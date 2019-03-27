Best 110v Air Compressors: Our Top Picks for Your Car, Workshop & Garage

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. An air compressor that’s compatible with 110v/120v outlets can be used for a variety of automotive maintenance tasks. These machines convert power into energy stored in pressurized air. When air is forced into the tank, the pressure increases. What is the best air compressor to buy? Read this guide for our top picks. Best 110v Air Compressor Overall: DEWALT DWFP55126 6-Gallon 165 psi Pancake Compressor

Best Value 110v Air Compressor: Porter-Cable C2002 Oil-Free UMC Pancake Compressor

Best 110v Air Compressor Honorable Mention: Senco PC1010 1-Horsepower Peak, 1/2 hp running 1-Gallon Compressor Why Buy a 110v Air Compressor? A good addition to your workshop . Working on your car at home requires a large toolset. The more tools you have, the more you can do. Adding an air compressor into the mix will give you the ability to work on your wheels, tires, and other parts that may require fastening, cleaning, or inflating.

. Air tools are powerful for loosening or tightening fittings. Lug nuts, for example, benefit from an air-powered impact driver to ensure you get a tight grip between the wheels and rims. Even a simple puff of air helps clean vehicle surfaces and other tools. Do more at home. While car tires are the most logical thing to inflate with an air compressor, since they are quick to inflate and most compressor valves work with tire stems without any adapters, you can pump up nearly anything with the right attachment. You can also run other air-powered tools for DIY home projects. Types of 110v Air Compressors Pancake Compressor The best pancake compressors are light and small with tanks ranging in size from one to six gallons. This type of air compressor is compact, oil-free, and portable due to its weight. They're intended for small jobs such as tire inflation and usually cannot run large air tools. They're popular for home workshops and garages. Hot Dog Compressor These compressors are popular among DIY mechanics because they power small air tools such. They are generally heavier than pancake compressors and have bigger tanks. These compressors are low-maintenance but are usually louder than other compressors. They are not known for having a "whisper quiet" feature.

Pay attention to the pressure gauges to stay safe when using an air compressor.

110v Air Compressor Pricing Under $50 : Typically, air compressors in this price range have one function such as tire inflation. They can be used for cars, motorcycles, lawnmowers, and other small vehicles. They're also practical for sporting equipment, rafts, athletic balls, beach toys, and air mattresses.

: Typically, air compressors in this price range have one function such as tire inflation. They can be used for cars, motorcycles, lawnmowers, and other small vehicles. They're also practical for sporting equipment, rafts, athletic balls, beach toys, and air mattresses. $100-$200 : There are several air compressors powerful enough for impact drivers and other automotive equipment. They don't always include an accessory kit, which sometimes must be purchased separately.

: There are several air compressors powerful enough for impact drivers and other automotive equipment. They don't always include an accessory kit, which sometimes must be purchased separately. Over $200: There are a variety of good quality air compressors for home garages and workshops in this price range. They tend to be bigger and offer more performance than smaller machines. Key Features SCFM/CFM The higher the SCFM (standard cubic feet per minute), the better the performance. SCFM measures the volume of air flow needed for an air compressor to achieve its best performance. SCFM changes with psi (pounds per square inch), which is a measure of pressure. Tank Size & Weight (Portability) Weight is important, particularly if you want an air compressor that you can easily move from one area of the garage to another as you work on a vehicle. Tank sizes are measured in gallons. Bigger tanks typically equal greater performance. If you plan on doing smaller tasks, you don't need a huge tank. Other Considerations Orientation : Air compressor tanks can be vertical or horizontal. It's a personal choice as to what type will fit best in your shop. In some areas, a horizontal tank may take up too much space, while a vertical tank may be the perfect solution for areas in which there is less room.

: Air compressor tanks can be vertical or horizontal. It's a personal choice as to what type will fit best in your shop. In some areas, a horizontal tank may take up too much space, while a vertical tank may be the perfect solution for areas in which there is less room. Handles: If you plan on lugging your air compressor around your garage, check to see if it has a handle. This may not be necessary for a pancake compressor, but a hot dog compressor is heavier and more difficult to move. A handle will make it more portable. Best 110v Air Compressor Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best 110v Air Compressor Overall: DEWALT DWFP55126 6-Gallon 165 psi Pancake Compressor

The DeWalt 6-gallon, 120v, 60Hz pancake air compressor has 165 max psi and 2.6 SCFM delivered at 90 psi. It features a high-flow regulator and couplers to maximize air tool performance. The high-efficiency motor permits easy start up in cold weather. The 75.5 dBA noise level means it is less noisy than its competitors. DeWalt techs assert that a break-in procedure is not necessary for the product. It's small enough to move around the house or workshop. The regulator is variable and easy to adjust, and the dual connectors are very convenient. It pumps up fast and shuts off exactly at 165 psi. It's very easy to clear the tank with the small ball valve. Because of its size, it doesn't cut on/off too frequently. The hose fittings can slowly leak air when attached to a hose and pressurized. This issue can, however, be resolved by replacing the fittings with better ones. Regulating pressure may also be challenging. For example, when the pressure is set to lower than 100 psi, it can quickly creep up when not in use. The handle may break apart as well. Best Value 110v Air Compressor: Porter-Cable C2002 Oil-Free UMC Pancake Compressor

This 6-gallon, pancake-style compressor has a maximum tank pressure of 150 psi for longer tool run times. Its 2.6 SCFM at 90 psi allows for quick recovery time. It's oil-free and features a water drain valve and rubber feet. The low-amp, 120-volt motor can be used with an extension cord and starts easily in cold weather. The tank builds up pressure quickly and doesn't need to run long to maintain constant pressure. The regulator knob can be precisely set. It fits nicely in a trunk or RV compartment, with a handle that makes it easy to carry. It also includes a straight hose that is supple and doesn't tangle. The two hose connection points are convenient for using more than one tool. Like many air compressors, it is noisy and vibrates. You may need ear protection if you are next to it for more than a minute or two. It may shift on the ground on a smooth surface such as concrete. It may not work if you constantly need to run multiple air tools at once. Best 110v Air Compressor Honorable Mention: Senco PC1010 1-Horsepower Peak, 1/2 hp running 1-Gallon Compressor

