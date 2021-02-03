New Factory-Built Ford Bronco Race Truck Will Show How Capable the Stock Platform Really Is
If you've got your sights set on a Bronco for anything more than mall-crawling, then you might want to check this out.
It was never a question whether the revived Ford Bronco would go racing or not. The Blue Oval even ran a pair of Bronco R trucks at the Baja 1000 prior to unveiling the production version, showing its intentions right out the gate. This week's unveiling of the rock-crawling Bronco buggies competing at King of the Hammers reinforced that concept, and now Ford has revealed yet another rig made for motorsport: The Bronco 4600.
It'll run in the ULTRA4 stock class later this year equipped with some familiar hardware, as well as all the necessary safety gear. It's confirmed to rock the factory-offered Sasquatch Package with 35-inch BF Goodrich mud-terrain T/A KM3 tires, along with the top-shelf 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6.
There are a few key differences with the Bronco 4600 that you'll notice aren't available on your dealer order sheet. First off are the Fox coilovers with remote reservoirs as well as pneumatic bump stops. You can certainly buy these yourself if you so choose, but as for now, they're not a stock offering. Ford's point here is to show off just how capable the production Bronco is with a few racing-specific tweaks, so bet on most of these being compatible with road-going trucks once they finally reach customers' hands.
The front portal hubs from 74 Weld aren't typical, either, though they're mounted with Triton Engineering control arms for extra toughness. The heavy-duty Howe hydraulic steering rack features a cooler for rough desert duty, and the Dana AdvanTEK e-locking front differential feeds custom RCV halfshafts. Out back, a Dynatrac ProRock XD60 axle is supported by Triton Engineering links, while a 35-spline ARB air locker makes sure the wheels keep spinning, no matter the terrain.
A Warn Zeon winch is fitted here, and any Bronco with the heavy-duty modular steel bumper can accept one from the factory. If you want a roll cage like the one you see in the Bronco 4600, just give Geiser Brothers in Phoenix a shout—Ford did, after all. They'll make sure your safety check flies by, and it'd help to have the FIA-certified Recaro race buckets inside, too.
It'd be great if Ford would release this stellar livery as an option to regular folks, but just know that if you feel insecure about your choice to spec the 10-speed automatic transmission, that's what the pros are running here. Not so bad for a slushbox.
