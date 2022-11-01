Get Your Lego Motoring Fix With These Great Deals
There’s nothing more addictive than adding new cars to your Lego garage.
We're all in love with cars here, and the toy boffins at Lego clearly are too. Assembling a little model of your favorite car is a great mindfulness practice and a lovely way to relax. It's also a wonderful way to share a passion for cars with the younger enthusiasts growing up today. Whether you fancy racecars, automotive classics, or movie hero cars, there's a Lego set out there for you. Check out these deals to score yourself some sweet Lego cars on the cheap.
- Lego Technic Fast & Furious Dom's Dodge Charger (20% off)
- Lego Speed Champions Toyota GR Supra (22% off)
- Lego Technic Ferrari 488 GTE AF Corse #51 (15% off)
- Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR (20% off)
- Lego Technic Porsche 911 RSR (14% off)
- Lego Technic Jeep Wrangler (20% off)
- Lego Technic Land Rover Defender (15% off)
- Lego Speed Champions Mopar Dodge//SRT Top Fuel Dragster and 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A (20% off)
- Lego Technic Ford F-150 Raptor (12% off)
- Lego Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance & Mercedes-AMG Project One (14% off)
- Lego Speed Champions Koenigsegg Jesko (20% off)
- Lego Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Pull-Back Drag Race Car (20% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
