Grosjean: 'I Didn’t Expect to End My F1 Career Like This, But I Think It’s For the Best'

We've known for a while that both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will be out of the Haas F1 team after the 2020 season. Magnussen already announced that he will follow in the steps of his father, four-time Le Mans class winner Jan Magnussen, into endurance racing. Magnussen will continue racing in America in a Cadillac DPi-V.R, making his IMSA debut at the upcoming Rolex 24.

What we did not expect was that his teammate, Romain Grosjean, would end up suffering a horrific accident during the Bahrain GP in which his car tore in half and burst into fuel-fed flames. Grosjean was engulfed in the fire for 28 seconds, during which the Frenchman said that he "saw death coming" as he was trying to escape the wrecked car.

After Grosjean was airlifted to the hospital, it was clear that he would have to miss the Sakhir Grand Prix, which was also held at the Bahrain International Circuit. In his place, Haas gave young Pietro Fittipaldi an opportunity to shine. Until yesterday, there was a chance that Grosjean would return for the season finale at Abu Dhabi, but given the news that he could require a skin graft on his left hand, that just wasn't meant to be.