Lunaz Is Building 50 Electric Classic Range Rover Restomods for $322,000
It will also offer roofless variants that were first seen in a James Bond movie.
The classic Range Rover is a design icon and a highly capable off-roader produced from 1970 all the way up to 1994. Based in Silverstone, high-end electric restomod startup Lunaz is now all set to produce an initial run of 50 such SUVs converted to electric drive, offered in two trims and wheelbases, starting at the local equivalent of $322,000.
From the start of production, Lunaz will also offer fully roofless options that were first seen in the James Bond movie Octopussy. These "Safari Specification" models will be created from regular Range Rovers following a full bare metal restoration and re-engineering process. With one such special already allocated to a European customer, Lunaz anticipates the first deliveries to commence during the summer of 2021.
Other companies including Electric Classic Cars have already produced electrified Range Rover Classics, yet Lunaz is the first to scale up this restomodding process to the level of a limited production series.
Past unveiling its Jaguar, Bentley and Rolls-Royce commissions, Lunaz will focus on its "Town’ and ‘Country," specification electric Range Rovers. The Town version focuses on rear-seat and driver comfort, so it can be used both as a self-driven or a chauffeured luxury SUV. The long-wheelbase four-door would make sense here, but one can also choose the two-door.
The Country specification will include plenty more engineering, technological and design upgrades to turn these Range Rovers into the best classic electric off-roaders out there. Four-wheel drive with an updated suspension including anti-roll bars and better brakes are a given. Within the cabin, "the pure utility of the original interior design will be significantly elevated." Expect high-quality materials and modern comfort features such as satellite telecommunications, WiFi, audiovisual entertainment and navigation aids.
Those who feel that the $322,000 base price isn't high enough for a full restoration and reengineering process, can also go further by specifying the Country version with modifications to storage areas or a trunk space for the transportation of equipment and refreshments for field sports, or with the creation of a bar area for rear-seat chauffeured occupants of the Town versions.
This trend only proves that restored with either an LS swap, other modern combustion drivetrains or the somewhat more complex EV tech, the remaining original Range Rovers are here to stay.
Got a tip about classic Range Rovers, EV conversions, or British Leyland? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDElectrifying an NB Mazda Miata Comes With Benefits and a Hefty Price TagThe weight balance is still 50/50 with only 135 pounds added to the equation. Oh, and don't forget the extra torque.READ NOW
- RELATEDLunaz Is Transforming Classic Rolls-Royce Phantoms Into Modern EVsWith 300 miles of range.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Range Rover Classic Restomod Rocks a Supercharged LS V8 EngineThe Range Rover Classic is reborn with a modern platform and an LS-swap.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Is the Two-Door Range Rover That Land Rover Won't BuildNearly every part of the Adventum Coupe is completely handmade.READ NOW
- RELATEDA $442K 1969 Jensen FF With a Supercharged LSA 6.2L V8 Is a British Bomber with American MuscleDirectly from a 2009 Cadillac CTS-V.READ NOW