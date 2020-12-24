You've heard of emotional support animals, now get ready for emotional support cars, because that's precisely what Hyundai has cooked up and donated to a children's hospital in Barcelona as part of its "Little Big e-Motion" project. Incorporating artificial intelligence to monitor and alter the mood and well-being of the kids who drive it, it's essentially the most advanced Power Wheel ever made. But unlike most battery-powered kid toys, the mini Hyundai has a much nobler purpose in life: accompanying children from their hospital beds to the treatment room, undoubtedly one of the most stressful journeys for young patients.

Styled to mimic Hyundai's full-size "45" concept car, this miniature EV version can travel up to approx. 4 mph and features something called Emotion Adaptive Vehicle Control. Created as an academic research collab with MIT's Media Lab, EAVC uses AI to monitor a driver's emotion via facial expressions, heart rate, and respiratory rate and adjusts the vehicle's lighting, climate, music, and fragrance dispensing systems accordingly.