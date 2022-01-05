Surprise, Surprise: Sony Really Wants to Make Electric Cars

It's been two years since Sony surprised the world at CES 2020 by unveiling not another video game console, but a car called the Vision-S. At the time, Sony said that the Vision-S had no commercial future, but was instead meant to showcase in-car technologies which could, in theory, be used by other manufacturers.

Sony would continue developing its testbed over the last couple of years, leading us to a whole new surprise at CES 2022, where it shared not just another concept, but its true plans for a future in mobility.