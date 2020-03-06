Cadillac Totally Botched Its Return to Real Car Names with the Lyriq and Celestiq

Cadillac's once-proud history as the former Standard of the World includes some of the classiest vehicle names to ever grace a shiny body panel. Eldorado! Seville! Coupe de Ville! Even the cynical, thinly disguised rebadge of a Chevrolet Cavalier known as the Cadillac Cimarron had a fun moniker. When Cadillac announced that they would be returning to real names for their vehicle lineup, fans rejoiced! Sadly, General Motors' preview of its eleven new luxury electric vehicles ran over all of our hopes and dreams with the might of a 1994 Fleetwood. Cadillac's first new vehicles to get real names in years will be the Lyriq two-row crossover and the and Celestiq four-door luxury sedan, per Car and Driver. Lyriq. Celestiq. I'm sick. These dorky sounding names are a true stab in the back. What the heck is a Celestiq aside from that kid in your dorm who smoked way too much pot, got really into slam poetry and wore smelly white-dude dreads? Celestiq was the new nickname he gave himself to become one with the crystal energy of the universe or whatever.

What's a Lyriq if it isn't a D-list early 2000s boy band who failed to launch? At the very least, it's begging for typos. Even Car and Driver's article on the car spelled it as "Lyric" in the middle. I had to use my browser's "Find In This Page" option just to make sure I wasn't Lyric-ing this up. Frankly, I'd rather use "lyric" (spelled correctly) to Google what Accept is actually screaming in "Balls to the Wall." The Lyriq is like the WeatherTech Raceway of cars: calling it that just feels wrong. It's got mad Frank Zappa baby names vibes in the worst way.

Admittedly, as someone who grew up with the cushy brougham-era luxury of a Sedan de Ville, my beef with Cadillac's recent naming strategy runs deep. When everything but the Escalade got renamed anonymous-sounding combinations of letters and numbers, I was among those deeply confused and slighted by the move. Names like STS sounded modern in the Nineties but had no meaning or lasting connection. Did you even remember that GM claimed it stood for "Seville Touring Sedan"? Former Cadillac boss Johan de Nysschen later twisted the knife when he renamed all the SUVs with XT- as the prefix and all the cars with CT-names. This move was all too similar to how de Nysschen standardized Audi names with A-prefixes and standardized Infiniti names with Qs up front. Does the name CT6 really stand out in your mushy brain-folds from names like A6 or Q60? Not really. Alphanumeric names that mean nothing to the general public really just blend Cadillac into the background, making it look like an also-ran in a crowded luxury field—and General Motors knows this. "Do you think the Cadillac brand is in good shape? It's not," General Motors President Mark Reuss told Car and Driver at the announcement of GM's 11 planned EVs. Cadillac desperately needs a return to its former glory, and part of that plan was to give its cars distinctive names once again. Concepts from recent years rolled smoothly off the tongue and gave us precious hope: Ciel! Elmiraj! Escala! These are names truly befitting of the groundbreaking electrified turnaround of a once-proud American luxury brand. Lyriq, not so much. There are still positives to what GM's doing, even if it's all too easy to roast the names. People have had an easier time remembering Lincolns now that Ford's luxury brand switched back to actual names for its vehicles like the Nautilus and the Aviator. The full Cadillac lineup isn't named yet, so maybe we'll still see beloved nameplates like Coupe de Ville return later. To GM's credit, the Lyriq and Celestiq are different enough from what Cadillac's made in the past that they deserve to be called something new—and as much as I hate it, I have to admit that these silly names are memorable.

Cadillac Teaser for the new Lyriq