Former CHP Officers Charged With Accepting Bribes to Falsify Grey Market Supercar Records

Two former California Highway Patrol officers are alleged to have received $35,000 worth of bribes from two separate individuals between 2016 and 2017 to do just that. The charges consist of one count of conspiracy and three counts of bribery for each former officer. The case is still ongoing, but some of the cars involved are high-dollar to say the least. As the California Attorney General's press office told The Drive, one is a 2003 Ferrari Enzo while another is a 2014 Koenigsegg Agera, which have combined MSRPs totaling millions of dollars.

Grey market cars are controversial in and outside the car community. In a nutshell, they're vehicles imported to the United States that may or may not meet emissions requirements, or perhaps they haven't been crash tested in accordance with American regulations. Some people import these cars anyway and in a few cases, like the situation now alleged by the California Department of Justice, bribery is involved in falsifying documents to make them street legal.

Details of the case are still thin; however, the names of those implicated in allegedly bribing the officers were included. Anai Servin and Daniel Kang allegedly gave $15,000 and $20,000 respectively to the two officers, Jessie Anthony Carrillo and James Yao Kuo, over the course of several dates between 2016 and 2017. In turn, the CHP officers supposedly conspired to falsify records intended for the state's Department of Motor Vehicles, making them appear completely legal.

Servin has almost no presence online and their identity is something of a mystery. The other person is identified in court documents as one Daniel Kang—a name also shared with a high-profile Koenigsegg owner and car collector in California, though it’s not known if he's the one involved here.

Although rare, the Ferrari Enzo was sold in the United States. It's possible, though, that the particular car in question might've been a European-spec model. We reached out to Kang to ask if he’s ever owned either of these vehicles, but we have yet to hear back.

The California DOJ filed the complaint on Jan. 19, 2021, with the two officers surrendering themselves to authorities a few days later on Jan. 25. A press release on the matter was not put out until Monday, May 24.

The scheme was not uncovered until 2019, a few years after it allegedly took place. According to the complaint, one of the officer's former girlfriends reported the situation to police, after which formal charges were made against the pair. As of yet, neither of the officers have been proven guilty of any crimes. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges at hand.

We'll continue to track this case as it develops.

