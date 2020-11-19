As a result of the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6's extreme rarity, it's always newsworthy when one hits the market, let alone sell for over $900,000 on Bring a Trailer. Most remarkable of all, however, is the fact that it had been imported from Japan and the odometer read a whopping 47,000 miles. That's an oddly high amount of travel for such a big truck, especially in Japan, where its citizens tend to drive considerably less than Americans and on roads that we would mistake for bike lanes.

As a result, we wondered how in the world could someone put so many miles on it? Now, as it turns out, the answer might lie with one of Japan's most popular pastimes: Boozy karaoke.

The connection between AMG mega-trucks and intoxicated singing comes courtesy of Dave Skulman on the Oppositelock Facebook group, where he brought to light an unusual promo truck used by Japanese karaoke bar chain Jankara.

After allegedly landing one of only five AMG 6x6 allocations for Japan, Jankara wrapped it in vinyl and sent it on patrol through Japanese cities. In a country where the favored mode of private transport is itty-bitty Kei cars, it's hard to beat the effectiveness of a six-wheeled Mercedes as a promotional vehicle.