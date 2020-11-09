Rivian R1T and R1S Online Configurators Go Live Nov. 16: Report

After showing off prototypes of its electric R1T truck and R1S SUV at auto shows across the country, and even taking them on a journey from the southern tip of the American continent to California in the Long Way Up documentary, Rivian is reportedly launching the online configurators of its adventure-centric EVs on Nov. 16, 2020.

The launch date of the configurators was spotted by users of the Rivian Owners Forum, who quickly screen-grabbed the announcement before it was removed from the automaker's homepage. However, it appears that access to the configurator will be reserved only for pre-order holders, if it does, in fact, launch next week.