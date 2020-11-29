F1 Driver Romain Grosjean Survives After Car Explodes in Horrific Bahrain GP Crash

Seldom has a driver walked away from a crash as severe as the one U.S.-based Haas Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean suffered in the opening moments of today's Bahrain Grand Prix when he veered off track and drove directly into a three-tiered Armco steel barricade. His car split in half and immediately exploded in flames, the rear end bouncing back onto the track and the front punching a hole through barrier and carrying Grosjean to the other side.

It was as if we'd just watched a man die. And yet, seconds later somehow Grosjean emerged from the wall of fire behind that shattered fence and climbed to safety with the of a track worker. Though he needed to be assisted into the medical vehicle, Haas team principal Guenther Steiner told ESPN Grosjean is doing ok, suffering from minor burns and at least one suspected broken rib. Video of the crash is embedded below.