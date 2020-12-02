Formula 1: Williams’ George Russell to Replace Lewis Hamilton at Sakhir Grand Prix

As suggested by Toto Wolff yesterday, it's going to be British Williams driver George Russell who gets to drive Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG at this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

Following that announcement, the Williams team confirmed that Russell's car will be driven by Jack Aitken instead, who signed as the team's reserve driver for 2020.

Hamilton has gone into self-isolation following a positive COVID-19 test, which forces him to miss this weekend's race, something he hasn't done since his F1 career began in 2007.

The 22-year-old Williams driver is well aware that he’s getting the most exciting opportunity of the 2020 season.

"Firstly, I want to say a huge thank you to everybody at Williams for giving me this opportunity,” said Russell. “I might be wearing a different race suit this weekend, but I’m a Williams driver and I’ll be cheering my team on every step of the way.”

“I see this as a great chance to learn from the best outfit on the grid right now and to come back as an improved driver, with even more energy and experience to help push Williams further up the grid. A big thank you also to Mercedes for putting their faith in me. Obviously, nobody can replace Lewis, but I'll give my all for the team in his absence from the moment I step in the car. Most importantly, I wish him a speedy recovery. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity and can’t wait to get out on track this week,” he added.

Meanwhile, Haas F1 has confirmed that the son of a Russian billionaire Nikita Mazepin will be joined by the son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher, Mick Schumacher for the 2021 season, and beyond.