How Bollinger's New Battery Cooling Tech Reduces Weight and Increases Reliability

Bollinger Motors, the electric off-road and delivery vehicle startup now based in Detroit (and still shooting video only in monochrome) has revealed details of its patent-pending battery package. It's designed and built in-house and scheduled to be available for standalone applications in 2021. The Bollinger battery pack consists of 35-kilowatt-hour modules that can be connected both in series or parallel. This allows the company to offer 35, 70, 105, 140 or 175 kWh in multiple configurations, running at either 350 or 700 volts depending on the set performance requirements. What's more, this includes some especially interesting cooling tech.

All Bollinger vehicles are based on the company's modular Chass-E product, which is a Class 3 all-wheel-drive electric architecture with portal axles. It's got 15 inches of ground clearance, a battery pack now sized up to 175 kWh, 5,000 pounds of payload capacity and a towing limit of 7,500 pounds. Bollinger is ready to sell this technology to outside parties while gearing up to produce its own B1 SUVs and B2 pickups, which will be starting at $125,000 a pop.