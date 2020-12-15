EA Is Buying Out Racing Game Developer Codemasters for $1.2 Billion

Early last month, Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two Interactive reached an agreement with racing game developer Codemasters to buy out the company for $1 billion, and in doing so, acquire its bestselling racing game franchises. But it would seem Codemasters didn't sign on the line, as on Monday morning, Electronic Arts announced that it instead will buy out the developer, outbidding Take-Two with an offer of $1.2 billion.

Expected to be finalized in Q1 of 2021, the deal will see Codemasters' Dirt, Formula 1, Grid, and Project Cars titles folded into EA's portfolio, which includes the long-running Need for Speed franchise and mobile hit Real Racing. EA states Codemasters will benefit from its scale and available resources, strengthening its distribution network, and potentially allowing the release of new titles on additional platforms and in more languages.