Hear It: The Audi E-Tron GT RS Won't Be a Quiet Electric Car

Audi also released an isolated clip of the E-Tron GT being pushed further up its "rev range." Click here to take a listen to that. No, it doesn't sound as blatantly internally combusted as the one Tony Stark drove in Avengers: Endgame, which featured a conspicuously old-school growl on request of the filmmakers. Instead, Audi sounds like it's gone for a cleaner, more futuristic note.

Like hearing a whole gang of instruments playing in an orchestra, Audi has blended 32 different individual sounds to create what you hear above, altering its pitch and delivery based on vehicle behavior and the currently selected drive mode. As standard, it'll all be pumped through an external loudspeaker positioned at the front of the car. Spring for the optional sound package and the E-Tron GT will sing its song through an additional external speaker at the rear as well as two interior loudspeakers mounted in the rear doors.

As for the RS E-Tron GT, Audi hasn't confirmed anything other than its existence as well as the fact that it'll debut alongside the non-RS GT and sound the same, but if previous RS cars are any indication, expect it to pack more power and more aggressive styling over the vanilla version.