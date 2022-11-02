Score a Deal on These Take-Anywhere Tools from Dewalt, Craftsman, and More

It's great to have a garage full of tools, but for some people, that's not a real option. I'm included in that group, so I try to carry the essentials in my vehicles. Whether your daily driver has a trunk or a toolbox, there are more than a couple of wrenching utensils you can and should keep on hand.

I own a pair of big trucks—one is a 1996 Ford F-350 and the other is a 1966 Ford F600 dump truck. In order to keep the huge hunks of metal on the road, I make sure not to leave the house without socket sets, bottle jacks, and yeah, a hammer or two. That's what makes deals like these even harder to resist.

