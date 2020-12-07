Lunaz Is Building 50 Electric Classic Range Rover Restomods for $322,000

The classic Range Rover is a design icon and a highly capable off-roader produced from 1970 all the way up to 1994. Based in Silverstone, high-end electric restomod startup Lunaz is now all set to produce an initial run of 50 such SUVs converted to electric drive, offered in two trims and wheelbases, starting at the local equivalent of $322,000.

From the start of production, Lunaz will also offer fully roofless options that were first seen in the James Bond movie Octopussy. These "Safari Specification" models will be created from regular Range Rovers following a full bare metal restoration and re-engineering process. With one such special already allocated to a European customer, Lunaz anticipates the first deliveries to commence during the summer of 2021.

Other companies including Electric Classic Cars have already produced electrified Range Rover Classics, yet Lunaz is the first to scale up this restomodding process to the level of a limited production series.