable mounting points, or “saddles,” for use on both sedans and SUVs as long as your car doesn’t exceed the weight limit. There are a lot of great features to consider on this electric car jack. For example, having a height-adjustable jack allows you to raise the car high enough to safely remove a flat tire. A quick extension time means you won’t be waiting in the weather, so you’ll be able to get the job done faster. The electric car jack is also constructed of high-strength steel, so you can feel safer working underneath the car with it holding the weight. One of the biggest drawbacks with this electric car jack centers on the weight of the unit itself. At nearly 30 pounds, it’s not the easiest to lug around. Though the plastic carrying case certainly holds quite a few tools, it’s not made of the most durable materials. However, the simplistic design makes it easy for almost anyone to use, no matter their age or experience level. Best Value Electric Car Jack: ABN Three-Ton Electric Hydraulic Jack

If you’re looking for a mix between capability and value, look no further than the ABN three-ton electric hydraulic jack. With a weight capacity of 6,000 pounds, it’s safe to say you’ll easily be able to lift most sedans and SUVs. This electric car jack has a built-in safety device to hold the weight of your car steadily, even when it’s not powered. You won’t have to worry about your car suddenly slamming back down on the ground. We also like that this electric car jack lifts between six and 17.5 inches. If you need to raise your car in one spot to get tools beneath it, that’s possible. At the same time, you can also raise it just enough to change a flat tire and be on your way. This hydraulic jack is also only five pounds and compact in design. Because this electric car jack is lightweight, and the weight of your vehicle will be placed directly onto one side of the unit, you might consider placing jack stands beneath the car once it is raised. If you own an older car and don’t have a (working) 12-volt power outlet, this is perhaps not a smart purchase to make either. Best Electric Car Jack Honorable Mention: MarchInn 12-Volt Three-Ton Double Saddle Electric Jack

