F1 Superfans Spent Months Recreating Silverstone Circuit in Minecraft and It's Uncanny

The months between Formula 1's season-ender in Abu Dhabi and the following (usual) year's kickoff in Australia are normally a drab time for fans, who tend to distract themselves with arguments over the greatest driver of all time. Rather than waste time on rabid fanboys, though, one small group of fans busied itself with something more productive: Modeling Britain's historic Silverstone Circuit in Minecraft one block at a time.

This gargantuan effort was the work of a five-person circle calling itself the Goon Squad, which spent some three months planning and building the track in Minecraft's Xbox One release. One member of the group explained to The Drive that nailing Silverstone's layout required referencing a combination of Google Maps satellite images, race broadcasts, and even photos their friends had taken while attending past British Grands Prix.