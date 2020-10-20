How Bollinger's New Battery Cooling Tech Reduces Weight and Increases Reliability
It's all designed and built in-house by the Detroit-based startup.
Bollinger Motors, the electric off-road and delivery vehicle startup now based in Detroit (and still shooting video only in monochrome) has revealed details of its patent-pending battery package. It's designed and built in-house and scheduled to be available for standalone applications in 2021. The Bollinger battery pack consists of 35-kilowatt-hour modules that can be connected both in series or parallel. This allows the company to offer 35, 70, 105, 140 or 175 kWh in multiple configurations, running at either 350 or 700 volts depending on the set performance requirements. What's more, this includes some especially interesting cooling tech.
All Bollinger vehicles are based on the company's modular Chass-E product, which is a Class 3 all-wheel-drive electric architecture with portal axles. It's got 15 inches of ground clearance, a battery pack now sized up to 175 kWh, 5,000 pounds of payload capacity and a towing limit of 7,500 pounds. Bollinger is ready to sell this technology to outside parties while gearing up to produce its own B1 SUVs and B2 pickups, which will be starting at $125,000 a pop.
This late into 2020, the team has already built several B1 and B2 prototypes. Some of these have been driven around the parking lot, while inside, the high-voltage crew is busy finalizing their batteries for series production. Back in September, Bollinger was making packs for structural and vibration testing, only to now reveal how its battery box uses I-beams with integrated cooling channels, which reduce size and weight while improving reliability.
With the coolant running through the hollow I-beams and the modules mounted on both sides of the panel, there's no need for separate cold plates for each module. This way, Bollinger's can be a very dense package with less plumbing than most battery pack solutions.
Powered by the 142-kWh battery pack, the Bollinger B1 and B2 shall offer a combined 614 horsepower and 668 foot-pounds of torque with a two-speed, hi/low gearbox and an estimated range of 200 miles. They'll also have four seats and optional glass roof panels that are easily removable, while the B1 touts 113 cubic feet of total cargo capacity.
Now, the question remains how quickly Bollinger can bring them to the market. When it comes to small American companies, the wait can sometimes be worth it.
Meanwhile, Rivian's patents show a removable auxiliary battery while Mercedes-Benz is busy making its electric G-Class. Up next, an all-electric Land Rover Defender?
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
H/T: Carscoops!
