This Twin-Turbo V12 Quad Has 1,183 HP and a Death Wish

Steve Jobs once said "People don't know what they want until you show it to them," and now that I've been shown, I know exactly what I want: this twin-turbo V12-powered luxury quad. It's called the Engler V12 and even though it should require a new life insurance plan with every purchase, I think I need one.

This isn't Engler's first go-around. Its original Desat debuted a few years ago, with an Audi R8-sourced 5.2-liter V10. At the time, Engler called it the world's first super-quad. However, it seems that the free-breathing, high-revving V10 wasn't super enough, so Engler launched a new model with a V12 of unknown origin (its origins will apparently be revealed within "the next 12 months"). With two turbochargers, the unnamed V12 makes a claimed 1,183 horsepower and 885 lb-ft of torque. Folks, it's a quad, with a seat that you straddle and handlebars for steering, and it has more power than a Bugatti Veyron.

Engler

It's about as over-engineered as a Bugatti, too. The monocoque chassis is made from carbon fiber and it has titanium front and rear subframes. Some titanium pieces throughout are 3D-printed. Engler claims a dry curb weight of 2,645 pounds, which is heavy for a quad but frighteningly light for something with more than 1,100 hp. Two people can scare themselves silly on this V12 rocket, with Swedish-made seats from the same leather as Hermès handbags and a height-adjustable windshield.

Paired to that monster V12 is an Engler-sourced eight-speed dual-clutch "micro-box." Braking is done by Brembo six-piston calipers up front, four-piston units at the rear, and carbon ceramic discs. It also has forged aluminum and titanium alloy double-wishbone suspension, electronically controlled shocks, and forged magnesium 20-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

Engler

It looks awesome, too, like a BAC Mono with BMW-sourced handlebars. There are two touchscreens ahead of the rider, one for speed and whatnot and another for Apple CarPlay. Though, Engler reportedly might change that layout to make it safer for the rider.

I don't think I've ever wanted to ride or drive something I'm so afraid of before. The idea of sitting on a V12-powered, four-wheel rocket is as horrifying as it is enticing. It's unclear exactly where the Engler V12 is road-legal but the brand's intention is for road use. At $1.28 million, the Engler V12 is a toy for only the uber-rich. And there are already five uber-rich people brave enough to order one. If I could afford one, I would, too.