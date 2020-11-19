That High-Mileage $901K Mercedes G63 AMG 6×6 Might've Been a Drunk Karaoke Taxi in Japan
Forget the Ford Transit, this is a proper shuttle machine.
As a result of the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6's extreme rarity, it's always newsworthy when one hits the market, let alone sell for over $900,000 on Bring a Trailer. Most remarkable of all, however, is the fact that it had been imported from Japan and the odometer read a whopping 47,000 miles. That's an oddly high amount of travel for such a big truck, especially in Japan, where its citizens tend to drive considerably less than Americans and on roads that we would mistake for bike lanes.
As a result, we wondered how in the world could someone put so many miles on it? Now, as it turns out, the answer might lie with one of Japan's most popular pastimes: Boozy karaoke.
The connection between AMG mega-trucks and intoxicated singing comes courtesy of Dave Skulman on the Oppositelock Facebook group, where he brought to light an unusual promo truck used by Japanese karaoke bar chain Jankara.
After allegedly landing one of only five AMG 6x6 allocations for Japan, Jankara wrapped it in vinyl and sent it on patrol through Japanese cities. In a country where the favored mode of private transport is itty-bitty Kei cars, it's hard to beat the effectiveness of a six-wheeled Mercedes as a promotional vehicle.
In addition to offering discounts to patrons who snapped photos of the vehicle, Jankara also gave customers rides from train stations to its nearest establishments, which explains how it averaged almost 10,000 miles a year. When evenings of all-you-can-drink Suntory and singing Japan's equivalent of Don't Stop Believing came to an end, Jankara also would also drive its sometimes stumbling-drunk patrons back to the station—at least according to Skulman, who allegedly knows an acquaintance of the 6x6's former owner.
At some point, the 6x6 is said to have left Jankara's ownership and exported from Japan. The business's social media accounts support this; as the G63 hasn't starred in any of its posts since an August 2016 YouTube upload. They have the same wheels, too. Curiously, and as we reported, the well-traveled G63 6x6 sold on Bring A Trailer last week is said to be have been imported from Japan.
We've reached out to Jankara to confirm that this was, in fact, its vehicle and that it did use it for promotional and shuttling duties, but we haven't heard back. We will update this story when we do, but considering that karaoke bars may not be open during a pandemic, it may be some time before we get the full picture on this well-seasoned G63.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
