Aston Martin Valkyrie Apparently Costs $464K to Service Over First 10,000 Miles

Needless to say, if you can afford a $3 million, track-focused hypercar, you can afford its absurdly expensive maintenance. Still, actually seeing the numbers in front of our commoner eyes can be quite shocking. In addition to its multi-million dollar price tag, there's a service bulletin floating around Facebook claiming that the Aston Martin Valkyrie will apparently cost its owners about $464,000 to service over the course of just three years.

According to the rumored bulletin, the first Valkyrie service comes at 600 miles (or six months, whichever comes first) and costs £25,000 (~$33,000). That's expensive for a service but not too bad considering the cost of the car. However, its 3,100-mile (12-month) service costs £85,000 (~$111,000), or about as much as an entire Porsche 911. At 6,200 miles (or 24 months), Valkyrie owners will be on the hook for another £150,000 (~$196,000), which is enough to buy a whole Aston Martin Vantage to go along with your Valkyrie. The last scheduled service is at 9,300 miles (or 36 months) and costs £95,000 (~$124,000).

However, The Drive reached out to Aston Martin, whose representative told us that no official service costs have been announced and all of the prices in the aforementioned Facebook post are speculative.

Aston Martin

If the rumors are true, though, and you total all of that up, you get £355,000 (~$464,000), which is enough to buy a Rolls-Royce Phantom. And that's just in service costs over three years.

It wouldn't surprise me if the costs are true and the need for such a strict and expensive service schedule on something like the Aston Martin Valkyrie frankly makes sense. Its hybrid powertrain, using a 6.5-liter Cosworth-built V12, makes 1,001 horsepower and its near-Formula 1-level chassis and suspension tech make it an incredibly complex, high-strung machine. If customers want to make sure it continues to operate at the stratospheric performance levels it's capable of, Aston Martin is going to need to keep a close eye on it.

Customers of such cars are familiar with such expensive maintenance, anyway. Valkyrie owners are also likely Bugatti Chiron and Koenigsegg owners, so they're used to frequent, high-dollar maintenance and likely won't bat an eye at this service schedule. However, for us normies, seeing those numbers written down on a service bulletin is quite the shock.