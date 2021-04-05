'An Autonomous Car Is a Robot': Apple's Tim Cook on Apple Car Plans

It's been a few weeks since we talked about the never-ending rumor regarding Apple and its supposedly upcoming autonomous car. Until recently, hearsay on the matter suggested that the tech giant may have considered partnering with Hyundai or Kia to build the vehicle, and despite its earlier position on the matter, Hyundai later reneged saying that it wasn't in talks with Apple, period. So what are the newest haps with Apple's reported automotive endeavor? To touch on that, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently sat down with Kara Swisher on the New York Times' Sway podcast where he briefly discussed his opinions on the core fundamentals of vehicle autonomy and Apple's future in the car industry.

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

It became crystal clear that if Apple was to develop a vehicle, the focus would be on autonomy and driver assistance functions rather than building yet another car for consumers to buy. After all, pivoting from an electronics manufacturer to an automaker is a big leap—why take that on unless there's a software offering that makes the vehicle more attractive than a tried and true option already on the road? “We love to integrate hardware, software, and services, and find the intersection points of those because we think that’s where the magic occurs,” Cook explained in the interview. “And so that’s what we love to do. And we love to own the primary technology that’s around that.” Cook continued, “The autonomy itself is a core technology, in my view. If you sort of step back, the car, in a lot of ways, is a robot. An autonomous car is a robot. And so there’s lots of things you can do with autonomy. And we’ll see what Apple does.” Behind the curtain, it sure feels like Apple's position is all-or-nothing, with vehicle automation at the center of its project. This could explain why the company looks to make use of the Lexus RX450h as a test mule for its project—it sees the vehicle as hardware and the underlying software architecture as its secret sauce. It also spurs a series of uncertainty around potential vehicle release timeframes; Tesla hasn't been able to make Level 5 autonomy work, and it's been in the ADAS sector since 2014. It does appear that Apple is attempting to incorporate LiDAR into the project, so perhaps it isn't quite an Apple-to-orange comparison.