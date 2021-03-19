This Three-Wide Finish in the Mazda MX-5 Cup Is the Year’s Best Racing so Far

We're not even a quarter of the way into 2021 and we've already enjoyed a wealth of stellar race finishes. That eight-car cluster of Mazda MX-5 Cup cars at Daytona was followed up this week by a narrow drafting victory at the Daytona 200 bike race, decided by just 0.031 seconds. And on Thursday, the MX-5 Cup yielded again, this time at Sebring Raceway, where three drivers finished with a closer spread than either of the above, all of them crossing the line within 0.013 seconds.

This result came from the Thursday round of MX-5 Cup races at Sebring, on the run up to Saturday's famous 12-hour race. At its front in the closing laps were championship leader Gresham Wagner, Michael Carter, and Selin Rollan, who haven't often been far from each other's company this season. They occupy the top three positions in the standings and, starting first, third, and fifth respectively met the green flag in a line.