There’s a Legit Audi R18 TDI Le Mans Prototype Up for Sale

There aren't many Audi Le Mans cars out in the wild, for a bunch of reasons: competing from 1999 until 2016, they won 12 times, and the car company is pretty proud of them. The then-bleeding-edge prototype tech is still relevant to cars today, too, so they're typically squirreled away for the rare showing. You also need a garage full of experts, the kind of tires that cost a few thousand dollars each, and a race track to run any kind of prototype race car, let alone a factory LMP1, so even if it's technically classed as a sports car you'd have to be having a hell of a midlife crisis.

Still, if that's where 2021 finds you and you have pretty much infinite amounts of money you're struggling to spend, firstly we'd like to talk and secondly, allow us to recommend a purchase. Over at Arts & Revs, they're auctioning an actual 2011 Audi factory LMP1, their final pre-hybrid Le Mans-winning car. This is the only working model in private hands, complete with its ECU and in fully functional condition. The listing even says Audi would be happy to supply an engineer if you want to race it.