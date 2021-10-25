Tesla Pulls FSD Beta Update, Issues Quick Fix After Harsh Driver Feedback

Tesla originally made the decision to roll back the update as drivers experienced numerous issues with the AutoPilot suite, including faulty AutoSteer , Traffic-Aware Cruise Control , and Forward Collision Warnings . By Sunday afternoon, CEO Elon Musk indicated that Tesla was "seeing some issues" and would issue a temporary code tweak to remedy the problem. Musk also defended the action, noting that it was "to be expected" given that the software is in beta.

Tesla has already rolled out another Full Self Driving (but not really) beta build after it initially pulled an updated version this weekend following a series of driver complaints.

Before we get too deep into the weeds, it's important to remember that FSD beta, despite its name, is not an autonomous driving system. Tesla has previously told California regulators that FSD beta fit the SAE definition of Level 2 partial autonomy, meaning that the person behind the wheel is still responsible for controlling the vehicle.

Drivers who updated to the pre-revision 10.3 branch indicated a number of problems surrounding forward-collision warnings and other software-related errors that diminished the driving experience and posed potential safety issues for others on the road. One unwitting beta participant in an Acura MDX was almost hit when a Tesla reportedly engaged its emergency braking and attempted to steer around a phantom object in its lane. The driver indicated that the car updated to the 10.3 build overnight and that the emergency event occurred while they were driving without Autopilot engaged.

Those drivers who were knowingly enrolled in the beta seemed to have mixed opinions of the rollback. Many were panicked, thinking that it indicated a loss of their involvement in the FSD beta, especially as some drivers who were rolled back to a specific revision of the code reported having FSD beta pulled from their vehicle completely.

Those who experienced the ongoing problems called the code "bad," "broken," "jank," "terrifying," and "almost undrivable." Others reported that their safety score declined as a result of the false-positive warnings, which may not be good news if they're on Tesla's new insurance product that bases monthly rates on a 30-day rolling average of the driver's safety score.