It's happened. It's Ayrton Senna versus Alain Prost at Suzuka 1989 all over again. 2021 Formula One World Championship contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crashed into each other on lap 27 of today's Italian Grand Prix. And boy it was nasty. It all happened when Hamilton was coming back onto the track after his first pit stop of the race and met with Verstappen, who was doing his best to make up for a piss-poor, 11-second pit stop the lap before. The duo met at the Turn 1 chicane and that's where it all went wrong.

Jerry Perez

Viewing the replay from various angles, it's evident that Hamilton felt confident in having the inside line—and therefore the track advantage—going into the chicane. By mid-corner, however, Verstappen was entirely alongside Hamilton and appeared to be carrying more speed into the subsequent left-hander. By the time the Dutch driver had to pivot left, though, he bounced off the inside sausage curb and briefly lost traction. This, combined with Hamilton not leaving any room on the inside, caused the Red Bull to climb atop the Mercedes and bring the duo to a halt. By the time the smoke settled and we got a good look at Hamilton's halo device, it became evident that the hit had been much more violent than originally thought. As the pictures here show, Verstappen's rear right tire crushed the top of Hamilton's car and severely damaged the halo. Had the halo not been in place, it's safe to assume that it would've been Hamilton's helmet that would've taken the grunt of the impact. It can be seen in the slow-motion replays that Verstappen's tire was still spinning as it destroyed the Mercedes' top air intake, further causing more carnage.

GETTY